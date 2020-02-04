TAMUC – Sports

Lion men wrap up Jack Brown Memorial in sixth place.

LAREDO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team completed the Jack Brown Memorial hosted by Texas A&M International University in sixth place after Tuesday’s final round.

The Lions completed the tournament with a 54-hole score of 892 (294-294-304) and stayed steady in the team standings from Monday’s opening rounds.

Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) placed seventh in the tournament at 1-under par 215 (70-70-75). He carded an eagle on the 612-yard, par-5 17th hole as well as three birdies in the final round.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) was 24th on the leaderboard at 223 (+7, 77-72-74), notching a team-best five birdies in a 2-over par round Tuesday.

Alex Welch (League City – Clear Springs) placed 33rd at 10-over par 226 (76-75-75), Landon Davis (Forney) was 44th at 17-over par 233 (72-81-80), and Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) was 47th at 19-over par 235 (76-77-82).

The Jack Brown Memorial was the first of five regular-season events in the spring semester for the Lions. The team is away from competition until March 9-10 at the LCU Chap Classic in Lubbock.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Rogers State 285 293 280 858 -6 2. St. Edward’s 280 297 286 863 -1 St. Mary’s 292 286 285 863 -1 4. Dallas Baptist 295 290 298 883 +19 5. Midwestern State 303 289 292 884 +20 6. A&M-Commerce 294 294 304 892 +28 7. UT Tyler 304 300 291 895 +31 8. UT Permian Basin 296 291 309 896 +32 9. Colorado Christian 301 297 299 897 +33 10. Tex. A&M Int’l 307 306 291 904 +40 11. Lubbock Christian 302 304 299 905 +41 12. Northwestern Oklahoma State 309 307 312 928 +64

A&M-Commerce 294 294 304 892 +28 6th Joe Wolcik 70 70 75 215 -1 t-7th Zach Burch 77 72 74 223 +7 t-24th Alex Welch 76 75 75 226 +10 t-33rd Landon Davis 72 81 80 233 +17 t-44th Chance Mulligan 76 77 82 235 +19 t-47th

Lions hold at No. 4 in WBCA poll after a superb weekend.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the fourth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll, as announced Tuesday. The Lions have been nationally ranked 16 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row from 2007-08, and now nine weeks in a row this season. The Lions are also ranked No. 3 in the Division II Sports Information Directors of America poll.

The Lions are coming off of an undefeated week for the 11th week in a row, picking up a pair home wins. The Lions began the week with a win over No. 8 Lubbock Christian, who is ranked ninth this week. The Lions then defeated Angelo State on Saturday.

The Lions are one of three LSC teams in the national rankings and the highest-ranked team in the LSC. Lubbock Christian is now ranked ninth, while West Texas A&M is No. 16. A&M-Commerce is one of the three undefeated teams remaining in Division II. They rank in the top 25 in several categories, including first in win percentage, sixth in scoring margin, 10th in scoring defense, 8th in turnover margin, 12th in rebounding margin, and 17th in steals per game.

The No. 4 Lions return to the court on Saturday as they host UT Tyler at 2:00 pm at the Field House.WBCA Coaches’ Poll – February 4, 2020 (Poll 11)

Rk School (Record) Pts 1st Prev. 1 Drury (21-0) 572 20 1 2 Ashland (21-0) 555 3 2 3 Grand Valley State (20-1) 514 0 3 4 A&M-COMMERCE (21-0) 511 0 4 5 Indiana (PA) (20-1) 467 0 5 6 Lee (TN) (20-1) 453 0 6 7 Hawaii Pacific (20-1) 437 0 7 8 Alaska Anchorage (21-2) 400 0 9 9 Lubbock Christian (17-3) 343 0 8 10 Adelphi (20-2) 328 0 13 11 Benedict (19-2) 314 0 12 12 Walsh (19-2) 296 0 14 13 Sioux Falls (20-3) 279 0 15 14 Virginia Union (16-3) 244 0 10 15 Azusa Pacific (16-3) 214 0 17 16 West Texas A&M (20-3) 208 0 19 17 North Georgia (17-3) 190 0 11 18 Central Missouri (17-3) 182 0 22 19 Anderson (SC) (17-3) 171 0 20 20 Tampa (16-3) 139 0 24 21 Colorado Mesa (18-3) 104 0 25 22 Lander (17-3) 77 0 NR 23 Fort Hays State (16-4) 68 0 16 24 Kentucky Wesleyan (21-1) 61 0 NR 25 University of the Sciences (18-3) 60 0 NR

2019-20 D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Week 10 National Poll (Feb. 4, 2020)