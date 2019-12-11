TAMUC – Sports

Chapron, Andersen named AVCA All-Americans, Chapron makes Lion Volleyball history.
COMMERCE – The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Tuesday that Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball student-athletes Shelle Chapron and Sydney Anderson made All-Americans. Chapron was named a Third Team All-American, while Andersen was named All-American Honorable Mention. It is the third consecutive All-America season for Chapron, while Andersen earns her first All-America award in a Lion uniform.
Chapron– a senior from Houston (St. Pius X)– becomes the first Lion volleyball player ever to earn three All-America awards in her career. She was also named All-America Honorable Mention in both her sophomore and junior seasons. She earned All-America status in all three of her seasons at A&M-Commerce. During her senior campaign, Chapron raised her play to even greater heights, receiving the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She led the LSC in points scored during the regular season, as she ranked in the top 10 in the conference in both kills and blocks. During the year, she ranked second in the LSC in hitting percentage, third in aces, third in blocks, and ninth in kills. She also ranked in the top 20 in the nation in both hitting percentage and blocks. She had ten or more kills in 17 different matches and had five or more blocks in 14 different matches.
Andersen– a junior from Placentia, Calif.– had a stellar debut season for the Lions, as she was a formidable hitter all season. She led the team and was fifth in the LSC in kills, and also ranked in the top 10 in hitting percentage among outside hitters. She also finished in the top 10 in the league in points scored, recording 73 blocks on the year. She was also used as a six-rotation player at spots, tallying 91 digs on the year. She had 21 matches with at least ten kills, including 24 kills in the Lions’ LSC Tournament match, while also hitting better than .300 in 14 different contests.
Chapron and Andersen helped lead the Lions to the NCAA Regional Tournament for the third season in a row, tying a program record for most consecutive appearances. The Lions finished the season with a 24-7 record overall, a 16-2 record in the LSC, and a share of the Divisional Championship.
2019 AVCA ALL-AMERICA TEAMS
First Team
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Kate Berg
|Minnesota Duluth
|OH
|Jr.
|Allyson Cappel
|Ferris State
|OH
|Sr.
|Alexis Cardoza
|Cal State San Bernardino
|OH
|Jr.
|Sascha Dominque
|Cal State San Bernardino
|MB
|Sr.
|Kayleigh Harper
|Western Washington
|MB
|Sr.
|Marine Kinna
|Lynn
|OH
|Jr.
|Dominique Lipari
|Central Oklahoma
|L
|Sr.
|Jasmine Mulvihill
|Concordia-St. Paul
|RS
|Fr.
|Karli Reichert
|Rockhurst
|OH
|Sr.
|Laura Snyder
|Northern State
|RS
|Jr.
|Drew Stokes
|Colorado School of Mines
|S
|So.
|Abby Tiesman
|Colorado School of Mines
|MB
|Sr.
|Sonja Udovcic
|Lynn
|OH
|Jr.
|Allyssa Van Wienen
|Hillsdale
|MB
|Jr.
Second Team
|Genna Berg
|Washburn
|OH
|Jr.
|Christine Carroll
|USC Aiken
|MB
|Sr.
|Anna Demmer
|Arkansas-Ft. Smith
|OH
|Sr.
|Megan Flom
|Winona State
|MB
|Jr.
|Maeve Grimes
|Ferris State
|S
|Sr.
|Haley Kramer
|Wheeling
|MB
|Sr.
|Katie McKiel
|Tampa
|OH
|Jr.
|Torrey Miller
|West Texas A&M
|RS
|Fr.
|Jenna Reiff
|Northern State
|OH
|Sr.
|Charlotte Richards
|Missouri-St Louis
|OH
|Sr.
|Jessica Rieble
|UC San Diego
|MB
|Sr.
|Ashley Rozell
|Northern State
|S
|RS-Sr.
|Madison Squiers
|Nebraska-Kearney
|S
|RS-Jr.
|Eve Stephens
|Alaska-Anchorage
|RS
|So.
Third Team
|Emily Balts
|Minnesota Duluth
|S
|Sr.
|Tarrin Beller
|Wayne State (NE)
|MB
|Sr.
|Shelley Chapron
|A&M-COMMERCE
|MB
|Sr.
|Meghan Delaney
|Union (TN)
|OH
|RS-So.
|Kailyn Gilbreath
|Angelo State
|RS
|RS-So.
|Gabby Gunterman
|Western Washington
|OH
|So.
|Calley Heilborn
|Western Washington
|OH
|RS-Fr.
|Jenna Huffman
|Tiffin
|OH
|Sr.
|Rebecca Martinez
|USC Aiken
|L
|Sr.
|Jordyn Poppen
|West Florida
|OH
|Sr.
|Stephanie Sylvester
|Wheeling
|S
|Sr.
|Ava Venema
|Lewis
|MB
|Jr.
|Tierra White
|West Georgia
|MB
|Fr.
|Colleen Wilhelm
|Lewis
|RS
|Sr.
Honorable Mention
|Sierra Adams
|Stanislaus State
|RS
|Sr.
|Kacey Affrunti
|Molloy
|MB
|Jr.
|Sydney Andersen
|A&M-COMMERCE
|OH
|Jr.
|Silvia Basso
|Regis
|S
|Sr.
|Ashley Beyers
|Gannon
|S
|Jr.
|Alex Boone
|Nova Southeastern
|MB
|Jr.
|Megi Buvinic
|Barry
|OH
|Sr.
|Sundara Chinn
|Angelo State
|RS
|Sr.
|Emily Conlin
|Anderson (SC)
|S
|Sr.
|Laura De Marchi
|Michigan Tech
|S
|Jr.
|Kassandra Fairly
|Spring Hill
|MB
|So.
|Viktoria Farian
|Seton Hill
|OH
|Jr.
|Kristina Filimonova
|Barry
|OH
|Sr.
|Jessica Fischetti
|Molloy
|L
|Sr.
|Audrey Fisher
|Central Missouri
|MB
|Jr.
|Anilise Fitzi
|Saint Leo
|MB
|Sr.
|Ellen Floyd
|Alaska-Anchorage
|S
|So.
|Ally Ford
|Nova Southeastern
|OH
|R-Jr.
|Brooke Foster
|Northwest Nazarene
|OH
|RS-So.
|Madie Fox
|Point Loma Nazarene
|MB
|Jr.
|Audrey Francis
|Wheeling
|L
|Jr.
|Olivia Ghormley
|Michigan Tech
|OH
|Jr.
|Kasie Gilfert
|Colorado Mesa
|MB
|RS-Jr.
|Izzy Gosar
|Regis
|RS
|Sr.
|Bailey Henington
|Azusa Pacific
|L
|Jr.
|Julianne Jackson
|Nebraska-Kearney
|OH
|Sr.
|Bailey Johnson
|San Francisco State
|MB
|Sr.
|Nikki Kennedy
|Regis
|MB
|Sr.
|Ashley Kerestes
|Gannon
|MB
|Jr.
|Cara Keturakis
|Point Loma Nazarene
|S
|Sr.
|Clara Krenz
|St. Cloud State
|L
|Sr.
|Avaline Lai
|MSU Denver
|RS
|So.
|Malia Leatherland
|Oklahoma Baptist
|OH
|Jr.
|Julianne Miller
|Azusa Pacific
|MB
|Sr.
|Kyla Morgan
|Central Washington
|L
|Sr.
|Selena Nolte
|Missouri- St. Louis
|OH
|Sr.
|Trixie Oche
|Texas Woman’s
|MB
|So.
|Katie O’Connell
|Ferris State
|RS
|Jr.
|Morgan Olson
|MSU-Mankato
|RS
|Sr.
|Meghan Parker
|Angelo State
|S
|Sr.
|Taylor Prall
|Lenoir- Rhyne
|OH
|Jr.
|Linsey Rachel
|St. Cloud State
|OH
|So.
|Rachel Reedy
|Chaminade
|RS
|Jr.
|Olivia Roa
|Embry-Riddle (FL)
|L
|Sr.
|Kyra Ross
|Lander
|OH
|Sr.
|Karla Santos
|Cal State LA
|OH
|Jr.
|Sophie Schaff
|Wingate
|MB
|Jr.
|Andrea Serra
|American International
|OH
|Jr.
|Hallie Sidney
|Northwest Missouri State
|OH
|Jr.
|Sophia Smith
|Molloy
|S
|Sr.
|Anna Squiers
|Nebraska-Kearney
|MB
|Jr.
|Jayci Suseland
|Millersville
|RS
|Sr.
|Makala Swart
|Central Washington
|OH
|Jr.
|Sarah Tabit
|Saginaw Valley State
|OH
|Sr.
|Casey Tarvin
|Queens
|OH
|Jr.
|Dana Thomson
|S.D. School of Mines
|OH
|So.
|Tatyana Tuialii-Umi
|Tarleton
|RS
|Sr.
|Amanda Van Wyk
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|S
|Sr.
|Chandler Vogel
|West Texas A&M
|L
|Jr.
|Julie Ward
|King
|OH
|So.
|Taylor Wiese
|Hillsdale
|L
|Sr.
|Lauren Willow
|Cedarville
|MB
|Jr.
|Anna Winter
|Upper Iowa
|OH
|Sr.
|Logan Witt
|Queens (NC)
|MB
|Jr.
|Sam Wolf
|Palm Beach Atlantic
|OH
|Fr.
|Megan Woll
|Missouri-St Louis
|L
|So.
|Alyssa Woodman
|Rockhurst
|OH
|Sr.
|Kimberly Wright
|Chico State
|MB
|Sr.
|Veresia Yon
|West Florida
|MB
|RS-Fr.
Alex Shillow named Second Team Academic All-America® by CoSIDA.
COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce safety Alex Shillow has been named to the Academic All-America® Second Team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday.
The Division II Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Division II Academic All-America® teams program. Shillow is the only Football Academic All-America selection from the Lone Star Conference in 2019.
Shillow becomes the 16th CoSIDA Academic All-America in A&M-Commerce history and the sixth football honoree. The Lions have had at least one CoSIDA Academic All-America in each of the last four years, which marks the longest streak in Lion Athletics history.
Shillow is a redshirt junior safety from Pflugerville who has excelled in every aspect of his collegiate career. He is the national chair of the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and president of the A&M-Commerce SAAC, which has won last the last three Lone Star Conference SAAC Cups. He was a 2019 nominee for the American Football Coaches’ Association’s Good Works Team and recipient of the NACDA John McLendon Minority Postgraduate Scholarship.
He has been named to the President’s List four times, Dean’s List two times, and LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll six times, and was the D2ADA Academic Achievement Award winner twice. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management in August.
On the field, the 2017 National Champion has 159 career tackles with four interceptions, 15 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, a blocked kick returned for a two-point conversion, and 5.5 tackles for loss. He had 43 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups in the 2019 season in which the Lions advanced to the regional final round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Lions have gone 35-7 in Shillow’s three seasons in the blue and gold.
LION ATHLETICS ALL-TIME CoSIDA ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICAS
FIRST TEAM
|1977
|Mike Hall
|Football
|2002
|Summer Sparnon
|Women’s Basketball
|2011
|Taylor Fore
|Football
|2012
|Desmond King
|Men’s Basketball
|2013
|Andrew Davis
|Men’s Basketball
|2018
|Mariah Jameyson
|Softball
|2018
|Kristov Martinez
|Football
SECOND TEAM
|1972
|Will Cureton
|Football
|1994
|Tammy Scott
|Women’s Track & Field
|1994
|Andrea Hines
|Women’s Basketball
|2017
|Jaslyn Wacker
|Volleyball
|2018
|Jaslyn Wacker
|Volleyball
|2018
|Garrett Blubaugh
|Football
|2019
|Alex Shillow
|Football
THIRD TEAM
|2012
|Andrew Davis
|Men’s Basketball
|2016
|Kylene Hatton
|Softball
2019 ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICA DIVISION II FOOTBALL
FIRST TEAM
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Major
|QB
|Brant Grisel
|Charleston (W. Va.)
|Sr.
|Biology / Pre-Medical
|RB
|Deonte Glover
|Shepherd
|Gr.
|MBA
|RB
|Austin Micci (1)
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|Sr.
|Business Management (UG / MBA (3+2)
|WR
|Henry Litwin
|Slippery Rock
|Jr.
|Safety Management
|WR
|Shane Zylstra (1)
|Minnesota State
|Sr.
|Biomedical Science
|TE
|Preston Guerra
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|Jr.
|Business Management
|OL
|Ronnie Clifton (2)
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Gr.
|Business Administration
|OL
|Ryan Dodd
|Pittsburg State
|Gr.
|Business Administration (UG) / MBA (G)
|OL
|Derek Ivey
|Stonehill
|Jr.
|Economics
|OL
|Shawn Rouse
|Missouri Western State
|Sr.
|Construction Engineering
|OL
|Ryan Spelhaug (1)
|Northwest Missouri State
|Sr.
|Business Economics
|K
|Ethan Knudson
|Wayne State (Neb.)
|Sr.
|Industrial Tech. & Construction Mgmt.
|ST
|Stevann Brown
|Chadron State
|Sr.
|Education
|DL
|Ned Bingaman
|Pittsburg State
|Sr.
|Justice Studies
|DL
|Zach Mohs
|Northern State
|Sr.
|Biology / Chemistry
|DL
|Ricky Robinson
|Shepherd
|Jr.
|Business Administration
|DL
|Levi Wyrick
|Pittsburg State
|Sr.
|Education
|LB
|Tyler Bradfield (2)
|Grand Valley State
|Jr.
|Finance
|LB
|Kyle Rosenbrock
|Colorado State -Pueblo
|Sr.
|Engineering
|LB
|Clay Shreve
|Ashland
|Sr.
|Music Education
|DB
|Sam Fareri (2)
|Clarion
|Sr.
|Rehab Science
|DB
|Brandon Morrison
|West Liberty
|Gr.
|Criminology (G)
|DB
|Braden Sweet (#)
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|Gr.
|Accounting (UG) / Business Admin. (G)
|DB
|Kyle Toth
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|Sr.
|Kinesiology
|P
|Logen Neidhardt
|Ohio Dominican
|Jr.
|Exercise Science
SECOND TEAM
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Major
|QB
|Jaden Barr
|Truman State
|Gr.
|Leadership
|RB
|Deshawn Jones (2, #)
|Missouri S&T
|Sr.
|Biological Sciences
|RB
|Antonio Wimbush
|Carson-Newman
|Sr.
|Business
|WR
|Nate Couturier
|Davenport
|Gr.
|Accounting
|WR
|Dakota Larson
|Northern State
|So.
|Environmental Science
|TE
|Marqus Andrews (1)
|Northwest Missouri State
|Sr.
|Chemistry
|OL
|Nathan Belisle
|Minnesota State -Moorhead
|Sr.
|Accounting
|OL
|Dan List
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|Sr.
|History
|OL
|Levi Murphy
|East Stroudsburg
|Sr.
|Secondary Education / History
|OL
|Andrew Strickland
|Wingate
|Sr.
|Accounting
|OL
|Nick Zimmerman
|Sioux Falls
|Gr.
|Business, Management, Marketing
|K
|Tanner Harding
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Jr.
|Psychology
|ST
|Pippin Davis
|Valdosta State
|Jr.
|Middle Grades Education
|DL
|Kolbie Foster (2)
|Wayne State (Neb.)
|Sr.
|Family Consumer Sci. & Fashion Merch.
|DL
|Dan Monson
|Minnesota Duluth
|Sr.
|Civil Engineering
|DL
|Mikal Toliver (2)
|Urbana
|Sr.
|Sport Management
|DL
|J.T. Turner
|Concord
|Jr.
|Business Administration
|LB
|Alex Goettl (1)
|Minnesota State
|Sr.
|Biology
|LB
|Clayton Horn
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Sr.
|Accounting
|LB
|Jace McDown
|Emporia State
|Sr.
|Health & Human Performance
|DB
|Ben Gutschow
|St. Cloud State
|Sr.
|Bio-Medical Studies
|DB
|Geoff Keating (1)
|Colorado School of Mines
|Sr.
|Mechanical Engineering
|DB
|Vincent Persichetti
|Frostburg
|Sr.
|Sociology / Law & Society
|DB
|Alex Shillow
|A&M-COMMERCE
|Gr.
|Sports Management (UG) / MBA (G)
|P
|Todd Morrow
|Pittsburg State
|Sr.
|Construction Management
CoSIDA Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: Brant Grisel, the University of Charleston (W.Va.)
(1) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® first-team selection in 2018
(2) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second-team selection in 2018
(#) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second-team selection in 2017
Leslie Campuzano, Cora Welch, named Third Team All-Region by United Soccer Coaches.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer student-athletes Leslie Campuzano and Cora Welch have been named Third Team All-Region by the United Soccer Coaches, as announced by the USC. It is the first career All-Region award for both Campuzano and Welch.
Campuzano– a junior from Garland (Lakeview Centennial)– led the team and finished fifth in the LSC with 23 points, scoring seven goals and also assisting on nine more. She ranked second in the LSC in shots, shots on goal, and assists and was eighth in goals scored. She scored two game-winning goals and played more than 1,600 minutes on the year. She received the All-LSC Second Team honor.
Welch– a junior from Plano (Plano Senior)– was the catalyst of the Lion defense, leading A&M-Commerce to nine shutouts on the season, the second-most in the conference. Welch played more than 1,600 minutes on the year and was disruptive in each game she played in. She was a one-time Defensive Player of the Week and also had one goal and one assist on the season with nine shots on goal. She received the All-LSC Second Team honor.
The Lions finished the season with a 10-8-1 record and a 7-6-0 record in conference play, earning the seventh seed in the LSC Tournament. It was the team’s seventh consecutive season with an LSC Tournament berth.
UNITED SOCCER COACHES 2019 SOUTH CENTRAL REGION TEAMS
First Team
|Pos.
|Player
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|K
|Hope Koym
|Sr.
|DBU
|Odessa, Texas
|D
|Caitlin Esterle
|Jr.
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|Colorado Springs, Colorado
|D
|Aleesa Muir
|Sr.
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|Colorado Springs, Colorado
|D
|Giselle Sawaged
|Sr.
|Colorado School Of Mines
|Highlands Ranch, Colo.
|D
|Maggie Scales
|Sr.
|DBU
|McKinney, Texas
|M
|Shanade Hopcroft
|Jr.
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|Aylesbury, England
|M
|Nicole Latourette
|Sr.
|Colorado School Of Mines
|Tualatin, Ore.
|M
|Avery McNeme
|Jr.
|Angelo State
|Lubbock, Texas
|F
|Haley Knesek
|Sr.
|Lubbock Christian
|Aledo, Texas
|F
|Tanner Sanders
|Fr.
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|Thornton, Colo.
|F
|Delaney Schmidt
|Jr.
|DBU
|Burleson, Texas
Second Team
|Pos.
|Player
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|K
|Shannon Mooney
|Sr.
|Colorado School Of Mines
|Broomfield, Colo.
|D
|Jenna Lipscomb
|Sr.
|St. Edward’s
|Cedar Park, Texas
|D
|Emmy Niece
|Sr.
|DBU
|Kirkwood, Mo.
|D
|Haley Phipps
|Sr.
|Lubbock Christian
|Saugus, Calif.
|M
|Kelsey Cook
|Jr.
|Dixie State
|American Fork, Utah
|M
|Reagan Dykes
|Fr.
|St. Edward’s
|Little Elm, Texas
|M
|Allison Scott
|Jr.
|Lubbock Christian
|Lubbock, Texas
|F
|Elianna Chavez
|Jr.
|St. Edward’s
|Austin, Texas
|F
|Whitley Johns
|So.
|Dixie State
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|F
|Hannah Kelley-Lusk
|Jr.
|West Texas A&M
|Farmington, N.M.
|F
|Kaci Parks
|Jr.
|DBU
|Plano, Texas
Third Team
|Pos.
|Player
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|K
|Mollee Swift
|Fr.
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|Papillion, Neb.
|D
|Micah Fredrick
|Sr.
|Westminster
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|D
|McKell Kellogg
|Sr.
|Westminster
|Sandy, Utah
|D
|Lindsey Tornabene
|Sr.
|Colorado School Of Mines
|Denver, Colo.
|D
|Cora Welch
|Jr.
|A&M-Commerce
|Plano, Texas
|M
|Jazmine Navarro
|Jr.
|Texas Woman’s
|Tyler, Texas
|M
|Sarah Preston
|So.
|St. Edward’s
|Oviedo, Fla.
|M
|Emily Ramos
|Sr.
|Regis
|Thornton, Colo.
|F
|Leslie Campuzano
|Jr.
|A&M-Commerce
|Garland, Texas
|F
|Zoe Peterson
|Sr.
|Colorado Mesa
|Evergreen, Colo.
|F
|Tori Rinsem
|Sr.
|Regis
|Gilbert, Ariz.
