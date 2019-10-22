TAMUC – Sports

Celeste Vela earns second-consecutive Setter of the Week honor.
RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athlete Celeste Vela has been named the Lone Star Conference Setter of the Week. It is the second consecutive week Vela has earned the distinction.
Vela– a sophomore from Guadalajara, Mexico–had another efficient week running the Lions’ 6-2 offense, averaging nearly 6.7 assists per set, as she helped lead the Lion offense to hit a blistering .278 on the week. She also had eight aces and 27 digs over the week. In A&M-Commerce’s sweep of St. Mary’s, Vela had 18 assists, helping the team hit .388 overall. She also recorded five aces in the match, a single-game career-high. Vela then had 37 assists in the team’s five-set win over TWU, while even playing a significant defensive role, recording 18 digs. In the final match of the week, Vela had 18 more assists in the Lions’ sweep of MSU, helping the team to a .349 hitting percentage, while also adding a pair of aces and six digs. It is her second consecutive Setter of the Week honor and the fourth of her Lion career.
Vela and the No. 23 Lions return to the court tonight at 6 p.m. as they host Southeastern Oklahoma State at the Field House. A&M-Commerce then returns to LSC action with road matches against Tarleton on Friday and DBU on Saturday.
Tickets to Lion Volleyball home matches can be purchased by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office inside the Field House during business hours.
2019 LONE STAR CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Offensive
Sept. 10 Shelley Chapron, A&M-Commerce
Sept. 17 Lauren Kersey, Tarleton State
Sept. 23 Tatyana Tuialii-Umi, Tarleton State
Oct. 1 Selena Batiste, West Texas A&M
Oct. 8 Sundara Chinn, Angelo State
Oct. 15 Bina Njikam, A&M-Commerce
Oct. 22 Melissa McNeil, St. Edward’s
Defensive
Sept. 10 Sofia Tonga, Tarleton State
Sept. 17 Keely Hardin, DBU
Sept. 23 Makenna Hanssen, Angelo State
Oct. 1 Chandler Vogel, West Texas A&M
Oct. 8 Makenna Hanssen, Angelo State (2)
Oct. 15 Sofia Tonga, Tarleton State (2)
Oct. 22 Maya Smalls, St. Edward’s
Setter
Sept. 10 Kayla Brannon, Tarleton State
Sept. 17 Strealy Sizelove, DBU
Sept. 23 Amari Franklin, Tarleton State
Oct. 1 Lindsey Ledyard, Angelo State
Oct. 8 Meghan Parker, Angelo State
Oct. 15 Celeste Vela, A&M-Commerce
Oct. 22 Celeste Vela, A&M-Commerce (2)
Shelley Chapron named Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.
COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce middle blocker Shelley Chapron has been named the Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week by Lion Athletics.
Chapron– a junior from Houston (St. Pius X)– was an all-around factor for the Lions, bolstering both the offense and the defense in their undefeated week last week. As a defender, Chapron totaled 15 blocks in three games, averaging nearly 1.4 blocks per set, while also totaling six digs. Offensively, she had 23 kills, six aces, and hit .426. She had four blocks and a pair of aces in the Lions’ sweep of St. Mary’s, while also adding four kills. She then had six blocks and four digs in the team’s five-set win over TWU, while also adding a team-high 13 kills while hitting .520. In the final match of the week, Chapron had five more blocks, two digs, and three aces in the team’s sweep of MSU. Chapron also had six kills in the match. Chapron continues to lead the LSC in total blocks and also leads the league in total points scored so far on the year.
The Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded by Lion Athletics each week during the academic year.
2019-20 UNDER ARMOUR STUDENT-ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Sept. 10 – Timon Kemboi, Men’s Cross Country
Sept. 17 – E.J. Thompson, Football
Sept. 24 – Cora Welch, Soccer
Oct. 1 – Sydney Andersen, Volleyball
Oct. 8 – Brandi Stalder, Women’s Cross Country
Oct. 15 – Dominique Ramsey, Football
Oct. 22 – Shelley Chapron, Volleyball
The Gold Standard: Vol. 5
Welcome to our October edition of the Gold Standard, where we focus on direct reflections from my office and personal viewpoints on issues facing our student-athletes, our programs, our institution, and even the national intercollegiate athletics landscape. Very directly, we also want this to serve as a platform for direct communication with my office.
If you have any ideas for topics that you would like addressed or features you would enjoy, please email us HERE. It is OUR program, not just mine, not only our coaches, not just our student-athletes. It takes a collaborative and positive spirit to uphold our Best in Class mission, and your investment of time is essential and appreciated.
As we have begun another historic year of academic and competitive success, we hope you enjoy helping define our Standard and THANK YOU for helping us maintain its high level.
WHEEL(ER)S OF SUPPORT!
Usually, scoring 54 points against Midwestern in football, scoring two great volleyball victories, and having soccer win a vital home match would define a great home weekend. The highlight of our Hall of Fame weekend two weeks ago, however, came from the Wheeler family, who made a landmark athletics gift to our program. You can read about it – and watch it – HERE!
PLAN TO CHECK OUT THE PLAN
Last week, we publicly launched our 2019-22 Athletics Strategic Plan, and it was a very invigorating process. Those in the corporate world can relate that strategic planning is sometimes categorized as a “check the box” exercise – or a “necessary evil” to fulfill a policy requirement. Our coaches and administrative staff can tell you that – while some may share those feelings – I passionately embrace the strategic planning process. I genuinely believe it is an efficient and effective accountability tool. It generates dialogue that brings out the highest levels of thought leadership, and it provides both an emotional and analytic barometer for success across all key pillars of our intercollegiate athletics program. It is also extremely gratifying to share the process with our student-athletes, our coaches, our administration, our Athletics Council, our President’s Executive Team, and our entire Lion Family of constituents. If you have specific questions or feedback, please email me.
LONE STAR CONFERENCE TRANSITION 2019, PART II
At the end of September, a soon-to-be-former LSC rival in Stephenville announced their decision to pursue Division I membership. Many of our alumni, fans, and campus partners have inquired about the effects this will have on our institution and the Lone Star Conference. Very directly, my primary concern is the void in our immediate football schedule over the next two years (which we are diligently working to fill). Beyond that, our resolve as an institution and our competitive goals in this conference will not change – no matter who we subtract or add.
With consecutive years of the best overall athletics proficiency in our 104 years of competing in athletics, I encourage you to join us in our mindset that Lion Athletics will stay true to our Best in Class mission – academically, athletically, and in developing our student-athletes personally – no matter who is among our competitive brethren.
LET’S EXPAND OUR (STUDENT) BRAND!
As we continue to engage our campus and promote student involvement around our athletics events, we are excited to roll out some new in-game promotions and campus awareness activities as we head towards an exciting winter of basketball in the Field House. Recently, Associate Athletics Director Taylor Phelps and I led a series of planning meetings – both with our athletics marketing group and two key campus leaders who understand the benefits of student participation and engagement in campus life. Vice President for Student Success Dr. Thomas Newsom and Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Michael Johnson are both ferocious advocates of improving the “Lion Roar” at home events.
As we mentioned last month in this space, we want to continue to elevate our student section environment at all Lion facilities – Hawkins Field, the Field House, Soccer Field, and Cain Field. We will continue to partner with our friends in Student Affairs and throughout campus to cultivate and elevate this environment. One initiative we are going to launch this winter is to help brand our student section. We will engage Greek Life, our Marching and Basketball Bands, our student-athletes, and all student constituents who may be interested in helping us continue elevating our tremendous student support! Be on the lookout for details about this initiative, or contact our new Sharod Williams, our new Director of External Relations, at sharod.williams@tamuc.edu if you have any thoughts or recommendations.
Lion women tied for 12th at West Region Preview
CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team sits in a tie for 12th place after the opening round of the West Regional Preview on Monday.
The tournament is at the site of the Division II West Super Regional tournament in May 2020, and most of the top teams in the region are participating. A&M-Commerce is ranked 21st nationally in Golfstat ratings released last week, which is the Lions’ highest known ranking. A total of 10 of the 17 teams in the field are ranked in the top 50 nationally.
The Lions shot a 323 (+35) and tied for 12th place in the field with Cal State Los Angeles.
Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) and Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) are tied for 36th on the individual leaderboard at 8-over par 80. Garris had one birdie on the day, and Hempel carded no worse than a bogey on the challenging course.
Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) is in 45th place at 9-over par 81, Lauren Bentley (League City – Clear Creek) is in 50th place at 10-over par 82, and Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) is in 62nd place at 12-over par 84.
The Lions’ final event of the fall season concludes Tuesday with a shotgun start at 8:30 am Pacific time Tuesday.
Lion men 10th after opening round at Hrncair Invitational
DUNCAN, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team is in 10th place after the first round of action at the Jerry Hrncair Invitational hosted by Cameron University on Monday.
The Lions shot a 14-over par 302 in Monday’s round with some of the top competition in the Lone Star Conference and surrounding areas. They sit only four strokes away from sixth place in a competitive field.
Alex Welch (League City – Clear Springs) and Simon Hass (Lorch, Germany) are tied for 32nd place on the individual leaderboard, each shooting a 3-over par 75 in the opening round. Welch was one of the most consistent players of the day with 13 pars.
Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) and Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) are one stroke back of that duo, tied for 44th at 4-over par 76. Burch had an eagle and four birdies in his round.
Tyler McDonough (Horsehoe Bay – Llano) is in 83rd place at 9-over par 81, and Dallas Millin (Wright, Wyo.) is in 93rd at 12-over par 84 while competing as an individual.
The tournament and the Lions’ fall schedule concludes with 18 holes of action on Tuesday.
|Rank
|Team
|Total
|Par
|1.
|Oklahoma Christian
|287
|-1
|2.
|St. Mary’s
|290
|+2
|3.
|Midwestern State
|292
|+4
|4.
|Harding
|293
|+5
|5.
|Cameron
|294
|+6
|6.
|Arkansas Tech
|298
|+10
|Southern Arkansas
|298
|+10
|8.
|Texas A&M International
|300
|+12
|9.
|Southern Nazarene
|301
|+13
|10.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|302
|+14
|Southeastern Oklahoma State
|302
|+14
|12.
|Dallas Baptist
|304
|+16
|13.
|UT Tyler
|305
|+17
|14.
|Oklahoma Baptist
|306
|+18
|15.
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|310
|+22
|Cameron B
|310
|+22
|17.
|Fort Hays State
|327
|+39
|A&M-Commerce
|302
|+14
|t-10th
|Simon Haas
|75
|+3
|t-32nd
|Alex Welch
|75
|+3
|t-32nd
|Zach Burch
|76
|+4
|t-44th
|Chance Mulligan
|76
|+4
|t-44th
|Tyler McDonough
|81
|+9
|t-83rd
|Dallas Millin#
|84
|+12
|t-93rd
Lion’s vault to No. 23 in latest AVCA rankings
LEXINGTON, Ky.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is the No. 23 ranked team in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association coaches poll, as released Monday. The Lions moved up two spots in this week’s poll, and in 19 of the 20 AVCA polls are nationally ranked.
The Lions are coming off of an undefeated week, winning three home matches against Lone Star Conference opponents. The Lions earned sweeps over St. Mary’s and Midwestern State, and also received a five-set win over Texas Woman’s. The Lions hit .278 over the weekend, averaging almost 14 kills per set. The defense held opposing hitters to a .156 average. The Lions are now 16-4 on the year, 9-1 in LSC play and 6-0 in their division.
Five of the Lions’ 2019 opponents are either nationally ranked or receiving votes in this week’s poll. Central Missouri ranks 10th, while Regis is ranked 12th, and Angelo State is ranked 15th. Tarleton and Tampa are also receiving votes.
The Lions finish their four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Southeastern Oklahoma State. The match will be at 6:00 pm at the Field House. A&M-Commerce then returns to LSC action with road matches against Tarleton on Friday and DBU on Saturday.
2019 AVCA Division II Top-25 Coaches Poll – Oct. 21 (Week 7)
|Rk.
|School (1st Place)
|Pts.
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Cal State San Bernardino (46)
|1150
|17-0
|1
|2
|Nebraska-Kearney
|1099
|19-0
|3
|T-3
|Northern State
|1005
|17-2
|6
|T-3
|Washburn
|1005
|17-2
|4
|5
|Minnesota Duluth
|967
|17-2
|7
|6
|Western Washington
|956
|17-1
|2
|7
|Concordia – St. Paul
|827
|15-4
|5
|8
|Wayne State (Neb.)
|752
|17-3
|11
|9
|Lewis
|716
|19-3
|10
|10
|Central Missouri
|663
|14-6
|9
|11
|Southwest Minnesota State
|614
|13-6
|12
|12
|Regis
|575
|16-3
|15
|13
|St. Cloud State
|556
|15-4
|8
|14
|NW Missouri State
|499
|14-5
|14
|15
|Angelo State
|488
|19-1
|18
|16
|Hillsdale
|474
|16-3
|16
|17
|Winona State
|445
|15-4
|20
|18
|Ferris State
|432
|16-4
|13
|19
|Wheeling
|325
|18-3
|21
|20
|Rockhurst
|273
|17-6
|17
|21
|Upper Iowa
|204
|13-6
|19
|22
|Michigan Tech
|174
|16-4
|24
|23
|A&M-COMMERCE
|135
|16-4
|25
|24
|Cal State L.A.
|80
|12-5
|NR
|25
|Missouri-St. Louis
|70
|20-2
|NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Wingate 60; Minnesota State 56; Chaminade 48; Tarleton 47; Azusa Pacific 29; MSU Denver 28; Alaska-Anchorage 25; Colorado School of Mines 25; Tampa 23; Ashland 17; Sioux Falls 15; Central Oklahoma 13; Barry 7; South Carolina-Aiken 7; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (FL) 2
Texas A&M University-Commerce extends Bruister’s contract through 2023.
COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a multi-year contract extension through the 2023 season for head softball coach Richie Bruister.
Bruister – the only head coach in the program’s four-season history – has compiled a record of 182-89 (.672) with the Lions, leading A&M-Commerce to three NCAA Division II Championship appearances and a South Central regional championship.
The Lions have 40 wins or more in each of the last two seasons and were the South Central Region’s No. 2 seed in 2019, hosting the regional tournament.
“First and foremost, our Lion family is thrilled that Richie, Kim, Cole, Anna Claire, and Logan will continue to be part of our Lion Athletics family,” said A&M-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray. “As we discussed the unprecedented progress and development of our program through its first five seasons, Richie and I agreed continuity was key. This extension is about the legacy of student-athlete success that has already been established in this program, but it is also a testament to the mindset we both believe – that our brightest days for Lion Softball are still ahead.”
In the Lions’ four seasons of competition, Bruister’s program has had four national player of the year honors, 10 All-American honors, 14 all-region honors, two Lone Star Conference Players of the Year, 28 all-Lone Star Conference selections including 10 first-teamers, 13 LSC Gold Gloves, a CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year, two CoSIDA Academic All-Americas, six CoSIDA Academic All-District selections, and 53 NFCA Scholar All-Americans. The Lions have won over 73.1 percent of their home games, with a 79-29 record at the John Cain Family Softball Complex.
“I would like to thank the good Lord for this blessing and can’t begin to express how humbled, honored, and excited I am to continue to lead Lion Softball,” Bruister said. “My family and I are very proud to continue to call A&M-Commerce and the City of Commerce home. Our university and athletic department are leading the way in Division II thanks to the vision of President Dr. Mark Rudin. I’d also like to thank Tim McMurray for his leadership and work ethic as we continue to build a Best in the Class athletic department. The student-athletes and coaches who have built this program for the ground up deserve thanks for their hard work and commitment to excellence.”
Bruister is entering his 16th season as a collegiate head coach, all in Division II. He previously coached at Henderson State from 2004-08 and at Texas Woman’s from 2009-13 and has a career record of 528-286 (.649). He picked up his 500th career win in the 2019 season.
All told, he has coached 73 all-conference players, 28 all-region players, and 15 All-Americans. Bruister has earned two conference Coach of the Year honors and a National Coach of the Year award. He has had a winning record in 14 of his 15 seasons, including all five seasons at A&M-Commerce.
Bruister received his associate’s degree from Hinds CC in 1997 and then went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in 1999 and his Master of Science degree in 2000 from Mississippi State. He and his wife, Kim, have three children: Cole, Anna Claire, and Logan.
Lions come in at No. 23 in this week’s AFCA poll.
WACO– The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 23 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the AFCA on Monday.
The Lions were beaten 35-21 by No. 4 Tarleton in a matchup of heavyweight Lone Star Conference programs last week to fall to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the LSC standings. Miklo Smalls completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns, and Jalon Edwards-Cooper led all players with 13 tackles, including a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Four A&M-Commerce opponents in 2019 are ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes. Tarleton held at No. 4 in the nation, while CSU-Pueblo jumped to No. 13 this week. Angelo State returned to the rankings at No. 22, and Eastern New Mexico is receiving votes in the poll.
A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 60 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. It is A&M-Commerce’s 66th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000. In the polls recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been known as a nationally ranked team 115 times since joining Division II in 1981.
A&M-Commerce hosts its annual Homecoming game on Saturday, as Western New Mexico comes to town for a 3 p.m. kickoff, with the match regionally televised on Nexstar channels throughout the Southwest. Tickets for the game are available at the box office, online at WeAreLionsTix.com, or by calling (903) 468-8756.
2019 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll (Oct. 21, 2019)
|Rank
|School (1st votes)
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Valdosta St. (Ga.) (30)
|7-0
|774
|1
|2.
|Ferris St. (Mich.)
|7-0
|737
|2
|3.
|Minnesota St.
|7-0
|708
|3
|4.
|Tarleton St. (Texas) (1)
|7-0
|663
|4
|5.
|Ouachita Baptist (Ark.)
|7-0
|644
|5
|6.
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|7-0
|608
|6
|7.
|Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)
|7-0
|586
|8
|8.
|Indianapolis (Ind.)
|6-0
|526
|10
|9t.
|Colorado School of Mines
|7-0
|519
|11
|9t.
|Slippery Rock (Pa.)
|7-0
|519
|9
|11.
|Central Missouri
|7-0
|421
|14
|12.
|Wingate (N.C.)
|7-0
|417
|13
|13.
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|6-1
|368
|15
|14.
|Northwest Missouri St.
|6-1
|343
|7
|15.
|Bowie St. (Md.)
|7-0
|337
|16
|16.
|Grand Valley St. (Mich.)
|6-1
|311
|17
|17.
|Kutztown (Pa.)
|7-0
|305
|18
|18.
|Harding (Ark.)
|6-1
|247
|21
|19.
|Indiana (Pa.)
|6-1
|209
|22
|20.
|West Florida
|5-1
|177
|24
|21.
|West Chester (Pa.)
|6-1
|151
|12
|22.
|Angelo St. (Texas)
|6-1
|142
|25
|23t.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|5-2
|71
|20
|23t.
|Henderson St. (Ark.)
|6-1
|71
|NR
|25.
|Virginia Union
|6-1
|67
|NR
Dropped Out: Pittsburg St. (Kan.) (19), Minnesota-Duluth (23)
Others Receiving Votes: Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 39; Dixie St. (Utah), 37; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 20; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 12; Missouri Western St., 11; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 5; Minnesota-Duluth, 5; Truman St. (Mo.), 5; Eastern New Mexico, 4; Frostburg St. (Md.), 4; Tiffin (Ohio), 4; Nebraska-Kearney, 3; Assumption (Mass.), 2; Southern Arkansas, 2; Miles (Ala.), 1.
