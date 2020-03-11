TAMUC – Sports

Lions reenter the top 10 in National Rankings after a stellar week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the No. 10 team in the nation in the fourth regular-season National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll, as announced Wednesday. It is the Lions’ 32nd consecutive poll as a nationally ranked team.

The Lions rose from No. 14 in last week’s poll after going 5-1 last week, including three wins over nationally-ranked opponents. The Lions picked up a sweep over Rogers State, who is ranked 17th in this week’s poll. The Lions also split against now No. 16 Oklahoma Christian, while also sweeping Cameron. The Lions hit .280 as a team while holding opponents to a .182 average, outscoring opponents 33 to 12 in their six games, while also going a perfect 9-of-9 stealing base.

The Lions are now 16-7 on the year and still have not lost to an unranked team. A&M-Commerce continues to have one of the best defenses in the nation, ranking second in fielding percentage and leading the conference in lowest ERA. They also rank in the top 25 in the nation in stolen bases and WHIP.

A&M-Commerce is one of six teams from the Lone Star Conference in the NFCA rankings. UT Tyler is ranked fifth, followed by Angelo State at seventh, Oklahoma Christian at 16th, Lubbock Christian at `8th and Tarleton on 20th.

The Lions return to action this weekend with a pair of road conference doubleheaders. They will first face off against St. Edward’s on Friday, beginning at Noon in Austin, and then face St. Mary’s at 1:00 pm on Sunday in San Antonio.

2020 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 11 (Week 4)