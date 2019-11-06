TAMUC – Sports

Leslie Campuzano named Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce forward Leslie Campuzano has been named the Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week by Lion Athletics.

Campuzano– a junior from Garland (Lakeview Centennial)– continued to rack up points for the Lions in their two wins last week. In the Lions’ 4-0 win over St. Mary’s, she had three shots on goal and also assisted on a pair of goals for the Lions. Playing on less than 24 hours rest the next day, Campuzano again led the Lion offense to a win, placing two shots on goal, including netting the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in overtime. Campuzano ranks second in the LSC in points scored, and leads the conference in assists and is sixth in goals scored.

The Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded by Lion Athletics each week during the academic year.

2019-20 UNDER ARMOUR STUDENT-ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Sept. 10 – Timon Kemboi, Men’s Cross Country

Sept. 17 – E.J. Thompson, Football

Sept. 24 – Cora Welch, Soccer

Oct. 1 – Sydney Andersen, Volleyball

Oct. 8 – Brandi Stalder, Women’s Cross Country

Oct. 15 – Dominique Ramsey, Football

Oct. 22 – Shelley Chapron, Volleyball

Oct. 29 – Miklo Smalls, Football

Nov. 5 – Leslie Campuzano , Soccer

Miklo Smalls earns third LSC Offensive Player of the Week distinction.

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce quarterback Miklo Smalls received the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. It is the third time this season Smalls has won the award.

Smalls– a redshirt sophomore from Plano (East Senior)– was the offensive catalyst in the Lions’ 34-20 win over West Texas A&M, including responsibility for two crucial touchdowns in the fourth quarter. With the game tied at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Smalls went 7-for-7 on a 10-play, 82-yard drive, capping it with an 11-yard touchdown rush. He also completed the insurance score on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kelan Smith (Dallas – First Baptist Academy). Smalls ranks sixth in the nation in completion percentage, 13th in passing efficiency and 23rd in passing touchdowns.

Smalls and the No. 24 Lions close out the home regular-season schedule on Saturday at 4 p.m. when A&M-Commerce hosts UT Permian Basin for Senior Day and Local Heroes Day presented by Ford Family Auto. Tickets for the game are available at the box office, online at WeAreLionsTix.com, or by calling (903) 468-8756.

2019 LSC FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARDS

Offensive

S-9 Daniel McCants, Tarleton State

S-16 Wyatt Strand, Eastern New Mexico

S-23 Miklo Smalls, A&M-Commerce

S-30 Zimari Manning, Tarleton State

O-7 Paul Terry, Eastern New Mexico

O-14 Miklo Smalls, A&M-Commerce (2)

O-21 Triston Williams, Midwestern State

O-28 Daniel McCants, Tarleton State (2)

N-4 Miklo Smalls, A&M-Commerce (3)

Defensive

S-9 Melik Owens, Midwestern State

S-16 Quincy Arceneaux, Eastern New Mexico

S-23 B.J. Jefferson, Tarleton State

S-30 Josh Quinton, Angelo State

O-7 B.J. Jefferson, Tarleton State (2)

O-14 B.J. Jefferson, Tarleton State (3)

O-21 Jai Edwards, Tarleton State

O-28 Mike Jones, West Texas A&M

N-4 Prince Robinson, Tarleton State

Special Teams

S-9 Jaron Imbriani, Midwestern State

S-16 Tobias Harris, West Texas A&M

S-23 Dominique Ramsey, A&M-Commerce

S-30 Donte Ross, Texas A&M-Kingsville

O-7 Justin Manyweather, Eastern New Mexico

O-14 Josh Wilson, Texas A&M-Kingsville

O-21 Tyler Vargas, Eastern New Mexico

O-28 Dominique Ramsey, A&M-Commerce (2)

N-4 Ben Galaviz, UT Permian Basin

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Committed to a “Best in Class” student-athlete experience

Office: 903.886.5131 Mobile: 817.487.5136

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429

Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street, Commerce, TX 75429

Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.

Marcus Jensen

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529

Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com

Committed to a “Best in Class” experience for all.