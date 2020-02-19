TAMUC – Sports

Andrews, Boateng, and Brown named LSC Track and Field Athletes of the Week.

RICHARDSON – A trio of Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field student-athletes earned Athlete of the Week honors from the Lone Star Conference in the final week of the 2020 indoor season.

Dorian Andrews was named Male Track Athlete of the Week, Josh Boateng was named Male Field Athlete of the Week, and Kiara Brown was named Female Track Athlete of the Week for their performances at the Fifth Annual Indoor Gorilla Classic last weekend.

Andrews – a junior from Dallas (Skyline) – was the top Division II finisher in the men’s 60-meter hurdles at the Indoor Gorilla Classic with the third-best time in the nation at 7.89 seconds, automatically qualifying for nationals and re-setting his school record.

Boateng – a senior from St. George’s, Grenada – extended his LSC-best mark in the men’s shot put at 56-11.25 (17.35m) at the Indoor Gorilla Classic, moving into 13th in the nation in the event.

Brown – is a freshman from Dallas (Carter) – she provisionally qualified for the national meet in the women’s 200-meter dash at the Indoor Gorilla Classic at 24.51 seconds, which is the LSC’s top time and one one-hundredth of a second back of a school record. This time ranks 12th nationally. She also clocked the LSC’s third-fastest time in the 60-meter dash at 7.70 seconds.

The Lions are competing in the LSC Indoor Track and Field Championships at Texas Tech’s Sports Performance Center in Lubbock on Friday and Saturday.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Men’s Track

D-9 Arnaud Taki, West Texas A&M

J-21 Nicodemus Rotich , A&M-Commerce

J-28 Jahmaal Wilson, West Texas A&M

F-5 Benjamin Azamati, West Texas A&M

F-12 Desmond Aryee, West Texas A&M

F-19 Dorian Andrews , A&M-Commerce

Men’s Field

D-9 Dhanushka Sandaruwan, West Texas A&M

J-21 Trivett Jones, Angelo State

J-28 Tyler Pickens, West Texas A&Marye

F-5 Decio Andrade, Angelo State

F-12 Johnathon Harper, Texas A&M-Kingsville

F-19 Josh Boateng , A&M-Commerce

Women’s Track

D-9 Leah Belfield, West Texas A&M

J-21 Minna Svaerd , A&M-Commerce

J-28 Leah Belfield, West Texas A&M (2)

F-5 Faith Roberson, Angelo State

F-12 Leah Belfield, West Texas A&M (3)

F-19 Kiara Brown , A&M-Commerce

Women’s Field

D-9 Miriam Zanovello, West Texas A&M

J-21 Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M

J-28 Taylor Nelloms, West Texas A&M

F-5 Zada Swoopes, West Texas A&M

F-12 Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M (2)

F-19 Jasmine McQuirter, Tarleton State

Undefeated Lions ranked first in initial NCAA regional rankings.

INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 3 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is ranked first in the initial edition of the 2019-20 NCAA South Central Regional rankings. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences. The rankings were released on Wednesday by the NCAA. It is the first time in program history the Lions have been ranked first in any NCAA Regional-Ranking.

A&M-Commerce is one of six teams from the Lone Star Conference in the rankings. Lubbock Christian, ranked second, followed by West Texas A&M in third, Tarleton in fifth, Angelo State in the eighth, and Eastern New Mexico in ninth are the others. The tournament champions of the LSC and RMAC, as well as six at-large teams, will advance to the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament, hosted by the team that finishes the season in the No. 1 spot. The regional tournament begins on March 13.

The Lions are currently 24-0 on the season, the longest single-season winning streak in school history, and the second-longest winning streak in school history. The Lions are also 18-0 in LSC play, and the most conference wins in program history. They rank in the top 25 in several categories, including first in win percentage, sixth in scoring margin, 5th in rebounding margin, 17th in scoring defense, 12th in turnover margin, and 19th in steals per game.

The Lions face two key regional games this week, hosting Eastern New Mexico on Thursday and West Texas A&M on Saturday in the final two home games of the regular season. You can purchase tickets to the last home weekend at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756 or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House during business hours.

NCAA DII South Central Region Rankings (Feb. 19, 2020)

Rk. School DII Rec. In-Region 1 A&M-COMMERCE 24-0 24-0 2 Lubbock Christian 21-3 21-3 3 West Texas A&M 21-5 20-3 4 Colorado Mesa 19-4 19-4 5 Tarleton 17-5 16-5 6 Western Colorado 15-6 15-6 7 Westminster (Utah) 19-6 19-6 8 Angelo State 12-8 12-8 9 Eastern New Mexico 15-7 15-7 10 Colorado School of Mines 18-6 18-6

Lions ranked No. 21 in NFCA Week 1 poll.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the No. 21 team in the nation in the first regular-season National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll, as announced Wednesday. It is the Lions’ 29th consecutive poll as a nationally ranked team.

The Lions are currently 6-3 on the season and have a pair of wins over nationally-ranked teams already this season. All of the Lions’ losses have come to presently nationally-ranked teams. On the season, the Lions currently rank in the top 25 in the nation in fielding percentage, stolen bases, and team ERA.

A&M-Commerce is one of five teams from the Lone Star Conference in the NFCA rankings. UT-Tyler is ranked fourth, followed by Angelo State at ninth, A&M-Kingsville at 15th, and Tarleton ranked 24th.

The Lions return to action on Friday as they travel to Oklahoma for four games in a tournament hosted by Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian. The Lions will have another faceoff against now ranked Rogers State, as well as games against Fort Hays State, Nebraska-Kearney, and Central Oklahoma.

The Lions will then return home to host their conference opener against Texas Woman’s University on Wednesday, February 26, at 4:00 pm. Tickets to all Lion Softball home games can be purchased by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling Lion Sales & Service at (903) 468-8756, or visiting the LSS Box Office in the Field House during business hours.

2020 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – Feb. 16 (Week 1)

