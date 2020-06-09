TAMUC – Sports

Henderson and Slider named LSC Scholar-Athletes.
COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce spring graduates Dylan Henderson and Chealsea Slider have earned Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete awards, as announced by the conference office on Monday. The duo is among 21 student-athletes from across the conference to be named Scholar-Athletes.
“I’m very proud of the recognition Dylan and Chelsea have earned for their work in competition and the classroom,” said the associate director of athletics for student-athlete success Victoria Kisluk. “They are great examples of what it means to be both an exemplary student and a hard-working athlete. Both are truly Best In Class and deserving of this recognition.”
Henderson – a track and field student-athlete from Duncanville – graduated Magna Cum Laude in May with his bachelor of science in kinesiology and sports studies. He twice earned Academic All-Lone Star Conference honors and had 16 top 10 finishes in his career in sprints, hurdles, and relays. He was named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times, the President’s List twice, and the Dean’s List four times.
Slider – a softball shortstop from Texarkana, Ark. – graduated Magna Cum Laude in May with her bachelor of science in kinesiology and sports studies. She was a representative on the Lions’ Student-Athlete Advisory Council and was named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll six times, the President’s List twice, and the Dean’s List four times. She was named All-Lone Star Conference in 2017 and 2019 and ranks in the top five in program history in doubles, triples, and hits and in the top 10 in games started, games played, total bases, RBIs, and home runs.
Each academic year, the LSC presents a Scholar-Athlete Award to one male and one female student-athlete at each member institution. Selected as representatives of the outstanding accomplishments in athletics are student-athletes with scholarship and leadership. They display these on each LSC campus during the year. For them to be eligible for consideration, student-athletes must have participated for at least two years in their sport and be a member of the graduating class.
2019-20 LSC Scholar-Athletes
|Scholar-Athlete
|Member Institution
|Year
|Sport(s)
|Hometown
|Nicholas Novak
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Baseball
|Stillwater, Minn.
|Meagan Hill
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Softball
|Salado, Texas
|Steffen Riestenpatt
|Cameron
|Sr.
|Men’s XC/Track and Field
|Bissendorf, Germany
|Allison Duffin
|Cameron
|Sr.
|Women’s Golf
|San Antonio, Texas
|Conner Lidiak
|DBU
|Sr.
|Men’s Basketball
|Arlington, Texas
|Hope Koym
|DBU
|Sr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Odessa, Texas
|Tyler Lynch
|Eastern New Mexico
|Sr.
|Football
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|Sierra Quinones
|Eastern New Mexico
|Sr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|Abdou Joof
|Lubbock Christian
|Sr.
|Men’s Soccer
|Banjul, Gambia
|Maddi Chitsey
|Lubbock Christian
|Sr.
|Women’s Basketball
|Wall, Texas
|Zach Purcell
|Midwestern State
|Sr.
|Football
|Kingwood, Texas
|Lauren Lindgren
|Midwestern State
|Sr.
|Softball
|Denton, Texas
|Gabe Rodery
|Oklahoma Christian
|Sr.
|Baseball
|Verdigris, Okla.
|Abigail Rigsby
|Oklahoma Christian
|Sr.
|Women’s Golf
|Courtenay, British Columbia
|Chase Bartlett
|St. Edward’s
|Sr.
|Men’s Tennis
|Frisco, Texas
|Jenna Lipscomb
|St. Edward’s
|Sr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Cedar Park, Texas
|Jeremiah Sanchez
|St. Mary’s
|Sr.
|Men’s Tennis
|Harlingen, Texas
|Staci Johns
|St. Mary’s
|Sr.
|Softball
|Elgin, Texas
|Brant Bailey
|Tarleton State
|Sr.
|Football
|Eastland, Texas
|Jordan Withrow
|Tarleton State
|Sr.
|Softball
|Trenton, Texas
|Justin Kim
|Texas A&M International
|Sr.
|Men’s Golf
|Sachse, Texas
|Dylan Henderson
|A&M-Commerce
|Sr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Duncanville, Texas
|Chealsea Slider
|A&M-Commerce
|Sr.
|Softball
|Texarkana, Ark.
|Joseph Partida
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Sr.
|Football
|San Benito, Texas
|Madeleine Maltais
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Sr.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|Katy Ranes
|Texas Woman’s
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Copperas Cove, Texas
|Oliver Perez
|UAFS
|Sr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Berryville, Ark.
|Rachel Williams
|UAFS
|Jr.
|Volleyball
|Mesquite, Texas
|Jeremy Pantalion
|UT Permian Basin
|Sr.
|Men’s Swim and Dive
|Allen, Texas
|Bailey Benson
|UT Permian Basin
|Sr.
|Women’s Swim and Dive
|San Antonio, Texas
|Chazz Slatinsky
|West Texas A&M
|Sr.
|Football
|Forney, Texas
|Marlene van Mourik
|West Texas A&M
|Sr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Hovborg, Denmark
Lion Student-Athletes release “#MakeItImportant” action plan in response to racial injustice
COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes released “#MakeItImportant,” an action plan in response to racial injustice in America on Tuesday.
Over the last week, student-athletes have collaborated on the action plan, which contains six tactics the Lions intend to utilize to fight racial injustice from their platform.
“Given the climate in our country, we as student-athletes came together because we wanted to make a difference,” said Alex Shillow, Lion Football student-athlete and NCAA Division II national Student-Athlete Advisory Committee chairperson. “It’s a sad, hard, and sensitive time we’re living in, but we wanted to turn words into actions. I’m appreciative of our head football coach, David Bailiff, who supported us to launch this action plan, the football team for progressing the model, and for our entire athletic department, who is committed to seeing this come to fruition. We want to impact change on our teams, campus, and eventually, the rest of the country. We will continue to support fighting for change, and it starts where we are now.”
The action plan is listed below and will also be available in PDF and interactive online platforms. You can complete specific actions and tasks throughout the coming days, weeks, and months. We update the interactive portion with progress on various initiatives that you accomplish on our campus, in our communities, and throughout our region.
- INTERACTIVE PLATFORM at www.LionAthletics.com/MakeItImportant
- PDF DOCUMENT available HERE (PDF)