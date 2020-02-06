TAMUC – Sports

Emerson DePaz joins Lion Basketball on Team IMPACT Signing Day.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team made a vital addition to the Lion team Thursday, as Emerson DePaz signed a Letter of Intent at his Team IMPACT Signing Day in the Thrower Student-Athlete Success Center.

“We’ve got a young man who’s been going through the trial period. He committed to us a couple of months ago and has been going through the practices,” said head coach Jaret von Rosenberg. “He’s been able to hang out and shoot hoops and play video games with our guys. Emerson brings a lot of versatility and depth to our roster.”

After presenting Emerson with a Lion Letter of Intent, von Rosenberg noted: “When you sign that, you’re officially on our team as long as you want to be.”

Emerson is a 9-year-old Greenville resident who is courageously battling Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis.

It is the second Team IMPACT Signing Day held by Lion Athletics, as Japheth and Jeriah Cranfill of Greenville have been Team IMPACT members of the Lion Football team since 2018.

As a Lion athlete, a top recruit in Emerson will become an official member of the Lion men’s basketball team. As a team member, he will attend Lion practices, games, team dinners, events, and more.

Team IMPACT is a national nonprofit headquartered in Boston, Mass., that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes. Since 2011, Team IMPACT has matched 2,000 children with over 700 colleges and universities in 48 states, reaching over 55,000 participating student-athletes. The child joins the athletic team, and the student-athletes join the child’s support team. Throughout the journey, the child gains strength, camaraderie, and support while the student-athletes experience lessons of courage, resiliency, and perspective they can’t learn in a classroom. Team IMPACT has more than 1,200 teams waiting for a match with children, ages 5-16, who doctors have diagnosed with a serious or chronic illness and who could benefit from becoming a member of the team. If you know a child who may be interested, visit www.teamimpact.org for more information.