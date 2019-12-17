TAMUC – Sports

Dominique Ramsey nominated for Cliff Harris Award.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Texas A&M University-Commerce safety and return specialist Dominique Ramsey has been honored as a nominee for the Cliff Harris Award, as announced by the Little Rock Touchdown Club. The award is presented annually to the top defensive player in small college football.

Ramsey (Converse – Judson) has been named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas small college team and has earned First Team All-Super Region Four honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association as both a safety and return specialist. He earned LSC Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice in 2019, ranking second in the nation in kickoff return average at 37.5 yards per return, and second in the LSC and ninth in the nation in punt return average at 14.7 yards per return. His return prowess has seen teams kick away from him insomuch as Ramsey did not return a kickoff in the last three games of the regular season. He also had 39 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups, and two tackles for loss on defense.

It is the seventh year of the Cliff Harris Award’s presentation. Announcement of the finalists will be in the coming days, and an overall winner will be announced on December 23 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on January 9, 2020. The winner will receive the $3,000 Cliff Harris Award trophy presented by Cliff Harris. In addition to the overall winner, the top vote-getters from each division announced also. A prestigious group of former college and pro football greats serve on the Cliff Harris Award Committee.

Lions defeat No. 11 Missouri Southern in an overtime thriller on Education Day pres. by Alliance Bank

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team overcame a 12-point second-half deficit. They used clutch shooting down the stretch to earn a 91-89 overtime win over No. 11 Missouri Southern State in the Field House on Monday afternoon. The game was in front of over 1,600 schoolchildren on Education Day presented by Alliance Bank.

The victory is A&M-Commerce’s fourth in a row and puts the overall record at 6-3 overall with two more games before the holiday break. Missouri Southern falls to 7-2 overall. It also marks A&M-Commerce’s second win over a top 15 team this season.

A&M-Commerce next plays on Thursday night, returning to Lone Star Conference play at nationally-ranked Dallas Baptist at 7:00 pm.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– A&M-Commerce shot 47.1 percent from the field (33-of-70) and a critical 87.5 percent (14-of-16) from the free-throw line. Missouri Southern shot 44.2 percent (34-of-77) and made 11-of-20 (55.0 percent) of its free throws.

– Deon Barrett (Lancaster) led all scorers with 29 points, including five three-pointers. He grabbed six rebounds and passed out five assists with no turnovers. He went 8-of-10 from the free-throw line, with three crucial free throws at the end of regulation.

– Deonta Terrell (Chicago, Ill.) scored 21 points with seven rebounds and six assists.

– Wayne Stewart (Philadelphia, Pa.) netted 19 points with five rebounds.

– There were eight lead changes and ten ties in the game, and A&M-Commerce led for 8:36 of action, while MSSU was ahead for 30:28.

HEAD COACH JARET von ROSENBERG AFTER THE GAME

On making big shots at big times: “Guys made plays, guys made big free throws. Guys scored without time coming off the clock. Everyone was looking at Deon at the end of regulation. And then Leo [Lara], the play broke down, but we wanted to shoot late like that. We wanted to leave as little time as possible, whether we made it or missed it. And he was able to make two.”

On getting contributions from all over the lineup: “What a game from our guys. We had contributions from all over. Josh Winbush played five and a half minutes, but he iced the game by having a tip on the final inbound pass. We told him to be active with his hands, and he was able to get a hand on the ball, and the time expired before they could attempt anything.”

On the play of Deon Barrett: “What I see from this stat sheet is this was a point guard with the ball in his hands, who played 44 minutes and didn’t turn the ball over one time. When the ball is in his hands, he gives us a chance to win. He’s played so consistently and so tough. When you need to make a shot, he can get a shot or get to the rim or the foul line.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a defensive battle right from the start as each team struggled to find open shots. A&M-Commerce was able to capitalize on a pair of early threes to lead 6-2. The teams, evenly matched to begin, as they traded baskets early. Midway through the half, the game tied at 13.

Shooting struggles mixed with high defensive execution from MSSU caused the Lions to start falling behind. Good ball movement from MSSU helped the visitors find open shots, leading to a pair of threes. With eight minutes left, MSSU led 24-17.

The home Lions answered back with a few threes of their own. Terrell and Barrett each had triples as the Lions went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 27-all with five minutes left. For the next three minutes, the teams traded baskets and stops, as the game tied at 37-all with two minutes left. A&M-Commerce went cold to close the half, as MSSU led 41-37 at halftime. Barrett led A&M-Commerce with 14 points in the first half.

Southern quickly extended its halftime lead out to 10 points in the first three minutes of the second half with an 8-2 run. A&M-Commerce would continually battle back to with five points over the next few minutes, but the guests kept pulling away and took a 68-56 lead with 7:15 left in regulation.

A&M-Commerce rattled off ten straight points to get back in the game. Stewart scored five consecutive points with a three-pointer and a pair of free throws. Terrell made a basket in the paint, and Stewart drained another triple and cut the lead to 68-66 with 5:06 on the regulation clock. Terrell’s three-pointer at the 3:52 mark tied the game up at 71-all.

MSSU pushed out to a 79-73 lead with 2:07 to go on consecutive three-pointers, and the guests’ lead was at five points with a minute to play. Stewart hit a layup to cut the lead to three, and Missouri Southern missed the front end of a one-and-one. Barrett drove down the court on the final possession. After the Lions worked the ball around for the final shot, Barrett received a foul in the act of shooting a three at the buzzer. With no time on the clock, Barrett drained all three free throws to push the game to overtime.

The visitors scored the first four points of the extra period, forcing the home side to come back once again. The difference stood at 89-86 in MSSU’s favor with a minute left on the clock, and Barrett drained a triple with 48 seconds to play to tie the game. Missouri Southern was fouled on the next possession but missed both free throws to give A&M-Commerce a chance to win with the final shot. Leo Lara (Santa Rosa) drove towards the basket and received a foul with 2.0 seconds on the clock. He canned both free throws to give the Lions the 91-89 lead. MSSU’s inbound pass became tipped, and the home side pulled off the comeback win.