TAMUC – Sports

Lion men move up one spot to finish sixth at LCU Chap Classic.

LUBBOCK – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team moved up one spot on Tuesday’s to finish in sixth place at the LCU Chap Classic on Tuesday at Texas Tech’s Rawls Course.

The Lions shot the third-best round of the day at 289, coming up to a 54-hole total of 894 (+30, 313-292-289). A&M-Commerce had the second-best score of Division II teams in the field.

Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) was the Lions’ top finisher at 222 (76-72-74, +6), carding three birdies in Tuesday’s round. Ryan Palmer (Leander) finished his first collegiate event in 24th place at 9-over par 225 (78-71-76) with a pair of birdies in the third round.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) closed his hometown tournament with a flourish, notching five birdies in a 3-under par 69 round. He placed 26th at 10-over par 226 (82-75-69). Landon Davis (Forney) and Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) tied for 30th, one stroke behind Burch at 11-over par 227.

The Lions’ next event comes in two weeks when A&M-Commerce hosts the Lion Invitational at Trophy Club Country Club on March 23-24.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Western Texas College 293 284 291 868 +4 2. Rogers St. 296 284 290 870 +6 3. Dallas Baptist 308 278 287 873 +9 Wayland Baptist 299 289 285 873 +9 5. Hutchinson CC 292 292 291 875 +11 6. A&M-Commerce 313 292 289 894 +30 7. Lubbock Christian 306 303 292 901 +37 West Texas A&M 312 289 300 901 +37 9. Arkansas-Fort Smith 309 305 296 910 +46

2020 Lion Football schedule and season tickets announced

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has completed the competition schedule for the 2020 football season, with six home games and five road games on the Lions’ slate.

The Lions will host three Lone Star Conference games and three non-conference games for the 71st season at Memorial Stadium. Season ticket renewals will go on sale at 9 am. Monday, March 16.

The 2019 season ticket holders will be receiving a phone call and email from Lion Sales and Service staff on renewals during the week of March 16, and will have one month to claim their tickets before being released to the public on Thursday, April 16.

Those who wish to purchase general admission season tickets or group tickets to a particular game can do so anytime beginning Monday, March 16.

Fans who would like to be placed on a season ticket request list for the best seats available or contacted once all renewals are complete, please call Ben Brooks at (903) 468-8756 or ben.brooks@tamuc.edu.

Season tickets will cost $120 for Section D, $95 for Sections C and E, and $60 for general admission seats.

The regular season will begin on Saturday, September 5, when the Lions host Simon Fraser University of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference for a 6:00 pm kickoff.

After opening the LSC schedule on the road on September 12 at Midwestern State, the Lions will host two consecutive home games.

A&M-Commerce will host Bowie State University of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association for a 6:00 pm kickoff on September 19. The Bulldogs have made the NCAA Division II playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

The annual clash for the Chennault Cup against Texas A&M-Kingsville will take place in Commerce on September 26 at 6:00 pm.

The Lions will play in California for the first time in program history on October 3, when they travel to Azusa Pacific University.

The fourth home game will come on October 10 at 6:00 pm when the Lions host the Knights of Middle Georgia State University for the first time. A&M-Commerce returns to LSC action for the rest of the season, starting with a trip to Western New Mexico on October 17.

The annual Homecoming contest will take place at 4:00 pm on October 24 when the Lions welcome West Texas A&M to Commerce. The Lions then travel to Odessa to take on UT Permian Basin on October 31.

The home slate closes on November 7, when A&M-Commerce hosts Angelo State for Senior Day and Local Heroes Day. The regular season’s final game is on November 14, when the Lions play Eastern New Mexico on the road.

The Lions are coming off of their fifth straight NCAA Division II playoff appearance, going 11-3 and advancing to the regional final in the first year under head coach David Bailiff. A&M-Commerce is one of only three programs in all of Division II on a streak of five or more consecutive playoff appearances.

2020 Lion Football Schedule

Sat. Sept. 5 SIMON FRASER

Student Appreciation Day/CommUniverCity Day 6 p.m. Sat. Sept. 12 at Midwestern St. * TBA Sat. Sept. 19 BOWIE ST.

Hall of Fame/Former Letterwinners’ Weekend 6 p.m. Sat. Sept. 26 A&M-KINGSVILLE *

Parents & Family Weekend 6 p.m. Sat. Oct. 3 at Azusa Pacific TBA Sat. Oct. 10 MIDDLE GEORGIA ST.

Youth Sports Day 6 p.m. Sat. Oct. 17 at Western New Mexico * 6 p.m. MDT (7 p.m. CDT) Sat. Oct. 24 WEST TEXAS A&M *

Homecoming 4 p.m. Sat. Oct. 31 at UT Permian Basin * TBA Sat. Nov. 7 ANGELO ST. *

Senior Day/Local Heroes Day 4 p.m. Sat. Nov. 14 at Eastern New Mexico * TBA

Avery Boley named LSC Hitter of the Week.

RICHARDSON – The Lone Star Conference Hitter of the Week goes to Texas A&M University-Commerce softball student-athlete Avery Boley, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. It is her first Hitter of the Week award of the season and the second in her Lion career.

Boley– a sophomore from Fort Worth (Nolan Catholic)– saw her bat catch fire last week, as she had three home runs and nine RBI’s while hitting .500 and slugging 1.125 for the Lions in their 5-1 weekend. Against No. 15 Rogers State, Boley went 4-for-7 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs. Boley then went 3-for-6 against Cameron, hitting a grand slam and a double in the series to lead the Lions to a sweep. She finished the week going 1-for-3 against No. 18 Oklahoma Christian, reaching base four times in the doubleheader.

The No. 14 Lions return to LSC action this week with a pair of road doubleheaders. They will face St. Edward’s in Austin beginning at Noon on Friday, before battling St. Mary’s in a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1:00 pm.