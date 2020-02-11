TAMUC – Sports

Wayne Stewart named to “Dark Horse Dunker” bracket of 16

Stewart competes in online voting to advance to Great Clips College Slam Dunk Championship in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. – Texas A&M University-Commerce senior men’s basketball standout Wayne Stewart received the selection on the bracket for the 2020 “Dark Horse Dunker” contest, with voting beginning at Noon CST today (Feb. 11).

Stacked with under-the-radar players are all levels of college basketball athletes that make up the 16-player field. They possess the power, creativity, and hope to compete against high-major stars in the Great Clips College Slam Dunk Championship. Fans will determine the winner by voting daily at DarkHorseDunker.com throughout the four-week competition.

HOW TO VOTE