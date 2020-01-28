TAMUC – Sports

Lions hold at No. 4 in WBCA poll, to face top 10 matchups on Thursday.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the fourth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll, as announced Tuesday. The Lions have been nationally ranked 15 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row from 2007-08, and now eight weeks in a row this season. The Lions are also ranked No. 3 in the Division II Sports Information Directors of America poll.

The Lions are coming off of an undefeated week for the 10th week in a row, picking up a pair of 20+ point wins on the road. The Lions defeated Western New Mexico by 23 before knocking off UT Permian Basin by 21.

The Lions are one of three LSC teams in the national rankings and the highest-ranked team in the LSC. Lubbock Christian is now ranked eighth, while West Texas A&M is No. 19. A&M-Commerce is one of the three undefeated teams remaining in Division II. They rank in the top 25 in several categories, including first in win percentage, sixth in scoring margin, seventh in scoring defense, 10th in turnover margin, 12th in rebounding margin, and 15th in steals per game.

The No. 4 Lions return to the court on Thursday as they host No. 8 Lubbock Christian at the Field House at 5:30 pm. The game will be a part of “Fill The Field House Weekend” presented by the Division of Enrollment Management, with vintage logo t-shirts and numerous giveaways for A&M-Commerce students.

WBCA Coaches’ Poll – January 28, 2020 (Poll 10)

Rk. School (Record) Pts. 1st Prev. 1 Drury (19-0) 572 20 1 2 Ashland (19-0) 555 3 2 3 Grand Valley State (18-1) 514 0 3 4 Texas A&M-Commerce (19-0) 509 0 4 5 Indiana (PA) (18-1) 466 0 6 6 Lee (TN) (19-1) 453 0 7 7 Hawaii Pacific (18-1) 435 0 8 8 Lubbock Christian (16-2) 389 0 9 9 Alaska Anchorage (19-2) 375 0 5 10 Virginia Union (16-2) 348 0 12 11 North Georgia (16-2) 308 0 14 12 Benedict (18-2) 252 0 17 13 Adelphi (18-2) 244 0 20 14 Walsh (17-2) 241 0 19 15 Sioux Falls (18-3) 208 0 11 16 Fort Hays State (16-3) 203 0 10 17 Azusa Pacific (15-3) 195 0 18 18 Catawba (16-1) 190 0 23 19 West Texas A&M (18-3) 157 0 21 20 Anderson (SC) (15-3) 137 0 13 21 Westminster (UT) (16-3) 132 0 15 22 Central Missouri (15-3) 100 0 NR 23 Southeastern Oklahoma State (13-3) 89 0 16 24 Tampa (14-3) 85 0 25 25 Colorado Mesa (16-3) 50 0 22

