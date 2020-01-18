TAMUC – Sports

No. 6 Lions earn 91-64 win over Oklahoma Christian, 500th win in program history.

COMMERCE— The No. 6 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team scored a 91-64 win over Oklahoma Christian on Saturday afternoon. The Lions jumped out to a lead early in the first quarter and never trailed in the contest.

The win brings the Lions to 17-0 on the season and 11-0 in the Lone Star Conference. The success was also the 500th win in program history. The Eagles fall to 5-10 and 5-6 in conference play.

The Lions will return to the court on Thursday as they trek to Silver City, NM, to take on Western New Mexico. The game will be at 6:30 pm CST at Drag’s Court. The Lions will then face UT Permian Basin on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

HEAD COACH JASON BURTON AFTER THE GAME

– On OCU’s run in the 3rd: “They made a nice run. I didn’t think we rotated well, and they are tough to guard. And you have people hitting multiple shots from several feet behind the line. They did a good job of stretching us out that quarter. We regrouped in the fourth quarter and pulled away.”

– On the free throw percentage: “That has been our Achilles heel all season, and we shot 31 free throws tonight, and we made 28 of them. That was a game-changer.”

– On the coming homestand: “The next time we take this court, it will be against Lubbock Christian. That will be a huge game for conference standings, for regional rankings. We need everyone here at 5:30, and we need them here from start to finish. There is no reason with us being a top-three team in the country, to not have huge support when we are at home.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The win was the Lions’ 500th in program history

– Dyani Robinson (Cypress – Langham Creek) led the way with 17 points and three assists. She made seven of her 11 field goals.

– Mykiel Burleson (Pflugerville) added 14 points, hitting three long-range shots. Alexis Bryant (Pflugerville) had 12 points and seven rebounds while Maddison Glass (Missouri City – Hightower) added 10 points and a team-high six assists.

– DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) had eight points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

– The Lions shot a season-best 90 percent from the free-throw line and also shot 47 percent from behind the arc.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Chania Wright (DeSoto) had the hot hand early, as she hit a pair of early threes to put the Lions ahead quick. The Eagles kept pace for the first few minutes before the Lions put together a run to establish a large lead, shooting a high percentage in transition. At the end of the first quarter, the Lions led 29-12.

OCU started the second quarter on a short run to cut the Lion down to just 10 points at the midway mark of the quarter. Robinson continued to shoot well, sparking a Lion run that again pushed the lead to 19 points on the 9-0 run. The Lions went into the half with a 48-27 lead.

Robinson led the way with 15 points in the first half, hitting three long-range shots. Kernal added eight points and nine rebounds. The Lions shot 54 percent from behind the arc and had 19 fast-break points in the half.

The Lions made an early push in the third quarter to take a 28-point lead after three minutes of play. The Eagles then began chipping away at the Lion lead, with A&M-Commerce taking a 64-48 lead into the final quarter.

The Eagles cut the lead to just 12 points early in the fourth before the Lions regrouped and closed out the game. The team made its free throws, attacking the paint often to get to the line. Burleson hit a late four-point play to seal the deal as part of a Lion 14-0 run. The Lions continued to build their lead the rest of the game.