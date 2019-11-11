TAMUC – Sports

Lions drop 88-77 loss to Westminster.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team conceded a run early in the second half of Saturday night’s game against Westminster College. They could not come back, losing 88-77 in Behnken Field House.

The Lions are now 0-2 after dropping both games of the LSC/RMAC Challenge hosted by Westminster. A&M-Commerce will soon return home and play its next five contests in the Field House, starting with the home opener on Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Central Baptist.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Westminster shot 60.0 percent from the field in the contest, including a 17-of-26 (65.4 percent) rate in the second half. The Lions shot 38.0 percent (27-of-71) from the field.

– Five Lions scored in double figures, led by 15 points from Deon Barrett (Lancaster) on 6-of-15 shooting.

– Leo Lara (Santa Rosa) had a career-high 14 points, and Austin Grandstaff (Rockwall) scored 12 points, with each player making four three-pointers.

– Rodney Brown (Beaumont – West Brook) scored 11 points and had a team-high eight rebounds, while Deonta Terrell (Chicago, Ill.) scored 10.

– The Lions were out-rebounded 37-26 in the game.

HEAD COACH JARET VON ROSENBERG AFTER THE GAME

– Overall thoughts on the game: “We’re disappointed to go 0-2 on the road trip obviously. It was a tale of two games where I thought we played better offensively and had major letdowns in stretches defensively. Westminster did a really good job capitalizing on those mistakes. Again you can’t take anything away from them. They were the better team tonight and deserved to win.”

– What was the difference between the first half and the second, where WC shot 65 percent?: “They just made us pay when we made a mistake. They shot the ball well when they got the looks from inside and out. They were more physical and disciplined on both sides of the ball.”

– How important is it to respond well with five straight games at home? : “We’ve put ourselves in a hole, but we’ll get back to practice and find our Identity. It’s not going to get easier, and our best basketball is way ahead of us.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions started the game off on the right foot, as Brown made the game’s first shot, but the Griffins were the hotter team early. Westminster made five of its first seven shots on the way to a 14-5 lead in the first five and a half minutes of action. Brown halted a run with a layup, and the Lions went on a 20-8 rally, switching the lead to TAMUC’s favor at 25-22 with 8:11 left in half after consecutive three-pointers from Lara and Grandstaff and a Barrett layup.

The remainder of the first half was a see-saw battle, as neither team led by more than four points in the final eight minutes. Westminster was up 37-33 with a minute and a half left in the frame, but Grandstaff’s triple cut the halftime margin to 37-36. Grandstaff had all 12 of his points in the first half, as the Lions made seven three-pointers and shot 37.1 percent (13-of-25) from the floor in the period.

Both teams were on fire coming out of the locker room, and the Lions were the more successful team early in the second half. A quick 15-8 run out of the break had A&M-Commerce ahead 51-45 just three minutes into the period. Terrell started the Lion scoring with a jumper, followed by triples from Lara and Barrett, short buckets from Brown and Terrell, and another Barrett long-range conversion.

That lead switched when the Lions only attempted three shots and had three turnovers in five minutes. Westminster took advantage and turned that into an 11-point run, going up 56-51 with just under 13 minutes on the clock. The Lions hung around and narrowed the deficit to three points at 8:46 on a Lara triple to make it 64-61, but the home team pulled away late.

Over the next six minutes, the Griffins outscored the Lions 16-6 and led 80-67 with 2:33 to play. A&M-Commerce suffered a long shooting cold streak where they went 2-for-14, with one basket coming on a breakaway dunk after a steal. The Lions continued to battle down the stretch, but the Griffins’ shooting prowess handed A&M-Commerce the loss.

Stifling defense lifts Lions to 77-44 rout of CSU-Pueblo, first 2-0 start since 2012-13.

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team defeated Colorado State-Pueblo 77-44 on Saturday evening. Behind a strong defensive performance that held the Thunderwolves to 29 percent shooting, the Lions were able to coast to victory.

The win brings the Lions to 2-0 on the season, their first 2-0 start since the 2012-13 campaign. CSU-Pueblo falls to 0-2 on the year and their first-ever defeat by A&M-Commerce.

The Lions will return to action on Thursday as they play their home opener against Ouachita Baptist. The game will be played at Noon at the Field House and will be part of Education Day, presented by Alliance Bank.

The Lions will return to action on Thursday as they play their home opener against Ouachita Baptist. The game will be played at Noon at the Field House and will be part of Education Day, presented by Alliance Bank.

HEAD COACH JASON BURTON AFTER THE GAME

– Ongoing 2-0 in the opening tournament: “I’m very proud of this team. We played two tough teams in Colorado and found ways to win. Tonight’s win is special because we finally got over the Pueblo hump that’s been plaguing us for the last four years.”

– On the play of the backcourt: “Our point guard play was tremendous. Dyani [Robinson] and Maddo [Glass] played both ends of the floor at a high level, guarded the other teams’ best player, and combined for 30 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. They’ve answered the question to what we will do to replace Princess Davis.”

– On the play of two newcomers: “Juliana [Louis] and DesiRay [Kernal] stepped up huge in the absence of Alexis Bryant because of fouls trouble, and our wings played great with Mykiel [Burleson] being out with injury.

– On the excitement of returning home at the Field House: “It is fun coaching a team like this that is bought in. They want to get better, and they continue to find ways to do that, from the first practice to now. Now we have to keep building on the little things. We’re excited to come home to four games in a row in the Field House and play in front of our home crowd.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Dyani Robinson (Cypress – Langham Creek) led all scorers with 18 points in the game, netting six of her ten shots from the field. She also had five rebounds and four steals.

– Maddison Glass (Missouri City – Hightower) had 12 points and had a team-high six assists to go with four steals.

– Alexis Bryant (Pflugerville) had 10 points while Juliana Louis (Long Beach, Calif.) neared a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

– The Lions shot 46 percent in the game and held CSU-Pueblo to just a 29.4 percent shooting clip.

– After scoring nine points in the first three minutes, they held CSU-Pueblo to 35 points over the final 37 minutes of the game.

– The Lions forced 28 turnovers in the game, scoring 23 points off of giveaways and also had 42 points in the paint.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Thunderwolves got off to a hot start, scoring the first nine points of the game over three minutes. From that point on, the Lions took control and never relented. Seven different Lions scored in the opening period, as the Lions went on a 14-2 run of their own over the next seven minutes to take control of the game. At the first quarter break, A&M-Commerce led 16-13.

CSU hit consecutive threes to take the lead back at the start of the second quarter before the Lions fought back. Robinson hit a pair of layups, and a three-pointer as A&M-Commerce proceeded to build their lead to 33-23 with two minutes remaining in half. A late bucket at the buzzer sent the Lions into halftime with a 35-24 advantage.

Robinson had 11 points in the first half, while Louis had five points and seven rebounds. The Thunderwolves had 19 turnovers in the first half.

The Lion shooting caught fire in the second half, as A&M-Commerce shot better than 50 percent. On the flip side, things went cold for the Thunderwolves, as CSU-Pueblo shot just 21 percent over the final 20 minutes. After cutting the Lion lead to single digits early in the quarter, A&M-Commerce quickly built their lead back up, as Louis and Robinson helped the Lions push their lead to 18 points at the end of the third quarter. A&M-Commerce led 53-35, heading into the fourth.

The fourth quarter was lopsided in favor of the Lions, as A&M-Commerce outscored CSU-Pueblo 24-9 in the quarter. The Lions could seemingly do no wrong, as they pushed their lead to as many as 34 in the game.

Lions fall 1-0 to Oklahoma Christian, earn the seventh seed in LSC Tournament.

EDMOND, Okla.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team lost a hard-fought 1-0 match to Oklahoma Christian on Saturday afternoon.

The loss brings the Lions to 10-7-1 on the season, and they finish the season with a 7-6-0 record in the Lone Star Conference. The Eagles improve to 3-15-0 on the year and 3-10-0 in conference play.

The Lions are the seventh seed in the Lone Star Conference championship tournament. They will face second seed St. Edward’s in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday at Lewis-Chen Field in Austin. The match time has yet to be determined. Official tournament bracket information will be released shortly by the Lone Star Conference office.

HEAD COACH NEIL PIPER AFTER THE GAME

– On the game: “It was a very disappointing result. We just weren’t good enough offensively. Every soccer coach has gone through one of these games. There is really not much you can say to the team.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Leslie Campuzano (Garland – Lakeview Centennial) had five shots on goal in the match.

– Kaci Montoya () had two shots on goal, while AddieJo Pulliam (Houston – Clear Falls), Madison Zick (Arlington), Kara Blasingame (Oswego, Ill.), and Naomi Sink (Plano East) also each had a shot on goal.

– Jen Peters (Allen) had one save in the match.

– The Lions had 11 shots on goal while the Eagles had just two shots on goal.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions looked to get on the board early, as Montoya found room for a shot. However, the ball was saved to keep the Lions off the board in the third minute. Another Lion shot went high in the seventh minute.

After 10 minutes without a shot on either side, Peters made a save in the 18th minute to stifle OC’s first opportunity. Zick then had a chance in the 22nd minute; however, they turned it aside. The Lions continued to attack, as they saved both Campuzano and Pulliam shots on goal.

Campuzano had two more shots turned aside, one in the 28th minute and another in the 38th minute as the Lions continued to attack. One more Campuzano shot was saved in the 42nd minute. The teams were scoreless at the half.

Campuzano had an early shot on goal in the second half as the Lions continued to look for their goal. However, it was the Eagles that were able to find the net, as OC scored in the 57th minute.

The Lions continued to battle to look for the equalizer, as Montoya, Sink, and Blasingame had shots on goal late in the contest. But each was turned away, and the Lions fell in the match.

Lion XC wraps up the 2019 campaign at NCAA South Central Regional.

CANYON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country squads closed out the 2019 campaign at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional on Saturday morning, with the men’s team placing 18th and the women’s team is placing 24th in the race.

This event concludes the cross country season for a pair of the team that has seen significant improvement from previous years.

MEN’S 10 KILOMETER RACE

The Lions had their best placement in the region in the last five years. Timon Kemboi (Eldoret, Kenya) placed 49th in the race with a time of 33:12.98 to lead the Lion contingent.

Garvin Chilton (Katy) finished in 56th place at 33:25.59, followed by Cooper Miller (Big Spring) in 82nd place at 34:096.28. Mason Boswell (Katy) was 115th at 34:49.83, Octopias Ndiwa (Eldoret, Kenya) was 141st at 35:49.18, Tanner Townsend (Royse City) was 147th at 36:04.37, and AJ Tillman (Sachse) was 156th at 36:37.89.

The Lions scored 440 points in the meet to finish in the middle third of teams competing for the first time in recent seasons.

WOMEN’S 6 KILOMETER RACE

Brandi Stalder (Sanger) was a strong performer for the Lions in her final cross country race in a blue and gold singlet, placing 39th at 23:17.11

Maddie Shubert (Rowlett) was 115th at 24:52.48, Mallory Morgan (Katy) was 149th at 25:33.31, Shelby White (Eustace) was 155th at 25:47.36, Cassidy Seaney (Miller Grove) was 175th at 26:46.16, Taylor Jones (Garland – North Garland) was 186th at 27:53.67, and Evelyn Brown (Paris) was 189th at 28:31.10.

The Lions scored 633 points in the meet and improved five places in the team standings over the 2018 regional event.

No. 24 Lions close out home schedule with 44-13 win over UT Permian Basin.

COMMERCE – The No. 24 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team scored the game’s first 23 points. They never looked back on the way to a 44-13 victory over the University of Texas of the Permian Basin on Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening.

With the victory, the Lions move to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Lone Star Conference. The Falcons fall to 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the LSC. The Lions claimed their 18th all-time undefeated home season and only the second such season in this century.

A&M-Commerce closes the regular season on Saturday, November 16, at 3 p.m. at Angelo State in San Angelo in a critical conference and regional contest. The game will be televised regionally on Nexstar stations.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions out-gained the Falcons by a 461 to 228-yard margin, holding UTPB to 3.4 yards per play.

– A&M-Commerce’s defense came up with four interceptions, as Kader Kohou (Euless – Trinity) and Jalon Edwards-Cooper (Spring – Dekaney) each picked off two passes. Kohou returned the first interception 28 yards for a touchdown on the Falcons’ opening offensive play.

– Jemal Williams (Inglewood, Calif.) had his first game rushing over the century mark, carrying the ball 18 times for 103 yards and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

– Miklo Smalls (Plano – East Senior) completed 21-of-33 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns and also carried the ball 11 times for 73 yards.

– Matt Childers (Henderson) had three catches for 136 yards and a 78-yard touchdown.

– Jake Viquez (Rockwall) was 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts with makes of 38, 47, and 48 yards. He also averaged 43.0 yards on four punts.

– Daryion Taylor (Humble – Atascocita) had six tackles with two tackles for loss to lead the Lions, who had 13 tackles for loss in the game. Neema Behbahani (Plano – Senior) and Vili Paea (Oakland, Calif.) also each had two tackles for loss.

– The secondary was active, breaking up eight passes in addition to the four interceptions. L.A. Dawson (Austin – LBJ) had four pass breakups, and Darent White (Spring – Westfield) broke up three passes.

CLICK HERE FOR COMMENTS FROM HEAD COACH DAVID BAILIFF AFTER THE GAME

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions took the opening kickoff and drove downfield in short bursts, including a trio of third-down conversions, but a field goal attempt was blocked. The defense wasted no time rebounding, as Kohou intercepted the Falcons’ opening pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to give A&M-Commerce a 7-0 lead with 8:43 left in the first quarter.

Jaquorious Smith (Kilgore) partially blocked a punt on the Falcons’ third drive to set the Lions up with a short field. After an early pass interference penalty put the Lions inside the UTPB 5-yard line, Smalls connected with Tyler Guice (Atlanta, Ga.) for a 3-yard touchdown pass to make it a 14-0 Lion lead with 3:04 left in the first quarter.

The Lion offense drove well throughout the remainder of the first half but had to settle for Viquez field goals on three drives. The junior’s previous season long was 44 yards, and he extended that twice with makes of 47 and 48 yards early in the third quarter.

Edwards-Cooper’s coverage downfield was a catalyst for those scoring opportunities, as he snagged opposition passes on either side of the halftime break. Viquez’s third field goal of the day put the Lions ahead 23-0 with 7:49 left in the third quarter.

The Falcons showed resiliency, scoring their first points on a 28-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 5:10 left in the third quarter to narrow the margin to two scores at 23-7, but Smalls responded instantaneously.

On the first play of the next drive, Smalls connected with Childers, who was wide open in space and sprinted 78 yards for the score, pushing the lead to 30-7 with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

Jemal Williams’ rushing aptitude carried the Lions the rest of the way. A&M-Commerce’s next drive started with a 35-yard completion to Childers, followed by 35 yards of Williams carries. His 19-yard rushing score with 1:04 left in the third quarter made it a 37-7 contest.

UTPB scored early in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons’ point-after attempt botched and blown up by a big Dawson tackle. A Lion fumble allowed the Falcons to cut into the lead, but Kohou intercepted a pass at the goal line to end any threat.

The Lions then used strong running and clock management to seal the game. Williams’ 13-yard touchdown put him over the 100-yard mark for the night and gave the Lions the final 44-13 margin with 4:28 left in the game.

Lions down Eastern New Mexico in four sets.

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team knocked off Eastern New Mexico in four sets on Saturday afternoon. The set scores were 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, and 25-13.

The win brings the Lions to 22-5 on the season and 14-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The Greyhounds fall to 4-20 and 2-14 in conference play.

The Lions return to action next week in the final week of the regular season. The Lions will face their travel partner UT Tyler in a home-and-home series. The teams will meet in Tyler on Friday at 6:00 pm and will then meet at the Field House in Commerce on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

The Lions return to action next week in the final week of the regular season. The Lions will face their travel partner UT Tyler in a home-and-home series. The teams will meet in Tyler on Friday at 6:00 pm and will then meet at the Field House in Commerce on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

HEAD COACH CRAIG CASE AFTER THE MATCH

– On the leadership: “I thought today was an extension of yesterday in terms of our leadership being a driving force in us being successful. I thought between our captains and our seniors, I thought they were pretty critical. When things weren’t going well, I thought they were the ones to get things going.”

– On the production in the middle: “Shelley continues to perform extremely well, and Bina played extremely well this weekend as well. Anytime we can get those two going, that opens things up for everybody else.”

– On the defense: “I thought we really cranked up the defense in those second and fourth sets. I thought when we weren’t disruptive with our block; I thought our back row was really good. I thought Savannah was really good all weekend. Today was no exception.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Shelley Chapron (Houston – St. Pius X) led the team with 17 kills, hitting .500 in the match. She also led the defense with six blocks.

– Bina Njikam (Keller) had ten kills, hitting .471 in the match.

– Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) had 18 digs and four assists.

– Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) led the offense with 27 assists to go with six digs. Natalie Sarbeck (Cypress – Cy-Fair) added 19 assists and had a double-double with 12 digs.

– Riley Davidson (Commerce) also had 12 digs and two aces while Daniela Santos (Caracas, Venezuela) had 11 digs and a team-high three aces.

– The Lions hit .264 as a team while holding ENMU to a .139 hitting percentage.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions got off to a hot start, taking six of the first eight points of the match. The Greyhounds rallied back, cutting the Lion lead to 13-12. The teams then proceeded to trade points until the Lions responded late, taking five of the final seven points to win the set 25-21.

The Lions again started well to begin the second set, winning seven of the first 10 points. Another huge Lion run of 10-2 gave A&M-Commerce a 17-7 lead. ENMU attempted a comeback, cutting the Lion lead to six points, but it was for naught. The Lions won the set 25-16.

Once again, A&M-Commerce came into the set on the run, winning seven of the first 10 points. The Greyhounds answered back, scoring six in a row to take the lead. The teams traded runs, as each had a 4-0 run. With the Lions leading 21-19 late, the Greyhounds went on a late run to win the set 25-23.

The Lion had a 5-0 run early in the fourth set as A&M-Commerce again was hot to start. The Greyhounds pulled back within three points at 15-12 before the Lions exploded to end the match, taking 10 of the final 11 to win 25-13.

Late cold streak hurts Lions in 71-66 loss to Dixie State.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A late cold streak hurt the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team in its opening game of the season, as the Lions fell to Dixie State University 71-66 at Behnke Field House on Friday evening.

The Lions fall to 0-1 on the season for the first time since the 2012-13 season with the narrow defeat. A&M-Commerce takes on host institution Westminster College at 7:30 pm MST (8:30 pm CST) on Saturday.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions shot 35.5 percent from the field (22-of-62) in the game with 32 points in the first half and 34 in the second half. A&M-Commerce was limited to a 9-of-38 (23.7 percent) clip from three-point range and 68.4 percent (13-of-19) from the charity stripe.

– Dixie State made 41.9 percent (26-of-62) of its shots with an 8-of-24 (33.3 percent) success rate from long range and 68.8 percent (11-of-16) from the free-throw line.

– The Lions connected on a field goal in the final 4:36 and were outscored 11-0 in the final stretch of the contest.

– Deon Barrett (Lancaster) led the Lions with 19 points in the game, including five three-pointers.

– Deonta Terrell (Chicago, Ill.) scored 18 points with five rebounds and three assists.

– Rodney Brown (Beaumont – West Brook) scored nine points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

HEAD COACH JARET VON ROSENBERG AFTER THE GAME

– On his overall impressions of the first game with the 2019-20 team: “Hats off to really a well-coached team in Dixie. They were prepared and made great adjustments during the game. This felt like a January game more so than a November 9th game. Both teams guarded and took care of the basketball. Like we always say, we gave ourselves a chance in the last four minutes, but they were able to make more plays down the stretch than we did.

– How vital was Rodney Brown’s near double-double after the cold start?: “We had multiple guys play really well, Rodney being one of them. He really controlled the paint defensively and offensively. I expected our defense to be ahead of our offense early in the season, and we couldn’t overcome that fact. The guys know that, and they wish they had that back. First game fatigue and execution were too much to overcome at the end.”

– How can the team improve quickly and get a win against Westminster?: “We will prepare like we always do for tomorrow, and the guys will be hungry to compete and get this taste out of our mouths. We’re excited to get another opportunity.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Neither team shot the ball well in the opening stages of the game, as no points scored in the first four-plus minutes. Austin Grandstaff (Rockwall) drilled a three-pointer for the Lions’ first points, and a six-point rally pushed the lead to 9-5 with just under 13 minutes left in the first half.

The Trailblazers briefly took the lead by one point near the mid-point of the first half, followed by a 10-point Lion run. Barrett hit a three, Carius Key (Irving – MacArthur) made a driving layup, Leo Lara (Santa Rosa) canned a triple, and Brown hit a mid-range jumper to put the Lions up 23-14 with just under six minutes left in the first half. A&M-Commerce led by nine as late as the 1:18 mark of the first half on another Barrett trey, and the Lions took a 32-26 lead into the halftime break after a River Reed (San Antonio – Reagan) tip-in just before the buzzer.

Dixie chipped away at the lead in the early parts of the second half, and a four-point run cut the Lion lead to one possession at 39-36 with 14:13 to play before Barrett answered immediately with a three-pointer. The Trailblazers scored the next seven points and regained the advantage at 43-42 at the 12:36 mark.

Barrett’s three-point play swung the lead back to A&M-Commerce, and Lara connected on three free throws after a foul on a long-range attempt, giving the Lions a 49-43 lead with just under 11 minutes on the clock. Like the back-and-forth contest, Dixie scored the next eight points to take another one-point lead with 7:19 to go.

With just under six minutes on the timer, the game was tied at 58-all before a Lion run. Barrett made a three-pointer, and Terrell connected on an old-fashioned three-point play, and the Lions led by six points with 4:36 to play.

Unfortunately for A&M-Commerce, the Trailblazers scored the final 11 points of the game. The Lions failed to connect on their last eight shots of the game and also had a turnover in the offensive paint when trailing by only one point inside the final minute. TAMUC had chances to tie the game when down by three thanks to offensive rebounds, but four long-range attempts went awry, and DSU took the victory.

Lions overcome early woes to knock off WT in four sets.

CANYON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team defeated West Texas A&M in four sets on Friday evening. After falling in the first set, the Lions rallied to win the next three sets to win the match. The set scores were 15-25, 25-13, 25-19, and 25-23.

The win brings the Lions to 21-5 on the season and 13-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The Lady Buffs fall to 18-5 on the year and 11-4 in conference play.

A&M-Commerce will return to action on Saturday as they travel to Portales to face Eastern New Mexico. The match will be at Noon MST (1:00 pm CST) at Greyhound Arena.

HEAD COACH CRAIG CASE AFTER THE MATCH

– On the slow start: “Coming into tonight’s match, and I still think it’s true after tonight, WT is one of the hottest teams in the Lone Star Conference right now. They came out, and they were excited to play us, and they were ready. The found some holes early, and they attacked them, and we couldn’t recover once we dug that big hole. I don’t think we played as poorly as the score looked, but I didn’t think we were competing at a high enough level. But I felt comfortable going into that second set that if we could play more disciplined and compete harder, that things would level out.”

– On the poise of the team to right the ship in the second set: “If you are going to beat good volleyball teams, you have to be able to move on after losing a set. You can’t do anything about it except identity what you need to improve. And I thought WT played pretty well in that second set. They had a couple of ill-timed unforced errors. But outside of that, I don’t think the result of that set was them playing poorly. I thought we got to a level that was solid volleyball and we really fought to keep playing good volleyball. And when we did that consistently, WT’s ups and downs caught up to them.”

– On the senior leadership: “I thought our seniors were terrific tonight. Even though we struggled early, I thought they did a good job of preparing our team to play here. I thought they did a good job of pushing us forward. Responding to that first set is about leadership. It’s about those seniors and what they do for us every single match.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) led the team with 14 kills in the match. She also had five blocks.

– Shelley Chapron (Houston – St. Pius X) had 12 kills and led the team with seven blocks.

– Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) led the team with 28 assists and also had an all-around performance, adding eight kills and six digs.

– Riley Davidson (Commerce) and Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) each had 14 digs.

– Daniela Santos (Caracas, Venezuela) had three aces in the match.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions struggled out of the gate, as WT took the first eight points of the match and 11 of the early 13. After the Lions scored three in a row, WT again piled on. The Lions could not recover, falling 25-15 in the set.

The script flipped in the second set, as it was the Lions who got off to a hot start. A&M-Commerce scored 11 of the first 13 points, including an 8-0 run. Another 4-0 run late snuffed out any chance for WT to make a comeback, as the Lions won the set 25-13.

WT jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third set before the Lions found their groove. The teams traded points as the Lions slowly began to chip away at the early WT lead, trailing 13-12 at the midway mark of the set. Trailing 15-14, the Lions then made their run, scoring four in a row, including a pair of aces from Santos, to take an 18-15 lead. Another 4-0 run for the Lions sealed the set, as A&M-Commerce won the set 25-19.

The Lady Buffs again jumped out to an early lead, taking the first three points of the fourth set. The Lions battled back with a 4-0 run of their own to take the lead. The lead changed hands often in the set, as neither team could pull away from the other. The teams matched pairs of runs late, but the Lions capitalized in the end. Trailing 23-22, A&M-Commerce scored the final three points to win the set 25-23 and take the match.

Lions begin 2019-20 season with 69-51 win over Metro State

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team picked up a 69-51 win over Metro State on Friday to begin the 2019-20 season. After a close first half, the Lions caught fire down the stretch to pull away for the win.

The win brings the Lions to 1-0 on the year and is their fifth consecutive win over MSU Denver. The Roadrunners fall to 0-1 on the year.

A&M-Commerce will return to action on Saturday as they face tournament host CSU-Pueblo. The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. CST at Massari Arena in Pueblo, Colo.

HEAD COACH JASON BURTON AFTER THE GAME

– Thoughts on the game: “It was truly a team win tonight. It took a complete effort from all 11 players that traveled to win the game. At altitude and this early in the season, we are not in the shape we want to be to play like we want to play without having the whole team contribute on the floor.”

– On the unselfish team play: “Everyone played double-digit minutes, 10 of 11 players scored, 10 of 11 players got assists. We played unselfishly, and we played for each other. The ladies celebrated each others’ wins, and it is fun to win that way. Especially when you guard as we guarded in the second half. We kept a good Metro team to 20 points in the second half because the team sold out to doing what we do. It was a great team win tonight.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions shot a blazing 53 percent from behind the arc and shot 41 percent overall in the game.

– Alexis Bryant (Pflugerville) led the team with 14 points, 11 of which came in the second half. She also had four rebounds.

– Chania Wright (DeSoto) had 11 points and two assists.

– Maddison Glass (Missouri City – Hightower) neared a double-double with nine points and seven rebounds. She also led the team with three assists. Dyani Robinson (Cypress – Langham Creek) also had nine points, hitting all three of her attempts from behind the arc.

– The Lions had 18 assists in the game, assisting on 75 percent of their field goals.

– Both teams had turnover struggles at times, as the teams combined for 33 turnovers. MSU Denver had 18 turnovers in the game.

– The Lions did not trail after the first quarter.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The lead changed hands early as both teams came out of the gate firing. Robinson hit a pair of early threes for the Lions as they jumped to a 10-6 lead at the midway mark of the quarter. Both teams hit a shooting slump, but the Lions found their way to the free-throw line, which led them to jump their lead to nine points. A last-second three from the Roadrunners sent the Lions into the second quarter leading 20-14.

Both teams hit a scoring drought early in the second quarter as neither side scored for three minutes. The Lions then pushed their lead to 10 points as Glass made a driving layup, and Louis hit a three to give A&M-Commerce a 32-22 lead with four minutes remaining. MSU Denver finished the half with a flourish, scoring nine points in a row to cut the Lion lead to just one. However, a late three from KeeKee Nowlin (Bryan) sent the Lions into halftime with a 35-31 lead.

Ten different Lions scored in the first half, with Robinson and Wright leading the way with six points apiece. Turnovers plagued both teams as the teams combined for 19 giveaways in the first half. The Lions capitalized on Metro’s miscues, scoring 10 points off of turnovers. The Lions nearly led the entire first half, leading for almost 17 minutes.

After the teams traded early buckets, the Lions began to build their lead once again, going on a 6-0 run to make their lead to eight points. Tac had a pair of buckets in the paint as A&M-Commerce took a double-figure lead. The Lions caught fire from deep late as Mykiel Burleson (Pflugerville) had a couple of threes, and Robinson had another as the Lions took a 57-42 lead into the final period.

Neither team found the basket in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. The Lions then got on another streak, pushing their lead to as many as 20 in the quarter. The Lion defense made things tough on MSU Denver for the remainder of the game, and the Lions left with the win.

Givens’ header lifts Lions to 1-0 shutout win over Midwestern State.

WICHITA FALLS– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team defeated Midwestern State 1-0 on Thursday afternoon. The Lions scored their goal in the final seconds of the first half to pick up the shutout win.

The win brings the Lions to 10-6-1 on the season and 7-5-0 in the Lone Star Conference. With the win, the Lions now have 21 points in LSC play, clinching a berth into next week’s LSC postseason tournament. The Mustangs fall to 4-12-1 and 3-9-0 in conference play.

The Lions close the regular season with a road match against Oklahoma Christian on Saturday. The match will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Eagle Soccer Field in Oklahoma City.

HEAD COACH NEIL PIPER AFTER THE MATCH

– On the win: “This is a very good win for us. Wichita Falls is always a tough place to play.”

– On the game’s strategy: “We used a lot of players and put people in different positions to have a different look.”

– On the game’s lone goal: “Katie Givens scored a great header right before half time, and it changed the game. The cross from Cora Welch was perfect.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Katie Given (Rockwall) scored her first goal of the season in the waning seconds of the first half. She scored on a header goal off of a free kick assist from Cora Welch (Plano Senior).

– Leslie Campuzano (Garland – Lakeview Centennial) had six shots on goal in the match, while Kaci Montoya (Fairfield, Calif.) had a pair of shots on goal.

– The Lions had 12 shots on goal in the match, off of 19 shots.

– Jen Peters (Allen) made six saves in the match, earning her ninth shutout of the season. She becomes only the fourth goalkeeper in A&M-Commerce history to reach at least nine shutouts in a single season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Peters made an early save as the Mustangs looked to draw first blood. The Lions countered with a pair of shots on goal, one from Campuzano and one from Montoya. However, both were saved to keep the match scoreless.

The Lions continued to attack, as Kara Blasingame (Oswego, Ill.) had a shot saved in the 24th minute, and Campuzano had another saved in the 33rd minute. MSU then had a trio of shots on goal, with Peters saving each one.

The Lions capitalized late in the first half, as a long free-kick from near the sideline blasted toward the goal by Welch. The ball found the head of Givens, who directed the ball into the net with six seconds remaining to send the Lions into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

The Lions continued to apply pressure in the early parts of the second half, with two early onside penalties and several blocked shots. Campuzano and Montoya also had shots that were saved by the MSU keeper.

The Lions held the MSU attack at bay for the remainder of the match, allowing only two shots on goal in the final period, both of which were saved by Peters.

