TAMUC – Sports

Lions hold at No. 3 in the nation heading into the final regular-season homestand.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the third-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll, as announced Tuesday. The Lions have been nationally ranked 18 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row from 2007-08, and now 11 weeks in a row this season. It is the program’s highest national ranking in history. The Lions are also ranked No. 3, in the D2SIDA media poll, and received a first-place vote in that poll.

The Lions are coming off an undefeated week for the 13th week in a row, defeating a pair of LSC teams on the road. The Lions defeated Midwestern State by 15 points on Thursday and then knocked off Cameron by five points on Saturday.

The Lions are one of two LSC teams in the national rankings, and the highest-ranked team in the LSC, as Lubbock Christian is ranked eighth. A&M-Commerce is one of the three undefeated teams remaining in Division II. They rank in the top 25 in several categories, including first in win percentage, sixth in scoring margin, 5th in rebounding margin, 17th in scoring defense, 12th in turnover margin, and 19th in steals per game.

The No. 3 Lions return to the court on Thursday as they host their final two home games of the regular season. The Lions will host Eastern New Mexico on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. All attendees are encouraged to wear pink as part of the Play4Kay game. The Lions will then host West Texas A&M on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be Senior Day as well as the annual Make-A-Swish game.

Tickets to all Lion Basketball home games are at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office inside the Field House during business hours.