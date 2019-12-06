TAMUC – Sports

Simon, Ramsey named First Team All-Super Region Four by D2CCA
COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce football standouts Amon Simon and Dominique Ramsey have been named First Team All-Super Region Four by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA), as announced Friday morning.
Simon earns D2CCA All-Region honors on the offensive line for the second consecutive season, after being named second-team in 2018. Ramsey earned first-team honors as both a safety and a return specialist. He had also previously been on the second team in 2018.
The D2CCA teams are selected by the region’s sports information directors and only reflect regular-season statistics.
In 2019, Simon (Humble – Atascocita) earned Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and First Team All-LSC honors at offensive tackle. He blocked for an offense that averaged 407.9 yards and 36.1 points per game.
Ramsey (Converse – Judson) earned LSC Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice in 2019, ranking second in the nation in kickoff return average at 37.5 yards per return, and second in the LSC and ninth in the nation in punt return average at 14.7 yards per return. His return prowess has seen teams kick away from him insomuch as he did not return a kickoff in the last three games of the regular season. He also had 39 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups, and two tackles for loss on defense.
These two honorees advance to the All-American ballot, with winners announced on December 19 in the lead up to the National Championship Game.
Simon, Ramsey, and the Lions will play in the Regional Final of the NCAA Division II Football Championship on Saturday, taking on top-seeded Minnesota State in Mankato, Minn., at noon.
2019 D2CCA Football All-Super Region Four
First Team Offense
|Pos
|Player
|School
|Class
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|TE
|Chase Hess
|Dixie St.
|Jr.
|6-4
|225
|Taylorsville, Utah
|OL
|Evan Heim 1
|Minnesota St.
|Sr.
|6-4
|305
|De Pere, Wis.
|OL
|Grant Stewart 2
|Colorado School of Mines
|R-Sr.
|6-2
|305
|Southlake, Texas
|OL
|Amon Simon 2
|A&M-Commerce
|R-Jr.
|6-5
|275
|Humble, Texas
|OL
|Nicholas Streubel
|Central Washington
|R-Sr.
|6-3
|305
|Oak Harbor, Wash.
|OL
|Cody Ullestad
|Colorado School of Mines
|R-Sr.
|6-1
|275
|Georgetown, Texas
|WR
|Zimari Manning
|Tarleton
|Sr.
|6-2
|200
|Long Beach, Calif.
|WR
|Shane Zylstra 1
|Minnesota St.
|Sr.
|6-5
|215
|Spicer, Minn.
|QB
|Ben Holmes
|Tarleton
|Sr.
|6-0
|200
|Orchard Park, N.Y.
|RB
|Nate Gunn 1
|Minnesota St.
|Sr.
|6-2
|220
|Minooka, Ill.
|RB
|Daniel McCants
|Tarleton
|Sr.
|5-8
|175
|Killeen, Texas
|RS
|Dominique Ramsey
|A&M-Commerce
|R-Jr.
|5-9
|190
|Converse, Texas
|K
|Paul Ortiz
|Winona St.
|Sr.
|6-1
|190
|Chula Vista, Calif.
First Team Defense
|Pos
|Player
|School
|Class
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|DL
|Chris Garrett 1
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Jr.
|6-4
|230
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|DL
|B.J. Jefferson
|Tarleton
|Sr.
|6-1
|245
|Acres Home, Texas
|DL
|Jackson Wibbels
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|Sr.
|6-1
|243
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|LB
|Chris Hoad 1
|UT Permian Basin
|Sr.
|6-0
|228
|Leander, Texas
|LB
|Kyle Rosenbrock
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|Sr.
|6-0
|228
|Brush, Colo.
|LB
|Ronnell Wilson
|Tarleton
|Jr.
|6-3
|235
|Abilene, Texas
|LB
|James Maxie
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|Sr.
|6-1
|230
|Parker, Colo.
|S
|Nick Ciccio
|Colorado Mesa
|R-So.
|6-0
|190
|Castle Pines, Colo.
|S
|Dominique Ramsey 2
|A&M-Commerce
|R-Jr.
|5-9
|190
|Converse, Texas
|CB
|Prince Robinson
|Tarleton
|Sr.
|6-0
|190
|Houston, Texas
|CB
|Michael Junker
|Bemidji St.
|Sr.
|5-10
|180
|Hastings, Minn.
|P
|JoseLuis Moreno
|Minot St.
|Sr.
|6-0
|180
|San Lorenzo, Calif.
Second Team Offense
|Pos
|Player
|School
|Class
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|TE
|Jordan Johnson
|West Texas A&M
|Sr.
|6-1
|250
|Eagle Lake, Texas
|OL
|Cody Hayes
|Tarleton
|R-Sr.
|6-5
|300
|Fort Worth, Rxas
|OL
|Rich Kelly
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Sr.
|6-5
|315
|Plainfield, Ill.
|OL
|Noah Perez
|Tarleton
|Sr.
|6-2
|280
|Stephenville, Texas
|OL
|Joseph Gonzales
|Western Oregon
|Sr.
|6-6
|315
|Springfield, Ore.
|OL
|J.P. Pierre
|Tarleton
|Sr.
|6-4
|310
|Royal Palm Beach, Fla.
|WR
|Daniel Davis
|Southwest Minnesota St.
|Sr.
|5-11
|175
|Tarpon Springs, Fla.
|WR
|Tariq Bitson
|Adams St.
|R-Jr.
|6-2
|200
|Tulsa, Okla.
|QB
|John Matocha
|Colorado School of Mines
|Fr.
|5-11
|180
|Magnolia, Texas
|RB
|Paul Terry
|Eastern N.M.
|Sr.
|5-9
|200
|Amarillo, Texas
|RB
|Michael Zeman
|Colorado School of Mines
|R-So.
|5-11
|210
|Wheat Ridge, Colo.
|RS
|Tobias Harris
|West Texas A&M
|So.
|5-9
|180
|Pflugerville, Texas
|K
|Tyler Vargas
|Eastern N.M.
|Sr.
|5-10
|185
|San Diego, Calif.
Second Team Defense
|Pos
|Player
|School
|Class
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|DL
|Jordan Wells
|Tarleton
|Jr.
|5-11
|275
|Navasota, Texas
|DL
|Jacob Protzman
|Wayne St. (Neb.)
|Sr.
|6-4
|250
|Grimes, Iowa
|DL
|Erik Hansen
|Upper Iowa
|Jr.
|6-3
|250
|Burlington, Ill.
|LB
|Frank Honang
|West Texas A&M
|Sr.
|5-10
|203
|Saginaw, Texas
|LB
|Zach Robertson
|Minnesota St.
|Sr.
|6-2
|215
|Rochester, Minn.
|LB
|Hunter Kyle
|Angelo St.
|Jr.
|6-3
|230
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|LB
|Averie Mansfield
|Colorado School of Mines
|R-Sr.
|6-2
|230
|Bandera, Texas
|S
|Benjie Franklin
|Tarleton
|Jr.
|5-11
|185
|Houston, Texas
|S
|Jai Edwards 1
|Tarleton
|Sr.
|6-0
|200
|Humble, Texas
|CB
|Aaron Simpson
|Dixie St.
|Sr.
|5=9
|170
|Pasadena, Calif.
|CB
|Tyren Sams
|Central Washington
|Sr.
|6-0
|180
|Bellevue, Wash.
|P
|Austin Toussaint
|Colorado School of Mines
|R-Sr.
|5-11
|170
|Black Forest, Colo.