TAMUC – Sports

Lion Athletics donates over 350 face shields to Commerce and Hunt County communities

COMMERCE – The coaches and staff of the Texas A&M University-Commerce Department of athletics has been able to donate over 350 personal face shields to important services and businesses around Commerce and Hunt County.

The donation of crucial personal protective equipment to local partners was started by head men’s basketball coach Jaret von Rosenberg, who personally donated 100 shields from Mowax Visual to the Commerce Food Pantry, Hunt Regional Live Oak – Commerce, University Police Department, Brookshire’s, Interstate Body Shop, Commerce Veterinary Clinic, and other local businesses.

This week, head volleyball coach Craig Case, head football coach David Bailiff, head women’s basketball coach Jason Burton, and director of athletics Tim McMurray distributed an additional 250 face shields. In an effort led by Case, all Lion head coaches and McMurray pooled resources to purchase the second group of face shields to benefit the community.

In partnership with the TAMUC Emergency Operations Center, face shields were delivered to Hunt Regional Live Oak – Commerce, Commerce Funeral Home, Commerce Veterinary Clinic, Hunt Regional Emergency Care – Greenville, and McDaniel General Dentistry.

Lion Athletics is proud to help the essential services and businesses in our community and encourages the greater Lion Family to contribute to the efforts to defeat and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in their area.