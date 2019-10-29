TAMUC – Sports

Jen Peters named LSC Goalkeeper of the Week for the third time.

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce goalkeeper Jen Peters was named the Lone Star Conference women’s soccer Goalkeeper of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. It is the third time this season Peters has won the award.

Peters– a freshman from Allen–earned her sixth shutout of the season against Angelo State, saving all seven of ASU’s shots on goal. She then had six more saves in the Lions’ 1-0 loss to St. Edward’s. Peters ranks second in save percentage, third in total saves and leads the LSC with six shutouts on the year.

Peters and the Lions return to action on Thursday as they host St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. A&M-Commerce will then host Texas A&M International on Saturday at Noon as part of Senior Day.

2019 LONE STAR CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER WEEKLY AWARDS

Offensive

S-10 Valerie Solis, Angelo State

S-17 Desiree Morgas, Eastern New Mexico

S-24 Celia Duarte, Lubbock Christian

O-1 Haley Knesek, Lubbock Christian

O-8 Hannah Kelley-Lusk, West Texas A&M

O-15 Avery McNeme, Angelo State

O-22 Eli Chavez, St. Edward’s

O-29 Delaney Schmidt, DBU

Defensive

S-10 Marissa Berry, Angelo State

S-17 Hayden Zuniga, Eastern New Mexico

S-24 Hailey Phipps, Lubbock Christian

O-1 Chidera Aririguzo, St. Edward’s

O-8 Maliyah Mendoza, West Texas A&M

O-15 Maggie Scales, DBU

O-22 Gabby Gomez, Lubbock Christian

O-29 Maggie Scales, DBU (2)

Goalkeeper

S-10 Jen Peters , A&M-Commerce

S-17 Whitney Dockweiler, Eastern New Mexico

S-24 Jen Peters , A&M-Commerce (2)

O-1 Daniela Marin, Texas Woman’s

O-8 Kira Miller, Angelo State

O-15 Hope Koym, DBU

O-22 Hope Koym, DBU (2)

O-29 Jen Peters , A&M-Commerce (3)

Lion Football is No. 6 in the initial Super Region Four Rankings.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is the sixth-ranked team in this year’s first iteration of the NCAA Division II Super Region Four rankings, as announced Monday.

The Lions are 6-2 overall with a 5-2 record in-region. Super Region Four consists of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic, Great Northwest Athletic, and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate conferences. The top seven teams in the region of the regular season will advance to the NCAA Division II Football Championship.

Three undefeated teams are remaining in the region. Ranked first is Tarleton, Minnesota State is second, and the Colorado School of Mines is third.

Colorado State-Pueblo in fourth and Angelo State in fifth are the region’s one-loss teams. Behind the Lions are four two-loss teams with Augustana in seventh, Sioux Falls in eighth, Winona State in ninth, and West Texas A&M in 10th.

The No. 24 Lions hit the road this week for a critical regional and Lone Star Conference game with West Texas A&M. Kickoff on Saturday in Canyon is 4:00 pm, with the game televised on ESPN3 as part of the Division II Football Showcase.

NCAA Division II Super Region Four Rankings – October 28, 2019

Rk School In-Reg D-II 1 Tarleton 6-0 6-0 2 Minnesota State 8-0 8-0 3 Colorado School of Mines 8-0 8-0 4 Colorado State-Pueblo 7-1 7-1 5 Angelo State 7-1 7-1 6 A&M-COMMERCE 5-2 5-2 7 Augustana (S.D.) 6-2 6-2 8 Sioux Falls 6-2 6-2 9 Winona State 6-2 6-2 10 West Texas A&M 5-2 6-2

Games in the Regional Rankings This Week (CDT)

Midwestern State at No. 1 Tarleton – 2:00 pm.

Wayne State (Neb.) at No. 2 Minnesota State – Noon

No. 3 Colorado School of Mines at South Dakota School of Mines – 2:00 pm.

No. 4 Colorado State-Pueblo at Fort Lewis – 1:00 pm.

No. 5 Angelo State at Adams State – 2:00 pm.

No. 6 A&M-Commerce at No. 10 West Texas A&M – 4:00 pm.

Concordia-St. Paul at No. 7 Augustana – 1:00 pm.

No. 8 Sioux Falls at Upper Iowa – Noon

No. 9 Winona State at Southwest Minnesota State – 1:00 pm.

Lions hold at No. 23 in AVCA poll headed into divisional homestand.

.

LEXINGTON, Ky.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is the No. 23 team in the nation in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association coaches’ poll, as announced Monday. The Lions held their position from last week, and the AVCA nationally ranked the Lions in 20 of the previous 21 Polls.

The Lions are coming off of an undefeated week, winning a non-conference home match and two road matches against LSC opponents. The Lions earned a home sweep against Southeastern Oklahoma State and also swept DBU on the road. They also defeated Tarleton in four sets, bringing their win streak to nine matches in a row. As a unit, the Lions hit .265 over their three wins, averaging more than 15 kills per set. The team also averaged 2.2 aces per set and 2.1 blocks per set. The Lions are now 19-4 on the year, 11-1 in LSC play and 6-0 in their division.

Six of the Lions’ 2019 opponents are either nationally ranked or receiving votes in this week’s poll. Central Missouri ranks ninth, Regis ranks 10th, and Angelo State ranks 18th. Tampa, Tarleton, and Arkansas-Fort Smith are also receiving votes.

The Lions host two divisional matches as they enter the final month of the regular season. They host Arkansas-Fort Smith on Friday at 6 p.m. and Cameron on Saturday at 4 p.m. Both matches will be at the Field House.

Dominique Ramsey earns second LSC Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce defensive back and return specialist Dominique Ramsey has been named the Lone Star Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Monday. It is his second Player of the Week award this season and the third of his career.

Ramsey– a redshirt junior from Converse (Judson)– had an electrifying kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter Saturday, which gave the Lions the lead for good in a 62-21 rout of Western New Mexico. He broke multiple tackles on the way to a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It was his first career kickoff return for a score, second return for a score this season, and sixth career return touchdown. He now leads the nation in kickoff return average (37.5 yards) and is in the top five in the nation in punt return average.

Ramsey and the No. 24 Lions will next face West Texas A&M as they head out on the road. The game will be played at 4:00 pm on Saturday at Buffalo Stadium in Canyon and will be televised nationally on ESPN3 as part of the NCAA Division II Football Showcase series.

Lion Football ranked No. 24 in latest AFCA Poll

WACO– The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 24 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the AFCA on Monday.

The Lions defeated Western New Mexico 62-21 at home on Saturday in A&M-Commerce’s annual Homecoming game. The win brought the Lions to 6-2 on the year and 4-1 in the LSC standings. Antonio Lealiiee had 133 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, while wide receiver Ryan Stokes also had a couple of touchdown grabs, totaling 110 receiving yards. Quarterback Miklo Smalls threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns. The Lion defense recorded seven sacks in the game and nine additional quarterback pressures. On special teams, Dominique Ramsey continued his impressive play, returning a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, earning LSC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Four A&M-Commerce opponents in 2019 are ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes. Tarleton held at No. 4 in the nation while CSU-Pueblo held at No. 13. Angelo State improved to No. 21, and West Texas A&M is receiving votes in the poll.

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 61 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. It is A&M-Commerce’s 67th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000. In the polls recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been known as a nationally ranked team 116 times since joining Division II in 1981.

The No. 24 Lions will next face West Texas A&M as they head out on the road. The game will be played at 4:00 pm on Saturday at Buffalo Stadium in Canyon and will be televised nationally on ESPN3 as part of the NCAA Division II Football Showcase series.

2019 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll (Oct. 28, 2019)

Rk. School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (29) 8-0 772 1 2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1) 8-0 737 2 3. Minnesota St. 8-0 706 3 4. Tarleton St. (Texas) (1) 8-0 689 4 5. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 8-0 648 5 6. Notre Dame (Ohio) 8-0 605 6 7. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 8-0 572 7 8. Indianapolis (Ind.) 7-0 552 8 9. Colorado School of Mines 8-0 528 9t 10. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 8-0 509 9t 11. Central Missouri 8-0 459 11 12. Wingate (N.C.) 8-0 429 12 13. Colorado St.-Pueblo 7-1 386 13 14. Northwest Missouri St. 7-1 356 14 15. Bowie St. (Md.) 8-0 336 15 16. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 7-1 312 16 17. Kutztown (Pa.) 8-0 299 17 18. Harding (Ark.) 7-1 267 18 19. Indiana (Pa.) 7-1 217 19 20. West Florida 6-1 190 20 21. Angelo St. (Texas) 7-1 140 22 22. West Chester (Pa.) 7-1 136 21 23 Henderson St. (Ark.) 7-1 89 23t 24 A&M-COMMERCE 6-2 57 23t 25. Truman St. (Mo.) 7-1 16 NR

Dropped Out: Virginia Union (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Tiffin (Ohio), 12; Frostburg St. (Md.), 9; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 9; West Texas A&M, 9; Virginia Union, 7; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 6; Missouri Western St., 6; Southern Arkansas, 4; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 3; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 3.

