TAMUC – Sports

Lions jump out early and hold the lead in 78-65 win over A&M International.

LAREDO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team picked up a 78-65 win over A&M International on Thursday. The Lions jumped out to a lead early and held it throughout the rest of the game.

The win brings the Lions to 10-4 on the season and 6-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The Dustdevils fall to 2-12 on the season and 0-8 in conference play.

The Lions return to the court on Saturday as they travel to face A&M-Kingsville. The game will be at 4:00 pm at the Steinke Center in Kingsville.

HEAD COACH JARET von ROSENBERG AFTER THE GAME

– On the play of Wayne Stewart: “He has a great feel when he’s out there of where he needs to be and where he can score and where our guys can find him.”

– On the defensive effort: “We forced 21 turnovers today. That something we haven’t done in some games. When we are able to force turnovers and get out in transition, it helps our offense. We were able to get stops and not let them get set, which helped the flow of our offense.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Wayne Stewart (Philadelphia, Pa.) led the way with 26 points, going 9-of-13 from the field. He also had six rebounds.

– Deonta Terrell (Chicago, Ill.) added 13 points and had four rebounds and three assists.

– Darnell Wright (Chicago, Ill.) led the team with seven rebounds to go with nine points, while Clarence Evans (Austin – Aggieland Panthers) led the team with six assists.

– The Lions led for all but 28 seconds of the game, leading by as many as 25.

– The Lions caused 21 turnovers, which led to 15 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After giving up the first basket of the game, the Lions then went on a 7-0 run to establish an early lead in the game. The Lions held the Dustdevils without a point for more than six minutes. Three consecutive triples gave the Lions a 16-4 lead with 11 minutes left in the first half.

TAMIU broke its shooting struggles but could not hold down the Lion offense, as the Lions continued to find the basket. TAMIU cut the Lion lead down to nine, but going into the half, the Lions led 35-22.

The Dustdevils again cut the Lion lead down to nine points early in the second half, before back-to-back buckets from Stewart brought their lead back up to 13 points. Stewart had seven points in a row as the Lions pushed their lead to 23 points at the 12-minute mark of the second half.

TAMIU cut the Lion lead back down to 15 points after going on a mini-run at the eight-minute mark. However, it was short-lived as A&M-Commerce again made a push to bring their lead back up to 20 points.

The teams traded baskets for several more minutes before the Dustdevils cut the Lion lead to just 10 points with a minute and a half left. However, the Lions hit their free throws and pulled out the win.

No. 5 Lions play rugged defense to earn 68-39 win over A&M International.

LAREDO – The No. 5 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team picked up a 68-39 win over A&M International on Thursday. After a sluggish start, the Lions kept their defensive pressure while finding their scoring in the second half to run away with another double-digit win.

The win brings the Lions to 14-0 on the season and 8-0 in the Lone Star Conference. The Dustdevils fall to 7-7 on the season and 4-4 in conference play.

The Lions return to the court on Saturday as they travel to face A&M-Kingsville. The game will be at 2:00 pm at the Steinke Center in Kingsville.

HEAD COACH JASON BURTON AFTER THE GAME

– On getting over the hump in the second half: “We showed resolve in this game because it was close in that first half. We were only up by five at halftime. But we held them to just five points in the third quarter defensively. That swung the game our way. I’m very proud of our team. We had some people step up.”

– On the bench production: “Our bench outscored their entire team. I don’t think I’ve ever had that happen as the head coach. It really shows the depth of this team and the quality players we have. And they don’t complain about playing time or minutes. They just come out and play together. They just care about winning.”

– On overcoming shooting woes: “I thought the defense was there. We held them to 20 points at halftime. But we went 1-of-15 from three in the first half. We started emphasizing going to the basket. And we shot 22 free throws in the second half. That’s where a lot of our points came from.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Dyani Robinson (Cypress – Langham Creek) led the Lion attack with 11 points in the game. She also had a career-high four assists.

– Alexus Jones (Lewisville – Aledo) added nine points and four rebounds. DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) had eight points and eight rebounds.

– 11 of the 12 Lions got on the board, with seven scorings at least six points.

– The Lions shot 33 percent from the field but held TAMIU to 30 percent shooting. A&M-Commerce was 1-of-19 from behind the arc.

– The Lions had 17 offensive rebounds and also had 34 points off of 23 TAMIU turnovers.

– The Lion bench had 40 points, outscoring the entire TAMIU team.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions got off to a hot start, as their defense held TAMIU to just two points in the first five minutes of the quarter. The Lions also struggled from the field, but were able to find the offensive rebound six times in the first five minutes, and were able to convert on put backs. Midway through the quarter, the Lions led 10-2. The Dustdevils battled back to get back in the contest, as the Lions took a 13-9 lead into the quarter break.

The Dustdevils scored the first four points of the second quarter to tie the game once again. It continued to be a defensive battle as both teams took their first-quarter shooting struggles into the second quarter. The Lions were able to convert some points from the line to preserve their lead. At halftime, the Lions led 25-20.

A&M-Commerce shot just 25 percent in the first half but was able to grab 13 offensive rebounds, which led to eight points for the Lions. Agang Tac was the leading scorer in the first half for the Lions with six points. Four different Lions had four rebounds in the first half.

The Lion’s defense led the offense as they found their stroke in the third quarter, with many of their points coming off of turnovers. The Lions outscored TAMIU 23-5 in the quarter, shooting 60 percent in the quarter and 10-of-11 from the foul line. The Lions led 48-25, heading into the final quarter.

The Lions continued their strong defense and continued to score in the final period. The Lions got to the foul line at will in the last period, extending their lead to its most significant point of the game, finishing with the 29-point win.