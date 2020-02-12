TAMUC – Sports

Lions jump to No. 3 in the WBCA poll.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the third-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll, as announced Tuesday. The Lions have been nationally ranked 17 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row from 2007-08, and now ten weeks in a row this season. It is the program’s highest national ranking in history.

The Lions are coming off of an undefeated week for the 12th week in a row, picking up a 49-point win over UT Tyler. The win tied the program record for a most significant margin of victory over a Division II opponent.

The Lions are one of three LSC teams in the national rankings and the highest-ranked team in the LSC. Lubbock Christian is ranked ninth, while West Texas A&M is No. 20. A&M-Commerce is one of the three undefeated teams remaining in Division II. They rank in the top 25 in several categories, including first in win percentage, sixth in scoring margin, 10th in scoring defense, 8th in turnover margin, 12th in rebounding margin, and 17th in steals per game.

The No. 3 Lions return to the court on Thursday as they begin a two-game road trip. The Lions will face Midwestern State in Wichita Falls on Thursday at 5:30 pm A&M-Commerce will then face Cameron on Saturday at 2:00 pm in Lawton, Okla.

WBCA Coaches’ Poll – February 11, 2020 (Poll 12)