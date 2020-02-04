" /> TAMUC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

TAMUC – Sports

3 hours ago

Lion men wrap up Jack Brown Memorial in sixth place.

LAREDO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team completed the Jack Brown Memorial hosted by Texas A&M International University in sixth place after Tuesday’s final round.

The Lions completed the tournament with a 54-hole score of 892 (294-294-304) and stayed steady in the team standings from Monday’s opening rounds.

Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) placed seventh in the tournament at 1-under par 215 (70-70-75). He carded an eagle on the 612-yard, par-5 17th hole as well as three birdies in the final round.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) was 24th on the leaderboard at 223 (+7, 77-72-74), notching a team-best five birdies in a 2-over par round Tuesday.

Alex Welch (League City – Clear Springs) placed 33rd at 10-over par 226 (76-75-75), Landon Davis (Forney) was 44th at 17-over par 233 (72-81-80), and Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) was 47th at 19-over par 235 (76-77-82).

The Jack Brown Memorial was the first of five regular-season events in the spring semester for the Lions. The team is away from competition until March 9-10 at the LCU Chap Classic in Lubbock.

 Rank   Team Scores  Total   Par 
1.  Rogers State  285  293  280  858   -6
2.  St. Edward’s  280  297  286  863   -1
 St. Mary’s  292  286  285  863   -1
4.  Dallas Baptist  295  290  298  883   +19
5.  Midwestern State  303  289  292  884   +20
6.  A&M-Commerce   294  294  304  892   +28
7.  UT Tyler  304  300  291  895   +31
8.  UT Permian Basin  296  291  309  896   +32
9.  Colorado Christian  301  297  299  897   +33
10.  Tex. A&M Int’l  307  306  291  904   +40
11.  Lubbock Christian  302  304  299  905   +41
12.  Northwestern Oklahoma State  309  307  312  928   +64

 

A&M-Commerce 294 294 304   892    +28   6th
Joe Wolcik 70 70 75   215    -1   t-7th
Zach Burch 77 72 74   223    +7   t-24th
Alex Welch 76 75 75   226    +10   t-33rd
Landon Davis 72 81 80   233    +17   t-44th
Chance Mulligan 76 77 82   235    +19   t-47th

 

Lions hold at No. 4 in WBCA poll after a superb weekend.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the fourth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll, as announced Tuesday. The Lions have been nationally ranked 16 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row from 2007-08, and now nine weeks in a row this season. The Lions are also ranked No. 3 in the Division II Sports Information Directors of America poll.

The Lions are coming off of an undefeated week for the 11th week in a row, picking up a pair home wins. The Lions began the week with a win over No. 8 Lubbock Christian, who is ranked ninth this week. The Lions then defeated Angelo State on Saturday.

The Lions are one of three LSC teams in the national rankings and the highest-ranked team in the LSC. Lubbock Christian is now ranked ninth, while West Texas A&M is No. 16. A&M-Commerce is one of the three undefeated teams remaining in Division II. They rank in the top 25 in several categories, including first in win percentage, sixth in scoring margin, 10th in scoring defense, 8th in turnover margin, 12th in rebounding margin, and 17th in steals per game.

The No. 4 Lions return to the court on Saturday as they host UT Tyler at 2:00 pm at the Field House.WBCA Coaches’ Poll – February 4, 2020 (Poll 11)

Rk School (Record) Pts 1st Prev.
1 Drury (21-0) 572 20 1
2 Ashland (21-0) 555 3 2
3 Grand Valley State (20-1) 514 0 3
4  A&M-COMMERCE (21-0) 511 0 4
5 Indiana (PA) (20-1) 467 0 5
6 Lee (TN) (20-1) 453 0 6
7 Hawaii Pacific (20-1) 437 0 7
8 Alaska Anchorage (21-2) 400 0 9
9 Lubbock Christian (17-3) 343 0 8
10 Adelphi (20-2) 328 0 13
11 Benedict (19-2) 314 0 12
12 Walsh (19-2) 296 0 14
13 Sioux Falls (20-3) 279 0 15
14 Virginia Union (16-3) 244 0 10
15 Azusa Pacific (16-3) 214 0 17
16 West Texas A&M (20-3) 208 0 19
17 North Georgia (17-3) 190 0 11
18 Central Missouri (17-3) 182 0 22
19 Anderson (SC) (17-3) 171 0 20
20 Tampa (16-3) 139 0 24
21 Colorado Mesa (18-3) 104 0 25
22 Lander (17-3) 77 0 NR
23 Fort Hays State (16-4) 68 0 16
24 Kentucky Wesleyan (21-1) 61 0 NR
25 University of the Sciences (18-3) 60 0 NR

2019-20 D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Week 10 National Poll (Feb. 4, 2020)

Rk. School (First-Place Votes) W-L  Pts. Prev.
1 Drury (16) 21-0 400 1
2 Ashland 21-0 384 2
3 A&M-COMMERCE 21-0 358 3
4 Lee 20-1 344 4
5 Grand Valley 20-1 335 5
6 Hawaii Pacific 20-1 322 6
7 IUP 20-1 311 7
8 Adelphi 20-2 278 9
9 Alaska Anchorage 21-2 269 10
10 West Texas A&M 20-3 245 13
11 Central Missouri 17-3 231 T14
12 Walsh 19-2 229 12
13 Sioux Falls 20-3 193 18
14 Belmont Abbey 19-2 189 21
15 Colorado Mesa 18-3 163 22
16 Kentucky Wesleyan 21-1 126 20
17 Tampa 16-3 124 23
18 Lincoln 20-3 108 RV
19 USciences 18-3 102 24
20 UC San Diego 17-4 96 RV
21 Lander 17-3 87 RV
22 Lubbock Christian 17-3 76 16
23 Nebraska-Kearney 20-2 53 RV
24 Union 18-4 49 RV
25 Azusa Pacific 16-3 47 T14

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     