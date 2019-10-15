TAMUC – Sports

The Freshmen lead Lions after 36 holes at MSU Invitational

WICHITA FALLS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team is in eighth place after 36 holes at the Midwestern State Invitational, led by a freshman seeing his first collegiate action.

The Lions shot 588 (294-294, +20) in Monday’s action, and the matching totals allowed them to move up one spot in the team standings from the first round to the second round.

Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) made his collegiate debut and is in 23rd place at 145 (70-75, +3). He had four birdies in the first round and three birdies in the second round to open his career in style.

Another freshman in Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) has the Lions’ second-best score at 147 (77-70, +5) in 31st place. After carding one birdie in his first round, he notched three birdies in the second round.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) and Alex Welch (Clear Springs) tied for 33rd at 148 (+6). Burch had three birdies in each round, and Welch had four birdies in the second round. Tyler McDonough (Horseshoe Bay – Llano) is in 83rd place at 160.

The tournament wraps up Tuesday with a shotgun start at 8:30 am.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Midwestern State 282 278 560 -8 2. Colorado School of Mines 283 279 562 -6 3. Midland CC 279 286 565 -3 4. Cameron 281 286 567 -1 5. Western New Mexico 290 284 574 +6 6. Dixie State 290 292 582 +14 7. West Texas A&M 286 301 587 +19 8. Tex. A&M-Commerce 294 294 588 +20 9. UT Tyler 291 298 589 +21 10. Arkansas-Fort Smith 296 298 594 +26 11. Dallas Baptist 302 296 598 +30 12. Regis 302 297 599 +31 UT Permian Basin 299 300 599 +31 14. Lubbock Christian 309 296 605 +37 15. Dodge City CC 305 305 610 +42 16. Midwestern State B 307 311 618 +50 17. Northwestern Oklahoma State 312 309 621 +53

Lion Volleyball jumps back into AVCA National Rankings heading into the four-match homestand.

LEXINGTON, Ky.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is the No. 25 ranked team in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association coaches’ poll, as announced Monday. After falling out of the poll last week, the Lions jumped back in following two Lone Star Conference road wins. The AVCA poll has ranked the Lions in 18 of the previous 19.

The Lions are coming off of an undefeated road weekend, defeating divisional foes Cameron and Arkansas-Fort Smith. The Lion offense hit .257 during the week, averaging more than 16.5 kills per set. They swept Cameron on Friday, setting a season-best hitting percentage at .438. The team then defeated UAFS, who was previously unbeaten in LSC play. The Lions won two sets in extra points in their four-set win. A&M-Commerce is currently 13-4 on the season, including 4-0 in their division and 7-1 in conference play.

Six of the Lions’ 2019 opponents are either nationally ranked or receiving votes in this week’s poll. Central Missouri ranks ninth, while Regis is ranked 15th, Angelo State is ranked 18th, and Tarleton is ranked 23rd. Tampa and West Florida are also receiving votes.

The Lions return home for a four-game slate, including three matches this week at the Field House. A&M-Commerce will first host St. Mary’s on Tuesday at 6:00 pm in a non-conference match. The Lions will then host divisional foes Texas Woman’s on Friday at 6:00 pm and Midwestern State on Saturday at 4:00 pm.

Tickets to Lion Volleyball home matches can be purchased by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office inside the Field House during business hours.

2019 AVCA Division II Top-25 Coaches Poll – Oct. 14 (Week 6)

Rk. School (1st Place) Pts. Record Prev. 1 Cal State San Bernardino (44) 1148 16-0 1 2 Western Washington (2) 1091 16-0 2 3 Nebraska-Kearney 1062 16-0 3 4 Washburn 981 15-1 5 5 Concordia – St. Paul 932 13-3 7 6 Northern State 922 14-2 8 7 Minnesota Duluth 903 14-2 4 8 St. Cloud State 742 14-2 11 9 Central Missouri 651 12-5 13 10 Lewis 639 16-3 6 11 Wayne State 630 15-2 15 12 Southwest Minnesota State 581 11-5 9 13 Ferris State 564 14-3 14 14 NW Missouri State 539 13-3 10 15 Regis 488 14-3 16 16 Hillsdale 448 14-2 17 17 Rockhurst 415 16-4 12 18 Angelo State 373 17-1 21 19 Upper Iowa 342 12-4 18 20 Winona State 321 13-3 19 21 Wheeling 292 16-3 20 22 Wingate 181 18-0 23 23 Tarleton 111 11-6 22 24 Michigan Tech 101 13-4 NR 25 A&M-COMMERCE 81 13-4 NR



Others receiving votes: Cal State L. A. 53; Azusa Pacific 50; Chaminade 41; Barry 32; Sioux Falls 30; Central Washington 18; Colorado School of Mines 16; Central Oklahoma 14; Minnesota State 14; Indianapolis 13; Missouri-St Louis 13; MSU Denver 13; Tampa 12; Alaska-Anchorage 7; West Florida 7; South Carolina-Aiken 5;



Lions ranked No. 20 in AFCA poll headed into the heavyweight weekend.

WACO– The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 20 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the AFCA on Monday.

The Lions are coming off of a 54-28 home win over rival Midwestern State last week. The Lions gained 501 yards of total offense, scoring a series-high 54 points against the Mustangs. Miklo Smalls (Plano – East Senior) threw for 186 yards and five touchdowns, all to different receivers. For his efforts, he was named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Running back Antonio Lealiiee (Copperas Cove) also had a big day, rushing for 169 yards and a receiving touchdown. Safety Dominique Ramsey (Converse – Judson) had a pair of interceptions to lead the Lion defense, who had three takeaways in the game.

Five A&M-Commerce opponents in 2019 are ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes. Tarleton held at No. 4 in the nation, while CSU-Pueblo jumped to No. 15 this week. Angelo State also reentered the top 25 rankings, sitting at No. 25. West Texas A&M and Eastern New Mexico are also receiving votes in the poll.

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 59 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. It is A&M-Commerce’s 65th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000. In the polls recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been recognized as a nationally ranked team 114 times since joining Division II in 1981.

2019 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll (Oct. 14, 2019)

Rk. School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1 Valdosta St. (Ga.) (30) 6-0 797 1 2 Ferris St. (Mich.) (1) 6-0 758 2 3 Minnesota St. 6-0 725 3 4 Tarleton (Texas) (1) 6-0 710 4 5 Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 6-0 635 5t 6 Notre Dame (Ohio) 6-0 621 5t 7 Northwest Missouri St. 6-0 611 7 8 Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 6-0 586 8 9 Slippery Rock (Pa.) 6-0 535 9 10 Indianapolis (Ind.) 6-0 526 10 11 Colorado School of Mines 6-0 496 11 12 West Chester (Pa.) 6-0 427 12 13 Wingate (N.C.) 6-0 408 14 14 Central Missouri 6-0 386 15 15 Colorado St.-Pueblo 5-1 323 17 16 Bowie St. (Md.) 6-0 270 18 17 Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 5-1 247 19 18 Kutztown (Pa.) 6-0 231 21 19 Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 5-1 223 13 20 A&M-COMMERCE 4-1 218 20 21 Harding (Ark.) 5-1 188 22 22 Indiana (Pa.) 5-1 149 16 23 Minnesota-Duluth 5-1 136 23 24 West Florida 4-1 76 25 25 Angelo St. (Texas) 5-1 37 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Union, 21; Ashland (Ohio), 18; Henderson St. (Ark.), 11; West Texas A&M, 11; Dixie St. (Utah), 9; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 3; East Stroudsburg (Pa.), 2; Missouri S&T, 2; Missouri Western St., 2; Eastern New Mexico, 1; Virginia St., 1.

The Lions are next heading out on the road for a heavyweight game against No. 4 Tarleton on Saturday. The game will be played at 6:00 pm at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville.

Miklo Smalls named LSC Offensive Player of the Week for a second time.

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce quarterback Miklo Smalls has been named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week, as announced Monday. It is the second time this season Smalls has received the distinction.

Smalls– a redshirt sophomore from Plano (East Senior)– led the No. 20 Lions’ offense in a 54-28 victory over Midwestern State in the NCAA Division II National Showcase game on Saturday. He completed 70.3 percent of his passes in the game with five touchdown passes and 186 yards through the air. Smalls also had 24 rushing yards. He completed passes to nine different receivers, and different receivers caught all five touchdowns. He now has a 12:1 touchdown to interception ratio in conference play and ranks fifth in Division II in completion percentage.

Smalls and the No. 20 Lions return to action on Saturday in a nationally ranked road showdown against No. 4 Tarleton. The game will be at 6:00 pm at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville.

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Committed to a “Best in Class” student-athlete experience

Office: 903.886.5131 Mobile: 817.487.5136

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429

Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street, Commerce, TX 75429

Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.

Marcus Jensen

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529

Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com

Committed to a “Best in Class” experience for all.