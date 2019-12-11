" /> TAMUC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
TAMUC – Sports

12 hours ago

Chapron, Andersen named AVCA All-Americans, Chapron makes Lion Volleyball history.

COMMERCE – The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Tuesday that Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball student-athletes Shelle Chapron and Sydney Anderson made All-Americans. Chapron was named a Third Team All-American, while Andersen was named All-American Honorable Mention. It is the third consecutive All-America season for Chapron, while Andersen earns her first All-America award in a Lion uniform.

Chapron­­– a senior from Houston (St. Pius X)­– becomes the first Lion volleyball player ever to earn three All-America awards in her career. She was also named All-America Honorable Mention in both her sophomore and junior seasons. She earned All-America status in all three of her seasons at A&M-Commerce. During her senior campaign, Chapron raised her play to even greater heights, receiving the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She led the LSC in points scored during the regular season, as she ranked in the top 10 in the conference in both kills and blocks. During the year, she ranked second in the LSC in hitting percentage, third in aces, third in blocks, and ninth in kills. She also ranked in the top 20 in the nation in both hitting percentage and blocks. She had ten or more kills in 17 different matches and had five or more blocks in 14 different matches. 

Andersen– a junior from Placentia, Calif.– had a stellar debut season for the Lions, as she was a formidable hitter all season. She led the team and was fifth in the LSC in kills, and also ranked in the top 10 in hitting percentage among outside hitters. She also finished in the top 10 in the league in points scored, recording 73 blocks on the year. She was also used as a six-rotation player at spots, tallying 91 digs on the year. She had 21 matches with at least ten kills, including 24 kills in the Lions’ LSC Tournament match, while also hitting better than .300 in 14 different contests. 

Chapron and Andersen helped lead the Lions to the NCAA Regional Tournament for the third season in a row, tying a program record for most consecutive appearances. The Lions finished the season with a 24-7 record overall, a 16-2 record in the LSC, and a share of the Divisional Championship.

Alex Shillow named Second Team Academic All-America® by CoSIDA.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce safety Alex Shillow has been named to the Academic All-America® Second Team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday. 

The Division II Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Division II Academic All-America® teams program. Shillow is the only Football Academic All-America selection from the Lone Star Conference in 2019. 

Shillow becomes the 16th CoSIDA Academic All-America in A&M-Commerce history and the sixth football honoree. The Lions have had at least one CoSIDA Academic All-America in each of the last four years, which marks the longest streak in Lion Athletics history. 

Shillow is a redshirt junior safety from Pflugerville who has excelled in every aspect of his collegiate career. He is the national chair of the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and president of the A&M-Commerce SAAC, which has won last the last three Lone Star Conference SAAC Cups. He was a 2019 nominee for the American Football Coaches’ Association’s Good Works Team and recipient of the NACDA John McLendon Minority Postgraduate Scholarship. 

He has been named to the President’s List four times, Dean’s List two times, and LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll six times, and was the D2ADA Academic Achievement Award winner twice. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management in August. 

On the field, the 2017 National Champion has 159 career tackles with four interceptions, 15 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, a blocked kick returned for a two-point conversion, and 5.5 tackles for loss. He had 43 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups in the 2019 season in which the Lions advanced to the regional final round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Lions have gone 35-7 in Shillow’s three seasons in the blue and gold.

Leslie Campuzano, Cora Welch, named Third Team All-Region by United Soccer Coaches.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer student-athletes Leslie Campuzano and Cora Welch have been named Third Team All-Region by the United Soccer Coaches, as announced by the USC. It is the first career All-Region award for both Campuzano and Welch. 

Campuzano­­– a junior from Garland (Lakeview Centennial)– led the team and finished fifth in the LSC with 23 points, scoring seven goals and also assisting on nine more. She ranked second in the LSC in shots, shots on goal, and assists and was eighth in goals scored. She scored two game-winning goals and played more than 1,600 minutes on the year. She received the All-LSC Second Team honor.

Welch­– a junior from Plano (Plano Senior)– was the catalyst of the Lion defense, leading A&M-Commerce to nine shutouts on the season, the second-most in the conference. Welch played more than 1,600 minutes on the year and was disruptive in each game she played in. She was a one-time Defensive Player of the Week and also had one goal and one assist on the season with nine shots on goal. She received the All-LSC Second Team honor.

The Lions finished the season with a 10-8-1 record and a 7-6-0 record in conference play, earning the seventh seed in the LSC Tournament. It was the team’s seventh consecutive season with an LSC Tournament berth.

