TAMUC – Sports

Lion men in seventh after 36 holes at LCU Chap Classic

LUBBOCK – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team is in seventh place after 36 holes at the LCU Chap Classic, showing marked improvement in the second round after a strict first.

The Lions shot 605 (313-292, +29), but improved by 21 strokes in the second round after a rough first 18 holes. No Lion was worse than 3-over par in the second round after none were better than 4-over par in the first round.

Joe Wolcik of Cleveland-Tarkington led A&M-Commerce in the first day of the tournament, who is in 15th place with a 4-over par 148 (76-72). He notched five birdies in the opening round and four birdies in his second round.

Ryan Palmer (Leander) is one stroke behind him in 17th place at 149 (78-71). He had three birdies in his first round but caught fire in the second round with five birdies, including four in a span of six holes.

Landon Davis (Forney) had a five-stroke improvement from round to round and is in 28th place at 153 (+9, 79-74). Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) is in 32nd place at 155 (+11, 80-75), and Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) is in 42nd place at 157 (+13, 82-75).

The Lions close out their second spring event with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start Tuesday at Texas Tech’s Rawls Course.

The Lions close out their second spring event with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start Tuesday at Texas Tech’s Rawls Course.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Western Texas College 293 284 577 +1 2. Rogers St. 296 284 580 +4 3. Hutchinson CC 292 292 584 +8 4. Dallas Baptist 308 278 586 +10 5. Wayland Baptist 299 289 588 +12 6. West Texas A&M 312 289 601 +25 7. A&M-COMMERCE 313 292 605 +29 8. Lubbock Christian 306 303 609 +33 9. Arkansas-Fort Smith 309 305 614 +38

Lions ranked 9th in WBCA poll entering NCAA Regional Tournament.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the ninth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll, as announced Tuesday. The Lions have been nationally ranked 21 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row from 2007-08, and now 14 weeks in a row this season.

The Lions tied their all-time win mark last week, advancing to the LSC Championship game for the second time in program history. The Lions are currently 28-3, tying the winning streak set by the 2006-07 team that advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight. During the season, the Lions have set program records for most wins in a regular season, most conference wins, longest winning streak, longest conference win streak, best scoring margin, best scoring defense, and highest national ranking.

The Lions are one of three LSC teams in the national rankings, as Lubbock Christian ranked fourth and West Texas A&M ranked 25th.

The Lions are the second seed in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Championship Tournament, which will be held at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock beginning Friday. It is the third time in program history that the NCAA Tournament selected the Lions, and its the first back-to-back seasons. It is also the Lions’ highest ever seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

The Lions will face a rematch of their LSC semifinal win, as they will take on seventh-seed Eastern New Mexico at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The semifinal round of the tournament will be on Saturday, with the Regional Championship game to be played on Monday. The winner of the Regional Tournament will advance to the Elite Eight in Birmingham, Ala. which will begin Mar. 24.

WBCA Coaches’ Poll – March 9, 2020 (Poll 16)