TAMUC – Sports

Lion Athletics posts record GPA in Spring 2020

COMMERCE – Facing challenges unique to the COVID-19 pandemic and the interruption of in-person learning, Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes had the best term on record in the classroom in the Spring 2020 semester, posting fantastic grades throughout all sports programs.

As a whole, the athletics department posted a grade point average of 3.33 for the spring semester, a new record. Also, all 14 of the Lions’ sports programs have grade point averages of 3.0 or better for the first time on record.

“As the Chief Academic Officer of A&M-Commerce, I am always thrilled to see the outstanding academic achievements of our student-athletes. We use the term student-athlete at our university intentionally, as our athletes are students first, as evidenced by the incredible work done in the Thrower Center for Student-Athlete Success,” said Provost Dr. John Humphreys. “We truly are blessed to have great student-athletes, dedicated faculty, and staff, committed student success professionals, an extraordinary collaboration with every division on campus.”

With support from faculty, academic advisors, and the staff in the Thrower Center for Student-Athlete Success, each team had over a 3.0 grade point average for the first time on record.

“There are so many people to acknowledge for this tremendous accomplishment. It was a uniquely challenging semester – with most of our student-athletes having to complete work online,” said director of athletics Tim McMurray. “The dedication of our student-athletes – combined with our coaches, our Thrower Center team, and our academic partners on campus – made this achievement a reality. We are undoubtedly blessed and humbled to celebrate this unprecedented accomplishment.