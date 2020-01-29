TAMUC – Sports

Cesar Torres named Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

COMMERCE – Lion Athletics named Texas A&M University-Commerce student athletic trainer Cesar Torres the Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

Torres – a senior from Mexico City – is an athletic training student who has been in the athletic training internship program since Fall 2017. He has worked with a variety of Lion Athletic teams, including the 2017 National Championship football team, and is currently working with the Lion Softball team.

He serves as the president for the Athletic Training Society (ATS). He is the 2018-19 and 2019-20 recipient of the Delmer Brown Scholarship, which a student based on excellence in academics, exemplary service to the athletic program, and observed personal character traits receive the award.

He has earned multiple Golden Scissor Awards for Student Athletic Trainer of the Month, which is awarded by the Sports Medicine Staff. He is graduating in May with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance with a minor in Athletic Training. He has accepted an offer to attend the University of Arkansas Entry-Level Athletic Training Masters program.

The Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded by Lion Athletics each week during the academic year.