TAMUC – Sports

Alexis Bryant named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball All-Texas D-II Team.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball forward Alexis Bryant has been named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball All-Texas D-II Team, as announced this week.

Bryant– a senior from Pflugerville–had a sensational senior-season for the Lions, earning Second Team All-Region honors to go with First Team All-Conference honors as well as being named to the Lone Star Conference’s All-Defensive team. She was also named as a member of the 2019-20 All-Tournament team as she helped lead the Lions to their second-ever berth into the LSC Championship game. Bryant was a three-time LSC Defensive Player of the Week during the regular season, the only player in the LSC to earn the award three times this year. She finished the regular season ranking fifth in the LSC in rebounds, ninth in blocked shots, and 24th in points scored. Bryant averaged 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest and reached double-figures in 20 different games. She also had nine games with double-digit rebounds and had seven double-doubles on the year.

Bryant helped lead the Lions to one of their most successful seasons in program history. The team tied the program record for most wins in a single season and set the record for the highest win percentage in a single season. The team set records for most wins in a regular season (26), most conference wins (20), most wins in a row (25), most conference wins in a row (19), highest national ranking (3rd), best scoring margin (+18.4) and lowest scoring defense (56.8).

For a complete list of DCTB Women’s Basketball Awards, click HERE.

2019-20 Dave Campbell’s All-Texas D-II Team

Alexis Bryant – A&M-Commerce

Maddi Chitsey – Lubbock Christian

Deijah Blanks – St. Edward’s

Abby Spurgin – West Texas A&M

Soteria Banks – St. Mary’s