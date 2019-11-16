TAMUC – Sports

The Lions combine a potent offense and defense in the sweep of UT Tyler.

TYLER­- The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team picked up a sweep over UT Tyler on Friday evening, using efficient offense and stellar defense. The set scores were 25-21, 25-17, and 25-19.

The win brings the Lions to 23-5 on the season, 15-2 in the Lone Star Conference and 8-1 in their division. The Patriots fall to 10-15 on the year, 5-12 in conference play, and 2-7 in the division.

The teams will meet once again on Saturday as part of Senior Day in the final match of the regular season. The match will be at 2:00 pm at the Field House in Commerce. Tickets to Lion Volleyball home matches can be purchased by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office inside the Field House during business hours.

HEAD COACH CRAIG CASE AFTER THE MATCH

– Thoughts on the defensive performance: “I thought we played really well defensively. I think we used our defense to control the match, rather than our offense. In some matches, we know we are going to score a lot. But I thought tonight, we had a really good focus and execution on defense, and we allowed our defense to control the match.”

– On the play of Savannah Rutledge: “She was locked in tonight. She made all the plays she normally makes, and then she made a couple of plays that no one has seen on film yet. She played with a really good focus tonight. I thought she was reading the ball really well and she had a good range. And even on plays where she was playing on the outside of her range, I thought she still had pretty good control and was creating good first contacts for us.”

– Thoughts on the offensive efficiency: “I thought the hitters worked really hard tonight. When they worked hard and played efficiently, I thought we were really effective. That’s how you put up numbers like we did. No one, in particular, stood out in terms of just one-hitter going off. But I thought in every situation when we had the opportunity to set somebody, we got a good set, and there were opportunities for kills for everyone. It was one of those matches where everyone was playing pretty well, so our setters were making good decisions. That’s a good way to play offense.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Shelley Chapron (Houston – St. Pius X) led the team with 11 kills, hitting .688 in the match. She also had a team-high six blocks.

– Bina Njikam (Keller) added nine kills, while Destiny Greenwood (Fairfield, Calif.), Keziah Williams (Branson, Mo.), and Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) each had eight kills.

– Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) led the offense with 26 assists, while Natalie Sarbeck (Cypress – Cy-Fair) added 14 assists.

– Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) led the team with 23 digs, including 15 digs in the second set alone.

– A&M-Commerce hit .330 in the match while holding UTT to a .078 percentage. The Lions had 14 or more kills in each set, including 20 kills in the final set.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions got off to a hot start, taking four of the first five points, including consecutive kills from Njikam. Another 5-1 run gave the Lions a 13-5 lead at the midway mark of the set. The Patriots went on a run to cut the Lion lead to three points before the Lions again pushed their lead to eight. A late rally from UTT was to no avail, as the Lions won the set 25-21.

It was an even start to the second set as the teams traded small rallies. The Lions then went on a 4-0 run to establish a 13-9 lead. After the Lions pushed their lead to five points, UTT battled back to cut the lead back to just one. A&M-Commerce then exploded, taking eight points in a row, capitalizing on multiple attack errors. The Lions won the second set 25-17.

The Lions again came out firing to start the third set, quickly jumping out to an 8-4 lead. Tyler battled back to get within two points. The Lions slowly built their lead back up, winning the set 25-19 to sweep the match.

Lions hold on for 72-70 win over Central Baptist in a home opener.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team held off a late charge from Central Baptist College on Friday night to earn a 72-70 win in the home opener at the Field House.

The Lions move to 1-2 overall on the season in the first of five straight home games on the schedule. A&M-Commerce will host Hardin-Simmons at 7:00 pm Monday.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions shot 41.8 percent (23-of-55) from the field, 28.6 percent (8-of-28) from three-point range, and 78.3 percent (18-of-23) from the free-throw line.

– Austin Grandstaff (Rockwall) led the Lions with 17 points, connecting on three three-point attempts and going 6-of-6 from the charity stripe.

– Deonta Terrell (Chicago, Ill.) had 15 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

– Deon Barrett (Lancaster) score 11 points to round out the Lions in double figures.

– Rodney Brown (Beaumont – West Brook) scored five points with four rebounds and tied his career-high with four blocked shots.

– Leo Lara (Santa Rosa) connected on three three-pointers and finished with nine points and a team-high 15 rebounds.

HEAD COACH JARET VON ROSENBERG AFTER THE GAME

Overall thoughts on the game: “With a new team that started 0-2, you’ve just got to find a way to win. It wasn’t pretty, but we’ve just got to put 40 minutes together, and we’ll get there. When you look at the defensive performance in the first half, it was pretty incredible. That’s how we’re trying to play, but we couldn’t sustain it. To give up 21 offensive rebounds and still win a game is impressive. We’ve got to get better, and everyone in the locker room knows that. They’re not satisfied, but you do have to find a way to get a win, and we were able to do that tonight.”

On conceding 21 offensive rebounds: “I think a lot of those offensive rebounds were not knowing what’s going on and watching the ball in flight. I thought our first-shot defense was pretty good the whole game. We gave up a couple late on out of bounds under the basket, but it’s still early in the season.”

On the crowd for the home opener: “We had a great crowd tonight. We really appreciate the university and the community coming out. We’ve got a few home games coming up, we really need the support, and we’ll continue to play better basketball as the year goes on.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions started the hotter of the two teams, limiting the Mustangs to one field goal in the first six and a half minutes. Terrell had seven points in the first six minutes of action, including a three-point play, which capped a 10-point rally and gave A&M-Commerce a 14-3 lead with 14:22 to play in the first half.

The Mustangs battled back with seven straight points to cut the lead to 14-10, followed by the Lions roaring back with emphatic baskets. Josh Winbush (Lake Charles, La.) and Terrell had monster slams, and three-pointers rained in from Barrett, Lara twice, and Grandstaff. A second Winbush slam with just under six minutes to play had the Lions doubled up over the Mustangs, 34-17. CBC then held the Lions without a field goal for the final few minutes, but the hosts carried a 38-27 lead into the dressing room at halftime.

A&M-Commerce pushed the lead back up to 13 points on the opening possession of the second half, but the Mustangs rushed back quickly to cut the margin back into single digits. Inside the first eight minutes of the half, the visitors had managed to slice away at the lead and cut it to four points at 52-48 with just under 12 minutes on the clock.

Grandstaff scored nine of the game’s next 11 points over four minutes, including a four-point play, which gave the Lions a 61-50 advantage with 8:11 on the clock. That lead would expand to as many as 14 points when Terrell made a pair of free throws at the 4:41 mark to make it a 67-55 game.

The Mustangs surged down the stretch, including a six-point trip down the floor, making both three-pointers with a loose ball foul called in the process.

A&M-Commerce pulled out the win with key free throw shooting. In the final three minutes, Grandstaff hit both ends of a 1-and-1 situation, and Barrett made three of his last four free throws to clinch the first win of the year.