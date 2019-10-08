TAMUC – Sports

Brandi Stalder named Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country runner Brandi Stalder has been named the Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week by Lion Athletics.

Stalder– a senior from Sanger– placed ninth overall at the Chile Pepper Festival last week in a stacked field. It was her seventh career top-10 finish as a cross country student-athlete. Stalder posted a time of 18:27.3, setting a season-best time by more than 22 seconds, and was just off her career-best 5K time.

The Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded by Lion Athletics each week during the academic year, with the Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Month selected from those winners.

2019-20 UNDER ARMOUR STUDENT-ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Sept. 10 – Timon Kemboi, Men’s Cross Country

Sept. 17 – E.J. Thompson, Football

Sept. 24 – Cora Welch, Soccer

Oct. 1 – Sydney Andersen, Volleyball

Oct. 8 – Brandi Stalder, Women’s Cross Country

Lion Football ranked No. 20 in the latest AFCA poll.

WACO– The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 20 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll as announced by the AFCA on Monday.

The Lions defeated A&M-Kingsville 33-6 on the road on Saturday, improving to 2-0 against Lone Star Conference opponents and 4-1 on the year. The Lions scored the final 23 points of the game.

Five A&M-Commerce opponents in 2019 are ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes. Tarleton held at No. 4 in the nation, while CSU-Pueblo jumped to No. 17 this week. Angelo State, West Texas A&M, and Eastern New Mexico are all receiving votes in the poll.

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 58 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. It is A&M-Commerce’s 64th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

In the polls recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been known as a nationally ranked team 113 times since joining Division II in 1981.

The Lions return home to face rival Midwestern State as part of Hall of Fame and Letterwinners’ weekend. The game will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium and will be televised nationally on ESPN3 as part of the NCAA Division II Football Showcase series. Tickets for the game are available at the box office, online at WeAreLionsTix.com, or by calling (903) 468-8756.

2019 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll (Oct. 7, 2019).

Rk. School (1st Place) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1 Valdosta State (30) 5-0 797 1 2 Ferris State (1) 5-0 761 2 3 Minnesota State 5-0 733 3 4 Tarleton (1) 5-0 708 4 5t. Notre Dame (Ohio) 5-0 633 5 5t. Ouachita Baptist 5-0 633 6 7 Northwest Missouri State 5-0 610 7 8 Lenoir-Rhyne 5-0 587 8 9 Slippery Rock 5-0 524 10 10 Indianapolis 5-0 523 11 11 Colorado School of Mines 5-0 486 13 12 West Chester 5-0 411 14 13 Pittsburg State 5-0 406 15 14 Wingate 5-0 362 16 15 Central Missouri 5-0 352 17 16 Indiana (Pa.) 5-0 288 19 17 Colorado State-Pueblo 4-1 262 18 18 Bowie State 5-0 236 20 19 Grand Valley State 4-1 211 9 20 A&M-COMMERCE 4-1 174 21 21 Kutztown 5-0 161 24 22 Harding 4-1 158 22 23 Minnesota-Duluth 4-1 127 12 24 Truman State 5-0 101 NR 25 West Florida 4-1 53 NR



Others Receiving Votes: Angelo State, 44; Virginia Union, 19; East Stroudsburg, 13; West Texas A&M, 8; Carson-Newman, 7; Ashland, 5; Eastern New Mexico, 2; Henderson State, 2; Dixie State, 1; Missouri S&T, 1; Saginaw Valley State, 1