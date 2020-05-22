TAMUC – Sports

Former Lion Football Student-Athlete Endows Scholarship

Texas A&M University-Commerce and Lion Athletics are proud to announce a new endowed scholarship supporting Lion student-athletes. A leadership gift to the A&M-Commerce Foundation endowed the award. This endowed scholarship will benefit student-athletes in good academic standing with a preference towards those in a declared major in the College of Science and Engineering. The scholarship will also help Lion student-athletes who have completed NCAA eligibility to complete their degrees.

The donor is a former Lion who played football for Ernest Hawkins, the legendary and all-time winningest football coach in Lion history. The donor expressed that he would not have attended East Texas State University without the scholarship offered to him by Coach Hawkins. His time in Commerce as a Lion led to a successful career in computer science. He hopes this scholarship will provide opportunities to future Lions to achieve their personal and professional goals.

“It was both humbling and gratifying to sign this Student-Athlete Scholarship Endowment,” said Director of Athletics Tim McMurray. “It is a special day whenever former Lion student-athletes believe in our Best in the Class mission that ensures an excellent student-athlete experience and chooses to invest towards making a difference in the lives of our current and future Lions.”

Taylor Phelps, senior associate athletics director for championship resources, added, “We have a long tradition of success in Lion Athletics, and philanthropic giving is imperative to our long-term achievement and sustainability as an institution and department. On behalf of our student-athletes, faculty, and staff, we are all so thankful for former Lion student-athletes who choose to give back to areas that impact their lives.”

Those who would like to make a gift in support of Lion Athletics may visit LionChampionsFund.com or call Taylor Phelps at (903) 886-5554. The A&M-Commerce Foundation provides support for students and sustainability for the institution by accepting one-time gifts, endowments, matching gifts, pledged gifts, planned gifts, and more.