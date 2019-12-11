TAMUC – Sports

Chapron, Andersen named AVCA All-Americans, Chapron makes Lion Volleyball history.

COMMERCE – The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Tuesday that Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball student-athletes Shelle Chapron and Sydney Anderson made All-Americans. Chapron was named a Third Team All-American, while Andersen was named All-American Honorable Mention. It is the third consecutive All-America season for Chapron, while Andersen earns her first All-America award in a Lion uniform.

Chapron­­– a senior from Houston (St. Pius X)­– becomes the first Lion volleyball player ever to earn three All-America awards in her career. She was also named All-America Honorable Mention in both her sophomore and junior seasons. She earned All-America status in all three of her seasons at A&M-Commerce. During her senior campaign, Chapron raised her play to even greater heights, receiving the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She led the LSC in points scored during the regular season, as she ranked in the top 10 in the conference in both kills and blocks. During the year, she ranked second in the LSC in hitting percentage, third in aces, third in blocks, and ninth in kills. She also ranked in the top 20 in the nation in both hitting percentage and blocks. She had ten or more kills in 17 different matches and had five or more blocks in 14 different matches.

Andersen– a junior from Placentia, Calif.– had a stellar debut season for the Lions, as she was a formidable hitter all season. She led the team and was fifth in the LSC in kills, and also ranked in the top 10 in hitting percentage among outside hitters. She also finished in the top 10 in the league in points scored, recording 73 blocks on the year. She was also used as a six-rotation player at spots, tallying 91 digs on the year. She had 21 matches with at least ten kills, including 24 kills in the Lions’ LSC Tournament match, while also hitting better than .300 in 14 different contests.

Chapron and Andersen helped lead the Lions to the NCAA Regional Tournament for the third season in a row, tying a program record for most consecutive appearances. The Lions finished the season with a 24-7 record overall, a 16-2 record in the LSC, and a share of the Divisional Championship.

2019 AVCA ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

First Team

Name School Pos. Yr. Kate Berg Minnesota Duluth OH Jr. Allyson Cappel Ferris State OH Sr. Alexis Cardoza Cal State San Bernardino OH Jr. Sascha Dominque Cal State San Bernardino MB Sr. Kayleigh Harper Western Washington MB Sr. Marine Kinna Lynn OH Jr. Dominique Lipari Central Oklahoma L Sr. Jasmine Mulvihill Concordia-St. Paul RS Fr. Karli Reichert Rockhurst OH Sr. Laura Snyder Northern State RS Jr. Drew Stokes Colorado School of Mines S So. Abby Tiesman Colorado School of Mines MB Sr. Sonja Udovcic Lynn OH Jr. Allyssa Van Wienen Hillsdale MB Jr.



Second Team

Genna Berg Washburn OH Jr. Christine Carroll USC Aiken MB Sr. Anna Demmer Arkansas-Ft. Smith OH Sr. Megan Flom Winona State MB Jr. Maeve Grimes Ferris State S Sr. Haley Kramer Wheeling MB Sr. Katie McKiel Tampa OH Jr. Torrey Miller West Texas A&M RS Fr. Jenna Reiff Northern State OH Sr. Charlotte Richards Missouri-St Louis OH Sr. Jessica Rieble UC San Diego MB Sr. Ashley Rozell Northern State S RS-Sr. Madison Squiers Nebraska-Kearney S RS-Jr. Eve Stephens Alaska-Anchorage RS So.

Third Team

Emily Balts Minnesota Duluth S Sr. Tarrin Beller Wayne State (NE) MB Sr. Shelley Chapron A&M-COMMERCE MB Sr. Meghan Delaney Union (TN) OH RS-So. Kailyn Gilbreath Angelo State RS RS-So. Gabby Gunterman Western Washington OH So. Calley Heilborn Western Washington OH RS-Fr. Jenna Huffman Tiffin OH Sr. Rebecca Martinez USC Aiken L Sr. Jordyn Poppen West Florida OH Sr. Stephanie Sylvester Wheeling S Sr. Ava Venema Lewis MB Jr. Tierra White West Georgia MB Fr. Colleen Wilhelm Lewis RS Sr.

Honorable Mention

Sierra Adams Stanislaus State RS Sr. Kacey Affrunti Molloy MB Jr. Sydney Andersen A&M-COMMERCE OH Jr. Silvia Basso Regis S Sr. Ashley Beyers Gannon S Jr. Alex Boone Nova Southeastern MB Jr. Megi Buvinic Barry OH Sr. Sundara Chinn Angelo State RS Sr. Emily Conlin Anderson (SC) S Sr. Laura De Marchi Michigan Tech S Jr. Kassandra Fairly Spring Hill MB So. Viktoria Farian Seton Hill OH Jr. Kristina Filimonova Barry OH Sr. Jessica Fischetti Molloy L Sr. Audrey Fisher Central Missouri MB Jr. Anilise Fitzi Saint Leo MB Sr. Ellen Floyd Alaska-Anchorage S So. Ally Ford Nova Southeastern OH R-Jr. Brooke Foster Northwest Nazarene OH RS-So. Madie Fox Point Loma Nazarene MB Jr. Audrey Francis Wheeling L Jr. Olivia Ghormley Michigan Tech OH Jr. Kasie Gilfert Colorado Mesa MB RS-Jr. Izzy Gosar Regis RS Sr. Bailey Henington Azusa Pacific L Jr. Julianne Jackson Nebraska-Kearney OH Sr. Bailey Johnson San Francisco State MB Sr. Nikki Kennedy Regis MB Sr. Ashley Kerestes Gannon MB Jr. Cara Keturakis Point Loma Nazarene S Sr. Clara Krenz St. Cloud State L Sr. Avaline Lai MSU Denver RS So. Malia Leatherland Oklahoma Baptist OH Jr. Julianne Miller Azusa Pacific MB Sr. Kyla Morgan Central Washington L Sr. Selena Nolte Missouri- St. Louis OH Sr. Trixie Oche Texas Woman’s MB So. Katie O’Connell Ferris State RS Jr. Morgan Olson MSU-Mankato RS Sr. Meghan Parker Angelo State S Sr. Taylor Prall Lenoir- Rhyne OH Jr. Linsey Rachel St. Cloud State OH So. Rachel Reedy Chaminade RS Jr. Olivia Roa Embry-Riddle (FL) L Sr. Kyra Ross Lander OH Sr. Karla Santos Cal State LA OH Jr. Sophie Schaff Wingate MB Jr. Andrea Serra American International OH Jr. Hallie Sidney Northwest Missouri State OH Jr. Sophia Smith Molloy S Sr. Anna Squiers Nebraska-Kearney MB Jr. Jayci Suseland Millersville RS Sr. Makala Swart Central Washington OH Jr. Sarah Tabit Saginaw Valley State OH Sr. Casey Tarvin Queens OH Jr. Dana Thomson S.D. School of Mines OH So. Tatyana Tuialii-Umi Tarleton RS Sr. Amanda Van Wyk Arkansas-Fort Smith S Sr. Chandler Vogel West Texas A&M L Jr. Julie Ward King OH So. Taylor Wiese Hillsdale L Sr. Lauren Willow Cedarville MB Jr. Anna Winter Upper Iowa OH Sr. Logan Witt Queens (NC) MB Jr. Sam Wolf Palm Beach Atlantic OH Fr. Megan Woll Missouri-St Louis L So. Alyssa Woodman Rockhurst OH Sr. Kimberly Wright Chico State MB Sr. Veresia Yon West Florida MB RS-Fr.

Alex Shillow named Second Team Academic All-America® by CoSIDA.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce safety Alex Shillow has been named to the Academic All-America® Second Team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday.

The Division II Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Division II Academic All-America® teams program. Shillow is the only Football Academic All-America selection from the Lone Star Conference in 2019.

Shillow becomes the 16th CoSIDA Academic All-America in A&M-Commerce history and the sixth football honoree. The Lions have had at least one CoSIDA Academic All-America in each of the last four years, which marks the longest streak in Lion Athletics history.

Shillow is a redshirt junior safety from Pflugerville who has excelled in every aspect of his collegiate career. He is the national chair of the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and president of the A&M-Commerce SAAC, which has won last the last three Lone Star Conference SAAC Cups. He was a 2019 nominee for the American Football Coaches’ Association’s Good Works Team and recipient of the NACDA John McLendon Minority Postgraduate Scholarship.

He has been named to the President’s List four times, Dean’s List two times, and LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll six times, and was the D2ADA Academic Achievement Award winner twice. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management in August.

On the field, the 2017 National Champion has 159 career tackles with four interceptions, 15 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, a blocked kick returned for a two-point conversion, and 5.5 tackles for loss. He had 43 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups in the 2019 season in which the Lions advanced to the regional final round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Lions have gone 35-7 in Shillow’s three seasons in the blue and gold.

LION ATHLETICS ALL-TIME CoSIDA ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICAS

FIRST TEAM

1977 Mike Hall Football 2002 Summer Sparnon Women’s Basketball 2011 Taylor Fore Football 2012 Desmond King Men’s Basketball 2013 Andrew Davis Men’s Basketball 2018 Mariah Jameyson Softball 2018 Kristov Martinez Football

SECOND TEAM

1972 Will Cureton Football 1994 Tammy Scott Women’s Track & Field 1994 Andrea Hines Women’s Basketball 2017 Jaslyn Wacker Volleyball 2018 Jaslyn Wacker Volleyball 2018 Garrett Blubaugh Football 2019 Alex Shillow Football

THIRD TEAM

2012 Andrew Davis Men’s Basketball 2016 Kylene Hatton Softball

2019 ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICA DIVISION II FOOTBALL

FIRST TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr. Major QB Brant Grisel Charleston (W. Va.) Sr. Biology / Pre-Medical RB Deonte Glover Shepherd Gr. MBA RB Austin Micci (1) Colorado State-Pueblo Sr. Business Management (UG / MBA (3+2) WR Henry Litwin Slippery Rock Jr. Safety Management WR Shane Zylstra (1) Minnesota State Sr. Biomedical Science TE Preston Guerra Colorado State-Pueblo Jr. Business Management OL Ronnie Clifton (2) Lenoir-Rhyne Gr. Business Administration OL Ryan Dodd Pittsburg State Gr. Business Administration (UG) / MBA (G) OL Derek Ivey Stonehill Jr. Economics OL Shawn Rouse Missouri Western State Sr. Construction Engineering OL Ryan Spelhaug (1) Northwest Missouri State Sr. Business Economics K Ethan Knudson Wayne State (Neb.) Sr. Industrial Tech. & Construction Mgmt. ST Stevann Brown Chadron State Sr. Education DL Ned Bingaman Pittsburg State Sr. Justice Studies DL Zach Mohs Northern State Sr. Biology / Chemistry DL Ricky Robinson Shepherd Jr. Business Administration DL Levi Wyrick Pittsburg State Sr. Education LB Tyler Bradfield (2) Grand Valley State Jr. Finance LB Kyle Rosenbrock Colorado State -Pueblo Sr. Engineering LB Clay Shreve Ashland Sr. Music Education DB Sam Fareri (2) Clarion Sr. Rehab Science DB Brandon Morrison West Liberty Gr. Criminology (G) DB Braden Sweet (#) Southwestern Oklahoma State Gr. Accounting (UG) / Business Admin. (G) DB Kyle Toth Wayne State (Mich.) Sr. Kinesiology P Logen Neidhardt Ohio Dominican Jr. Exercise Science

SECOND TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr. Major QB Jaden Barr Truman State Gr. Leadership RB Deshawn Jones (2, #) Missouri S&T Sr. Biological Sciences RB Antonio Wimbush Carson-Newman Sr. Business WR Nate Couturier Davenport Gr. Accounting WR Dakota Larson Northern State So. Environmental Science TE Marqus Andrews (1) Northwest Missouri State Sr. Chemistry OL Nathan Belisle Minnesota State -Moorhead Sr. Accounting OL Dan List Colorado State-Pueblo Sr. History OL Levi Murphy East Stroudsburg Sr. Secondary Education / History OL Andrew Strickland Wingate Sr. Accounting OL Nick Zimmerman Sioux Falls Gr. Business, Management, Marketing K Tanner Harding Notre Dame (Ohio) Jr. Psychology ST Pippin Davis Valdosta State Jr. Middle Grades Education DL Kolbie Foster (2) Wayne State (Neb.) Sr. Family Consumer Sci. & Fashion Merch. DL Dan Monson Minnesota Duluth Sr. Civil Engineering DL Mikal Toliver (2) Urbana Sr. Sport Management DL J.T. Turner Concord Jr. Business Administration LB Alex Goettl (1) Minnesota State Sr. Biology LB Clayton Horn Lenoir-Rhyne Sr. Accounting LB Jace McDown Emporia State Sr. Health & Human Performance DB Ben Gutschow St. Cloud State Sr. Bio-Medical Studies DB Geoff Keating (1) Colorado School of Mines Sr. Mechanical Engineering DB Vincent Persichetti Frostburg Sr. Sociology / Law & Society DB Alex Shillow A&M-COMMERCE Gr. Sports Management (UG) / MBA (G) P Todd Morrow Pittsburg State Sr. Construction Management

CoSIDA Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: Brant Grisel, the University of Charleston (W.Va.)

(1) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® first-team selection in 2018

(2) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second-team selection in 2018

(#) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second-team selection in 2017

Leslie Campuzano, Cora Welch, named Third Team All-Region by United Soccer Coaches.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer student-athletes Leslie Campuzano and Cora Welch have been named Third Team All-Region by the United Soccer Coaches, as announced by the USC. It is the first career All-Region award for both Campuzano and Welch.

Campuzano­­– a junior from Garland (Lakeview Centennial)– led the team and finished fifth in the LSC with 23 points, scoring seven goals and also assisting on nine more. She ranked second in the LSC in shots, shots on goal, and assists and was eighth in goals scored. She scored two game-winning goals and played more than 1,600 minutes on the year. She received the All-LSC Second Team honor.

Welch­– a junior from Plano (Plano Senior)– was the catalyst of the Lion defense, leading A&M-Commerce to nine shutouts on the season, the second-most in the conference. Welch played more than 1,600 minutes on the year and was disruptive in each game she played in. She was a one-time Defensive Player of the Week and also had one goal and one assist on the season with nine shots on goal. She received the All-LSC Second Team honor.

The Lions finished the season with a 10-8-1 record and a 7-6-0 record in conference play, earning the seventh seed in the LSC Tournament. It was the team’s seventh consecutive season with an LSC Tournament berth.

UNITED SOCCER COACHES 2019 SOUTH CENTRAL REGION TEAMS

First Team

Pos. Player Class School Hometown K Hope Koym Sr. DBU Odessa, Texas D Caitlin Esterle Jr. Colorado-Colorado Springs Colorado Springs, Colorado D Aleesa Muir Sr. Colorado-Colorado Springs Colorado Springs, Colorado D Giselle Sawaged Sr. Colorado School Of Mines Highlands Ranch, Colo. D Maggie Scales Sr. DBU McKinney, Texas M Shanade Hopcroft Jr. Colorado-Colorado Springs Aylesbury, England M Nicole Latourette Sr. Colorado School Of Mines Tualatin, Ore. M Avery McNeme Jr. Angelo State Lubbock, Texas F Haley Knesek Sr. Lubbock Christian Aledo, Texas F Tanner Sanders Fr. Colorado-Colorado Springs Thornton, Colo. F Delaney Schmidt Jr. DBU Burleson, Texas

Second Team

Pos. Player Class School Hometown K Shannon Mooney Sr. Colorado School Of Mines Broomfield, Colo. D Jenna Lipscomb Sr. St. Edward’s Cedar Park, Texas D Emmy Niece Sr. DBU Kirkwood, Mo. D Haley Phipps Sr. Lubbock Christian Saugus, Calif. M Kelsey Cook Jr. Dixie State American Fork, Utah M Reagan Dykes Fr. St. Edward’s Little Elm, Texas M Allison Scott Jr. Lubbock Christian Lubbock, Texas F Elianna Chavez Jr. St. Edward’s Austin, Texas F Whitley Johns So. Dixie State Gilbert, Ariz. F Hannah Kelley-Lusk Jr. West Texas A&M Farmington, N.M. F Kaci Parks Jr. DBU Plano, Texas

Third Team

Pos. Player Class School Hometown K Mollee Swift Fr. Colorado-Colorado Springs Papillion, Neb. D Micah Fredrick Sr. Westminster Salt Lake City, Utah D McKell Kellogg Sr. Westminster Sandy, Utah D Lindsey Tornabene Sr. Colorado School Of Mines Denver, Colo. D Cora Welch Jr. A&M-Commerce Plano, Texas M Jazmine Navarro Jr. Texas Woman’s Tyler, Texas M Sarah Preston So. St. Edward’s Oviedo, Fla. M Emily Ramos Sr. Regis Thornton, Colo. F Leslie Campuzano Jr. A&M-Commerce Garland, Texas F Zoe Peterson Sr. Colorado Mesa Evergreen, Colo. F Tori Rinsem Sr. Regis Gilbert, Ariz.

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Committed to a “Best in Class” student-athlete experience

Office: 903.886.5131 Mobile: 817.487.5136

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429

Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street, Commerce, TX 75429

Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.

Marcus Jensen

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529