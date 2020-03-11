" /> TAMUC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
2 hours ago

Lions reenter the top 10 in National Rankings after a stellar week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the No. 10 team in the nation in the fourth regular-season National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll, as announced Wednesday. It is the Lions’ 32nd consecutive poll as a nationally ranked team. 

The Lions rose from No. 14 in last week’s poll after going 5-1 last week, including three wins over nationally-ranked opponents. The Lions picked up a sweep over Rogers State, who is ranked 17th in this week’s poll. The Lions also split against now No. 16 Oklahoma Christian, while also sweeping Cameron. The Lions hit .280 as a team while holding opponents to a .182 average, outscoring opponents 33 to 12 in their six games, while also going a perfect 9-of-9 stealing base. 

The Lions are now 16-7 on the year and still have not lost to an unranked team. A&M-Commerce continues to have one of the best defenses in the nation, ranking second in fielding percentage and leading the conference in lowest ERA. They also rank in the top 25 in the nation in stolen bases and WHIP.  

A&M-Commerce is one of six teams from the Lone Star Conference in the NFCA rankings. UT Tyler is ranked fifth, followed by Angelo State at seventh, Oklahoma Christian at 16th, Lubbock Christian at `8th and Tarleton on 20th. 

The Lions return to action this weekend with a pair of road conference doubleheaders. They will first face off against St. Edward’s on Friday, beginning at Noon in Austin, and then face St. Mary’s at 1:00 pm on Sunday in San Antonio.

2020 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 11 (Week 4)

Rk. School Pts. Record Prev.
1 Southern Arkansas (10) 392 22-2 5
2 Chico State (3) 376 19-2 4
3 North Georgia 360 23-4 7
4 Augustana 355 10-3 1
5 UT Tyler (3) 341 17-3 2
6 Young Harris 326 17-3 6
7 Angelo State 294 19-6 9
8 Saint Leo 279 19-7 15
9 Rollins 252 21-3 3
10 A&M-COMMERCE 246 16-7 14
11 Trevecca Nazarene 227 10-2 10
12 Saint Anselm 223 16-4 12
13 Concordia Irvine 215 13-5 8
14 Lincoln Memorial 207 14-5 13
15 Valdosta State 154 16-5 19
16 Oklahoma Christian 150 21-5 18
17 Rogers State 144 19-8 11
18 Lubbock Christian 113 20-6 20
19 Southern Indiana 107 13-4 24
20 Tarleton 94 19-4 21
21 Lenoir-Rhyne 76 18-4 17
22 Saginaw Valley State 66 16-2 RV
23 UC San Diego 59 20-7 RV
24 Charleston 51 14-2 22
25 UAH 47 15-6 25

