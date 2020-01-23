TAMUC – Sports

Lion Athletics represented on multiple platforms at NCAA Convention.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Texas A&M University-Commerce will be represented in multiple capacities at the annual NCAA Convention over the next two days as a student-athlete, and three administrators are presenters in key sessions.

Football student-athlete and Division II National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Chair Alex Shillow has led SAAC meetings throughout the week. On Thursday afternoon, he will be a panelist in a session titled Mental Wellness – Building Trust Between Coaches and Student-Athletes.

Deputy director of athletics for student-athlete success Judy Sackfield has been active in meetings for the Division II Management Council and Nominating Committee earlier in the week. On Thursday afternoon, she will be a panelist in a session titled Supporting Student-Athlete Development With Budget-Friendly Programming.

On Friday morning, director of athletics Tim McMurray is a panelist in an educational session titled Fundraising and Revenue Generation: Strategies That Work.

Associate director of athletics for marketing and communications Josh Manck has been representing the Lions in his capacity of president of the Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA) in mid-year College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) meetings with key leaders of the NCAA and other groups represented at the convention.

The four leaders are looking forward to presenting to the NCAA membership while also attending numerous sessions to bring back essential lessons for the continual improvement of Lion Athletics and its mission to provide a Best in Class experience for all.