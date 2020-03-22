TAMUC – Sports

Markeith Brown named a finalist for 2020 NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce Associate Head Coach Markeith Brown named a finalist for the 2020 NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year, as announced Friday. Brown is one of four finalists from the Division II level to be in contention for the award.

During the 2019-20 season, Brown helped lead the Lions to their most successful season during his five-year tenure, and one of the most successful seasons in A&M-Commerce women’s basketball history. The team finished the season with a 28-3 record, tying the most wins in a single season in program history. Their .903 winning percentage was by far the best winning percentage in program history. The team set records for most wins in a season (28), wins in a regular season (26), conference wins (20), most wins in a row (25), best scoring margin (+18.4), lowest-scoring defense (56.8) and highest national ranking (3rd). The team also set the athletic program record for most wins in a row in a single season (25). For the second time in program history, the team was the number one seed in the conference tournament, and the team qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the third time ever and made history by making the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Brown was instrumental in coaching the team that would end up having five All-Conference honorees, the Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year, one All-Defensive Team member, and five different players who earned Player of the Week honors. Since Brown’s hiring, the team has a .680 winning percentage (102-48), by far the highest win percentage over five years in program history. Brown has had a hand in each recruiting class currently on the Lion roster. During his Lion career, he has helped coach two All-Americans, two All-Region players, 14 All-Conference players, three All-Defensive team players, and two Freshman of the Year.

It is the second nomination Brown received for an Assistant Coach of the Year award, after earning the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Small College Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year after the 2016-17 season. It is his first time nominated for a national award.

For a complete list of nominee accolades, click HERE. The winner of the 2020 NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year award announcement is on March 25.

2020 NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year Finalists

Markeith Brown – Texas A&M-Commerce

Stephanie Gehlhausen – Ashland

Mike Nicholson – Central Missouri

Sierra Afoa – Alaska Anchorage