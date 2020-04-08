" /> TAMUC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
TAMUC – Sports

3 hours ago

Lions close 2020 season at No. 10 ranked team in DII.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the No. 10 ranked team in Division II in the final 2020 National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll, as announced Wednesday. It is the Lions’ 33rd consecutive poll as a nationally ranked team, and their third straight season-ending the year as a nationally ranked team. 

The Lions completed the shortened 2020 season with a 16-7 record overall and a 5-3 record in Lone Star Conference play. The Lions never lost to an unranked team during the 2020 year. 

The Lions finished the season as the second-ranked team in the nation in fielding percentage, while also ranking in the top 25 in the nation in earned run average as well as walks and hits per innings pitched. It is the third consecutive season that the Lions have been among the top fielding teams in the nation, as they finished 2018 ranked 11th in fielding percentage and led Division II in fielding during the 2019 year. The Lions led the LSC in fielding percentage and lowest team ERA during the season. 

The Lion pitching staff finished the year with a 2.55 ERA, with 171 strikeouts while holding hitters to a .182 batting average. The Lion offense hit .288 on the year, averaging 4.5 runs per game with a .369 on-base percentage as well as 47 stolen bases. 

A&M-Commerce was one of six schools from the LSC to finish the season in the top 25 rankings. UT-Tyler is ranked fifth, followed by Angelo State at seventh, Oklahoma Christian at 16th, Lubbock Christian at 18th, and Tarleton coming in 20th.

2020 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 8 (Final)

Rk. School Pts. Rec. Prev.
1 Southern Arkansas (14) 398 22-2 1
2 Chico State (2) 379 19-2 2
3 North Georgia 367 23-4 3
4 Augustana 352 16-3 4
5 UT Tyler 332 17-3 5
6 Young Harris 322 19-3 6
7 Angelo State 300 19-6 7
8 Saint Leo 297 23-7 8
9 Rollins 273 21-3 9
10 A&M-COMMERCE 253 16-7 10
11 Trevecca Nazarene 227 15-3 11
12 Saint Anselm 215 16-4 12
13 Concordia Irvine 202 17-5 13
14 Lincoln Memorial 193 16-5 14
15 Valdosta State 174 18-5 15
16 Oklahoma Christian 163 21-5 16
17 Rogers State 142 21-8 17
18 Lubbock Christian 126 20-6 18
19 Southern Indiana 113 15-4 19
20 Tarleton 94 19-4 20
21 Lenoir-Rhyne 81 20-4 21
22 Saginaw Valley State 61 16-2 22
23 Charleston 40 14-2 24
24 UC San Diego 35 21-8 23
25 UAH 23 15-8 25

 

