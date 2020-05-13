TAMUC – Sports

Hempel and Wongsinth named Second Team All-Lone Star Conference.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce named women’s golfers Sophie-Charlott Hempel and Sarah Wongsinth Second Team All-Lone Star Conference for the 2019-20 season, as announced Wednesday.

Despite the abbreviated golf season, the two Lion women represented sensationally, as the Lions finished the year ranked 25th in the Golfstat statistical rankings. The Lions finished in the top five in five of their six tournaments in 2019-20, including a pair of runner-up finishes.

Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) earns her first career all-LSC honor and is ranked 72nd nationally in the Golfstat Individual Rankings. She had a season stroke average of 75.45 in 11 rounds with three top 10 finishes. She had three rounds of par or better, with a season-best round of 2-under par 70 in the final round of the A&M International Jack Brown Memorial, which was her last round of the season.

Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) earns her second career all-LSC honor after being named first-team all-LSC and LSC Women’s Golfer of the Year in 2019. She is ranked 87th nationally in the Golfstat Individual Rankings with a stroke average of 75.29 in six events this year. She had two top-five finishes and four top 10 placements over the year with a best finish of third at the DBU Classic. She had four rounds of par or better during the campaign, with a low of 4-under par 68 in the second round of the DBU Classic.

2020 Women’s Golf All- Lone Star Conference

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Player of the Year: Hanna Harrison, DBU

Newcomer of the Year: Alyssa Campbell, West Texas A&M

Freshman of the Year: Julia Garcia, DBU

Coach of the Year : Kenny Trapp, DBU

FIRST TEAM Hanna Harrison DBU Sr. Plano, Texas Faith Delargarza DBU So. Midland, Texas Julia Garcia DBU Fr. Temple, Texas Juanita Gomez Midwestern State Jr. Medellin, Colombia Elena Castanon St. Edward’s So. Austin, Texas Sofia Ruescas St. Mary’s Jr. Madrid, Spain Junie Khaw Tarleton Jr. Selangor, Malaysia Loukyee Songprasert West Texas A&M Sr. Chiang Mai, Thailand SECOND TEAM Evelyn Arguelles DBU Sr. Oaxtepec, Mexico Kiersten Bryant St. Edward’s Fr. San Antonio, Texas Sofia Rodriguez Tarleton Fr. Santander, Spain Yuliana Yapur Texas A&M International So. Morelos, Mexico Sarah Wongsinth A&M-Commerce Jr. Udon Thani, Thailand Sophie-Charlott Hempel A&M-Commerce Jr. Pirmasens, Germany Jelina Fernando West Texas A&M Sr. Haywards Heath, England Brenda Dominguez Western New Mexico Sr. El Paso, Texas HONORABLE MENTION Lexi Read Midwestern State Sr. Bridgeport, Texas

Lion Athletics announces the “Unfinished Business” Campaign to support returning Spring 2020 seniors.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce and Lion Athletics have announced the launch of the “Unfinished Business” Campaign. This campaign will fund scholarships for Spring 2020 seniors who intend to return for their Spring 2021 season afforded by NCAA legislation.

As our nation, state, and institution continue to be responsive to COVID-19, we continue to stay mission-centered in Lion Athletics. Our Best in Class mission begins with a concentration on student-athlete impact in the classroom. When five spring sports (Softball, Women’s Golf, Women’s Outdoor Track, and Field, Men’s Golf, and Men’s Outdoor Track and Field) had their seasons abruptly halted – or canceled in track and field’s case – it left a truly painful mark on the hearts on our senior classes in those five programs.

Acting swiftly and in the best interest of the student-athlete, the NCAA announced on March 13 Season of Competition Waivers for seniors in those spring sports, providing they maintain academic eligibility and continue to pursue either their undergraduate or masters’ degree. By returning, 2020 senior does not count against the team’s NCAA maximum scholarship limit for 2020-21. However, in this challenging economic time, the Association did not provide additional funding for the returning seniors.

In the best interest of our 16 seniors hoping to return for 2020-21, we are launching the Unfinished Business Campaign. Those 16 seniors account for over $113,000 of athletics scholarship aid that is unbudgeted for the 2021 fiscal year. Thanks to some spring sports travel savings by not completing the 2020 season, we do have limited funds to apply to this area, but it covers only 50% of the total dollars needed.

“We must secure a significant number of gifts and pledges toward our $55,000 goal by May 31 to support our student-athletes across our five spring sports,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director for Championship Resources Taylor Phelps. “Through offering this unique giving opportunity to a select group of donors and former student-athletes, we were quickly able to raise $10,400 towards this important campaign, but we need everyone’s help to reach our total goal. Several recognition opportunities can be viewed on the giving page, and we look forward to thanking these donors throughout the 2020-21 academic year!”

We know it is a challenging time for many alumni and friends of our beloved institution, but this is not a brick and mortar or endowment solicitation. Instead, this is a direct impact opportunity to support scholarships and boost our institutional retention and enrollment efforts.

For more information on the campaign, please visit https://lionpride.tamuc.edu/unfinished or contact Taylor Phelps at taylor.phelps@tamuc.edu.