TAMUC -Sports

Lions dip to fourth in Regional rankings heading into the final regular-season week.

INDIANAPOLIS– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is the fourth-ranked team in the South Central Region in the NCAA’s second rendition of the regional rankings, as announced Wednesday.

The Lions are currently 22-5 on the season, with a 20-4 record against in-region opponents. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences. The winner of each conference’s postseason tournament receives an automatic bid into the NCAA Regional Tournament, as well as the other six top-ranked teams in the regional rankings.

The South Central Regional Championship tournament will be Dec. 5-7 and hosted by the highest seed. The winner of this single-elimination tournament will advance to the Elite Eight, held this year in Denver, Colo.

Five teams from the Lone Star Conference are in the rankings. Angelo State is ranked second with a record of 21-2 in the region, followed by Arkansas-Fort Smith in fifth, West Texas A&M in the sixth, and Tarleton in seventh.

The Lions have two matches remaining in the regular season before the LSC Championship Tournament. The Lions face their travel partner UT Tyler and will play a home-and-home series against the Patriots. The teams will meet in Tyler on Friday at 6 p.m. and will then face off at the Field House in Commerce at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets to Lion Volleyball home matches can be purchased by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com , by calling (903) 468-8756, or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office inside the Field House during business hours.

NCAA Division II South Central Regional Rankings – Nov. 13, 2019

Rk. School In region Overall 1 Regis 21-1 23-3 2 Angelo State 21-2 23-2 3 Colorado School of Mines 18-6 19-6 4 A&M-Commerce 20-4 22-5 5 Arkansas-Fort Smith 21-5 22-5 6 West Texas A&M 18-4 19-5 7 Tarleton State 14-6 18-9 8 Metro State 18-4 19-6 9 Dixie State 18-6 18-7 10 Colorado Mesa 15-6 16-9

Last-minute goal sinks Lions in 1-0 loss to St. Edward’s in LSC Quarterfinal.

AUSTIN – The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team lost a hard-fought 1-0 match to St. Edward’s in the quarterfinal round of the Lone Star Conference tournament on Tuesday afternoon. After turning aside 13 SEU shots on goal in the first 88 minutes, a last-minute goal gave the Lions the loss, ending their season.

The defeat brings the Lions to 10-8-1 on the season, while the Hilltoppers improve to 12-5-2. They advance to the semifinal round of the LSC tournament.

HEAD COACH NEIL PIPER AFTER THE GAME

– On the result: “It was a tough way to end the game. We looked the more likely to score in the last 15 minutes, so it was a devastating ending to the season.”

– On his team’s fight: “I’m proud of the effort and execution of the game plan. Jen Peters was terrific in goal for us. The stats were a little misleading. It was a very spirited contest.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Jen Peters (Allen) had a career day, setting a career-high with 12 saves in the match. The Lions had 13 saves as a team on the day, as Rylie Robertson (Rockwall) also made the team save.

– The Lions took three shots in the match, but Edwards held without a shot on goal.

– Leslie Campuzano (Garland – Lakeview Centennial) had two shots while Kara Blasingame (Oswego, Ill.) also had a shot.

– St. Edward’s had 21 shots in the match, including 14 shots on goal. Their goal came in the 89th minute of the match.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hilltoppers took control from the beginning and held possession for much of the contest. The Lions held off several shots in the opening minutes, keeping shots off the goal. Campuzano found space for a shot in the ninth minute, but it was wide.

Peters was then put to the test, and passed each one, as the Hilltoppers had four shots on goal in a matter of six minutes. Peters would make four more saves in the closing minutes of the first half, and Campuzano would have another shot go wide as the Lions went into halftime with a 0-0 scoreless tie.

The Lions again did not possess the ball much in the second half, as they were held to just one shot, which came from Blasingame in the 78th minute. Peters made four saves in the second half, and another save was made by Robertson.

With the match looking like it would go into extra time, the Hilltoppers made one final attack. A long kick from the goalkeeper was headed forward, and an SEU player made their way past the Lion defense and fired the ball into the net in the 89th minute. The Lions could not find a way to tie the game, and the final buzzer sounded.

Chapron earns LSC Defensive Player of the Week.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce middle blocker Shelley Chapron has received the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. It is her second Player of the Week award of the season and the sixth of her A&M-Commerce career.

Chapron– a senior from Houston (St. Pius X)– was a defensive menace for the Lions last week in their two four-set road wins, recording 13 blocks over two matches, thwarting multiple attacks from the opposition. Against WT, Chapron had seven blocks and was a factor in altering multiple Lady Buff attacks, as she led the Lion defense to hold WT to a .125 hitting percentage. Chapron was again effective against ENMU, recording six more blocks in the team’s win. Chapron was a major component in holding the Greyhounds to a .139 percentage on the attack. Over the week, the Lion defense held hitters to .132, and Chapron averaged more than 1.6 blocks per set to go along with her impressive offensive performance.

Chapron and the Lions return to action next week in the final week of the regular season. The Lions will face their travel partner UT Tyler in a home-and-home series. The teams will meet in Tyler on Friday at 6:00 pm and will then meet at the Field House in Commerce on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

Tickets to Lion Volleyball home matches can be purchased by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office inside the Field House during business hours.

No. 23 Lions close out the regular season with a key regional battle at Angelo State.

COMMERCE – The No. 23 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team plays its final regular-season game of 2019 this weekend, traveling to Angelo State University for a game with NCAA Division II playoff implications.

WHO: Texas A&M University-Commerce at Angelo State University

WHERE: San Angelo | LeGrand Stadium

WHEN: 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 16

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Lone Star Conference after defeating UT Permian Basin, 44-13. Angelo State is 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the LSC after a 20-17 overtime loss at Eastern New Mexico.

RANKINGS: A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 23 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll and No. 22 in the D2Football.com Media Poll. Angelo State is receiving votes in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll and No. 23 in the D2Football.com Media Poll.

LIVE AUDIO: Lion Sports Network — KETR 88.9 FM, Commerce (http://www.ketr.org)

LIVE VIDEO: http://www.lonestarconferencenetwork.com/commerce/

LIVE STATS: http://www.statbroadcast.com/events/statbroadcast.php?t=1&gid=tame

TELEVISION: The game will be televised live on Nexstar stations throughout the Southwest – CHANNEL INFORMATION

ALL-TIME vs. THE RAMS

• The Lions and Angelo State are meeting for the 51st time overall and 22nd time in San Angelo.

• ASU holds a 27-21-2 edge in the all-time series. It is the third meeting at LeGrand Stadium, which opened in the 2014 season. The Lions won 41-40 in 2014, and 62-14 in 2016.

• The Rams are 14-6-1 over the Lions in San Angelo.

• A&M-Commerce has won the last five games in the series and six of the previous seven.

• In the last meeting in San Angelo, scored the game’s final 55 points in a 62-14 win, including four non-offensive touchdowns.

• Jalon Edwards-Cooper had a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown in the contest.

SENIORS SUCCEED OVER CAREER SPAN

• The 2019 senior class claimed the school record for wins by a class with win No. 44 in-game No. 52.

• The UTPB game gave this year’s class the school record for most games played by a senior class.

• This year’s senior class is also in second behind with the 1951-54 class for the highest winning percentage by a class.

Years Record Pct

2016-19 46-8 85.2

2015-18 43-10 81.1

2014-17 42-10 80.8

1951-54 36-5-2 86.0

2013-16 35-14 71.4

1957-60 34-7 82.9

1972-75 32-13-1 70.6

1936-39 31-8 79.5

1990-93 31-16-1 65.6

NO SMALLS FEAT

• Quarterback Miklo Smalls has established himself as one of the most accurate efficient passers in the LSC and Division II.

• Smalls has won the LSC Offensive Player of the Week award three times, including last week’s performance at West Texas A&M.

• He completed 18-of-28 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a touchdown. He was responsible for both touchdowns in the fourth quarter, which broke a 20-all tie.

• At Tarleton, he had season highs with 29 completions, 39 attempts, and 288 yards.

• Against Midwestern State, Smalls completed 70.3 percent of his passes in the game with five touchdown passes and 186 yards through the air. He also had 24 rushing yards.

• He completed passes to nine different receivers, and different receivers caught all five touchdowns.

• He also won Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for his game against Eastern New Mexico, completing 13-of-15 passes for 243 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

• His passing efficiency rating of 297.413 in that game is the second-best single-game performance by a quarterback in Division II this season.

•His 86.7 completion percentage in the game is seventh-best in the nation this year of passers with 15 or more attempts in a game.

•His 69.8 percent (180-of-258) completion percentage for the season ranks sixth in Division II.

• Smalls ranks 13th in the nation in passing efficiency at 164.1.

• He also ranks in the top 25 nationally in completions per game, passing touchdowns, passing yards per game, and yards per pass attempt.

RAMSEY IS ELECTRIC

• Junior defensive back and return specialist Dominique Ramsey has been one of the most electric players in all of Division II whenever he touches the ball.

• He is a double major student-athlete in mathematics and electrical engineering.

• He won his second LSC Special Teams Player of the Week honor for the Western New Mexico game, thanks to a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

• He now ranks second in the nation in kickoff return average at 37.5 yards per return. He was not allowed to return a kickoff at West Texas A&M.

• He also ranks second in the LSC and ninth in the nation in punt return average at 14.7 yards per return.

• In the Midwestern State game, he recorded 150 all-purpose yards, including a highlight-reel 65-yard kickoff return to open the game and set the Lions’ first score up on a short field. He also dazzled on two scintillating punt returns. The Lions scored within five plays after each of his kick and punt returns.

• All told, Ramsey had 65 kick return yards, 48 punt return yards, 14 interception yards, 15 rushing yards, and eight receiving yards.

• He had two interceptions in the game, including a key snag in the end zone near the end of the first half to snuff out an MSU scoring threat, which would have narrowed the deficit in a key spot. He also had an interception to help seal the game in the fourth quarter. He also made five key tackles in open space on the perimeter to limit MSU yards after the line of scrimmage.

• At Tarleton, he had a 55-yard kickoff return on the way to 112 return yards with 95 kickoff return yards and 17 punt return yards. He also had eight tackles.

• Earlier this season, his 55-yard punt return for a touchdown in the ENMU game earned him Lone Star Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

JAKE IS THIS YEAR’S MR. AUTOMATIC

• Junior kicker Jake Viquez extended his career-long in field goals twice in last week’s game with makes of 47 and 48 yards vs. UT Permian Basin.

• His 48-yarder is the longest made kick in the LSC this season.

• For the season, he is 10-of-13 on field-goal attempts and 42-of-44 on PAT attempts.

• His 8.0 kicking points per game ranks second the LSC.

• He has also been fantastic on kickoffs, as the Lions rank 11th in the nation in kickoff return defense.

JEMAL STEPS UP

• Junior runningback Jemal Williams started the season as a linebacker and has moved over to offense after a string of injuries plagued the Lions.

• The Minot State transfer had his first career century game against UT Permian Basin, carrying the ball for career highs of 18 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

• He had 109 total yards, eclipsing his previous best of 103 total yards, which was set against WT.

• He recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown at WT.

TO BE THE BEST, BEAT THE BEST

• According to NCAA calculations of strength of schedule, the Lions are facing the second-strongest schedule in Division II this season.

• The Lions’ cumulative opposition’s record is 61-38 for a percentage of .615, only one-tenth of a percentage point behind Millersville (Pa.).

• The next-closest cumulative strength of schedule in Super Region Four and the LSC is Eastern New Mexico at .576.

On this day in Texas A&M-Commerce/East Texas State Football (7-3) :

• 1957 – The Lions trek to San Marcos and beat Southwest Texas State, 32-13.

• 1963 – ET picks up a 10-0 shutout of Lamar Tech in Beaumont.

• 1968 – The Lions thrill the home crowd with a 51-14 romp over Southwest Texas State at Memorial Stadium.

• 1974 – East Texas routs Angelo State in the home finale, 49-7.

• 1975 – Angelo State exacts revenge from the previous year’s beating by taking out East Texas, 51-0.

• 1985 – The Lions earn a 21-0 road win over Howard Payne in Brownwood.

• 1991 – East Texas clinches the LSC title and an NCAA Division II playoff berth with a 39-7 pounding of Cameron at home.

• 1996 – A&M-Commerce wins the season finale, 56-17, over Tarleton State in Stephenville.

• 2002 – The Lions are beaten in Wichita Falls by Midwestern State to close the season, 56-20.

• 2013 – Quarterback Harrison Stewart had a solid day for A&M-Commerce, completing 26 of his 51 attempts for a career-best 392 yards and five touchdowns as for the second-straight week he connected with wide receiver Seth Smith for three touchdown strikes. Smith finished the day with 10 catches for 175 yards, including the scoring plays of 21, 78 and 33 yards. The Lions lost the regular-season finale to Eastern New Mexico, 42-35, at home.

Dyani Robinson named Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce guard Dyani Robinson has been named the Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week by Lion Athletics.

In her collegiate debut, Robinson– a freshman from Cypress (Langham Creek)– was a dynamic scorer for the Lions in both of their wins to open the season. In her first game against Metro State, Robinson drained all three of her triples, scoring nine points in the team’s 69-51 win, as well as four rebounds and two assists. Robinson then exploded in the Lions’ 33-point rout of CSU-Pueblo, hitting two more threes and also getting penetration in the lane, scoring 18 points in 20 minutes. In her two games, she shot 53 percent from the field and better than 71 percent from behind the arc, and was also perfect from the free-throw line.

The Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded by Lion Athletics each week during the academic year.

