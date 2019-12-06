TAMUC – Sports

Simon, Ramsey named First Team All-Super Region Four by D2CCA

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce football standouts Amon Simon and Dominique Ramsey have been named First Team All-Super Region Four by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA), as announced Friday morning.

Simon earns D2CCA All-Region honors on the offensive line for the second consecutive season, after being named second-team in 2018. Ramsey earned first-team honors as both a safety and a return specialist. He had also previously been on the second team in 2018.

The D2CCA teams are selected by the region’s sports information directors and only reflect regular-season statistics.

In 2019, Simon (Humble – Atascocita) earned Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and First Team All-LSC honors at offensive tackle. He blocked for an offense that averaged 407.9 yards and 36.1 points per game.

Ramsey (Converse – Judson) earned LSC Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice in 2019, ranking second in the nation in kickoff return average at 37.5 yards per return, and second in the LSC and ninth in the nation in punt return average at 14.7 yards per return. His return prowess has seen teams kick away from him insomuch as he did not return a kickoff in the last three games of the regular season. He also had 39 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups, and two tackles for loss on defense.

These two honorees advance to the All-American ballot, with winners announced on December 19 in the lead up to the National Championship Game.

Simon, Ramsey, and the Lions will play in the Regional Final of the NCAA Division II Football Championship on Saturday, taking on top-seeded Minnesota State in Mankato, Minn., at noon.

2019 D2CCA Football All-Super Region Four

First Team Offense

Pos Player School Class Ht. Wt. Hometown TE Chase Hess Dixie St. Jr. 6-4 225 Taylorsville, Utah OL Evan Heim 1 Minnesota St. Sr. 6-4 305 De Pere, Wis. OL Grant Stewart 2 Colorado School of Mines R-Sr. 6-2 305 Southlake, Texas OL Amon Simon 2 A&M-Commerce R-Jr. 6-5 275 Humble, Texas OL Nicholas Streubel Central Washington R-Sr. 6-3 305 Oak Harbor, Wash. OL Cody Ullestad Colorado School of Mines R-Sr. 6-1 275 Georgetown, Texas WR Zimari Manning Tarleton Sr. 6-2 200 Long Beach, Calif. WR Shane Zylstra 1 Minnesota St. Sr. 6-5 215 Spicer, Minn. QB Ben Holmes Tarleton Sr. 6-0 200 Orchard Park, N.Y. RB Nate Gunn 1 Minnesota St. Sr. 6-2 220 Minooka, Ill. RB Daniel McCants Tarleton Sr. 5-8 175 Killeen, Texas RS Dominique Ramsey A&M-Commerce R-Jr. 5-9 190 Converse, Texas K Paul Ortiz Winona St. Sr. 6-1 190 Chula Vista, Calif.



First Team Defense

Pos Player School Class Ht. Wt. Hometown DL Chris Garrett 1 Concordia-St. Paul Jr. 6-4 230 Milwaukee, Wis. DL B.J. Jefferson Tarleton Sr. 6-1 245 Acres Home, Texas DL Jackson Wibbels Colorado St.-Pueblo Sr. 6-1 243 Colorado Springs, Colo. LB Chris Hoad 1 UT Permian Basin Sr. 6-0 228 Leander, Texas LB Kyle Rosenbrock Colorado St.-Pueblo Sr. 6-0 228 Brush, Colo. LB Ronnell Wilson Tarleton Jr. 6-3 235 Abilene, Texas LB James Maxie Colorado St.-Pueblo Sr. 6-1 230 Parker, Colo. S Nick Ciccio Colorado Mesa R-So. 6-0 190 Castle Pines, Colo. S Dominique Ramsey 2 A&M-Commerce R-Jr. 5-9 190 Converse, Texas CB Prince Robinson Tarleton Sr. 6-0 190 Houston, Texas CB Michael Junker Bemidji St. Sr. 5-10 180 Hastings, Minn. P JoseLuis Moreno Minot St. Sr. 6-0 180 San Lorenzo, Calif.



Second Team Offense

Pos Player School Class Ht. Wt. Hometown TE Jordan Johnson West Texas A&M Sr. 6-1 250 Eagle Lake, Texas OL Cody Hayes Tarleton R-Sr. 6-5 300 Fort Worth, Rxas OL Rich Kelly Concordia-St. Paul Sr. 6-5 315 Plainfield, Ill. OL Noah Perez Tarleton Sr. 6-2 280 Stephenville, Texas OL Joseph Gonzales Western Oregon Sr. 6-6 315 Springfield, Ore. OL J.P. Pierre Tarleton Sr. 6-4 310 Royal Palm Beach, Fla. WR Daniel Davis Southwest Minnesota St. Sr. 5-11 175 Tarpon Springs, Fla. WR Tariq Bitson Adams St. R-Jr. 6-2 200 Tulsa, Okla. QB John Matocha Colorado School of Mines Fr. 5-11 180 Magnolia, Texas RB Paul Terry Eastern N.M. Sr. 5-9 200 Amarillo, Texas RB Michael Zeman Colorado School of Mines R-So. 5-11 210 Wheat Ridge, Colo. RS Tobias Harris West Texas A&M So. 5-9 180 Pflugerville, Texas K Tyler Vargas Eastern N.M. Sr. 5-10 185 San Diego, Calif.



Second Team Defense

Pos Player School Class Ht. Wt. Hometown DL Jordan Wells Tarleton Jr. 5-11 275 Navasota, Texas DL Jacob Protzman Wayne St. (Neb.) Sr. 6-4 250 Grimes, Iowa DL Erik Hansen Upper Iowa Jr. 6-3 250 Burlington, Ill. LB Frank Honang West Texas A&M Sr. 5-10 203 Saginaw, Texas LB Zach Robertson Minnesota St. Sr. 6-2 215 Rochester, Minn. LB Hunter Kyle Angelo St. Jr. 6-3 230 Wichita Falls, Texas LB Averie Mansfield Colorado School of Mines R-Sr. 6-2 230 Bandera, Texas S Benjie Franklin Tarleton Jr. 5-11 185 Houston, Texas S Jai Edwards 1 Tarleton Sr. 6-0 200 Humble, Texas CB Aaron Simpson Dixie St. Sr. 5=9 170 Pasadena, Calif. CB Tyren Sams Central Washington Sr. 6-0 180 Bellevue, Wash. P Austin Toussaint Colorado School of Mines R-Sr. 5-11 170 Black Forest, Colo.

