TAMUC – Sports

Lions close 2020 season at No. 10 ranked team in DII.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the No. 10 ranked team in Division II in the final 2020 National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll, as announced Wednesday. It is the Lions’ 33rd consecutive poll as a nationally ranked team, and their third straight season-ending the year as a nationally ranked team.

The Lions completed the shortened 2020 season with a 16-7 record overall and a 5-3 record in Lone Star Conference play. The Lions never lost to an unranked team during the 2020 year.

The Lions finished the season as the second-ranked team in the nation in fielding percentage, while also ranking in the top 25 in the nation in earned run average as well as walks and hits per innings pitched. It is the third consecutive season that the Lions have been among the top fielding teams in the nation, as they finished 2018 ranked 11th in fielding percentage and led Division II in fielding during the 2019 year. The Lions led the LSC in fielding percentage and lowest team ERA during the season.

The Lion pitching staff finished the year with a 2.55 ERA, with 171 strikeouts while holding hitters to a .182 batting average. The Lion offense hit .288 on the year, averaging 4.5 runs per game with a .369 on-base percentage as well as 47 stolen bases.

A&M-Commerce was one of six schools from the LSC to finish the season in the top 25 rankings. UT-Tyler is ranked fifth, followed by Angelo State at seventh, Oklahoma Christian at 16th, Lubbock Christian at 18th, and Tarleton coming in 20th.

