TAMUC – Sports

Henderson and Slider named LSC Scholar-Athletes.

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce spring graduates Dylan Henderson and Chealsea Slider have earned Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete awards, as announced by the conference office on Monday. The duo is among 21 student-athletes from across the conference to be named Scholar-Athletes.

“I’m very proud of the recognition Dylan and Chelsea have earned for their work in competition and the classroom,” said the associate director of athletics for student-athlete success Victoria Kisluk. “They are great examples of what it means to be both an exemplary student and a hard-working athlete. Both are truly Best In Class and deserving of this recognition.”

Henderson – a track and field student-athlete from Duncanville – graduated Magna Cum Laude in May with his bachelor of science in kinesiology and sports studies. He twice earned Academic All-Lone Star Conference honors and had 16 top 10 finishes in his career in sprints, hurdles, and relays. He was named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times, the President’s List twice, and the Dean’s List four times.

Slider – a softball shortstop from Texarkana, Ark. – graduated Magna Cum Laude in May with her bachelor of science in kinesiology and sports studies. She was a representative on the Lions’ Student-Athlete Advisory Council and was named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll six times, the President’s List twice, and the Dean’s List four times. She was named All-Lone Star Conference in 2017 and 2019 and ranks in the top five in program history in doubles, triples, and hits and in the top 10 in games started, games played, total bases, RBIs, and home runs.

Each academic year, the LSC presents a Scholar-Athlete Award to one male and one female student-athlete at each member institution. Selected as representatives of the outstanding accomplishments in athletics are student-athletes with scholarship and leadership. They display these on each LSC campus during the year. For them to be eligible for consideration, student-athletes must have participated for at least two years in their sport and be a member of the graduating class.

2019-20 LSC Scholar-Athletes

Scholar-Athlete Member Institution Year Sport(s) Hometown Nicholas Novak Angelo State Sr. Baseball Stillwater, Minn. Meagan Hill Angelo State Sr. Softball Salado, Texas Steffen Riestenpatt Cameron Sr. Men’s XC/Track and Field Bissendorf, Germany Allison Duffin Cameron Sr. Women’s Golf San Antonio, Texas Conner Lidiak DBU Sr. Men’s Basketball Arlington, Texas Hope Koym DBU Sr. Women’s Soccer Odessa, Texas Tyler Lynch Eastern New Mexico Sr. Football Gilbert, Ariz. Sierra Quinones Eastern New Mexico Sr. Women’s Cross Country Albuquerque, N.M. Abdou Joof Lubbock Christian Sr. Men’s Soccer Banjul, Gambia Maddi Chitsey Lubbock Christian Sr. Women’s Basketball Wall, Texas Zach Purcell Midwestern State Sr. Football Kingwood, Texas Lauren Lindgren Midwestern State Sr. Softball Denton, Texas Gabe Rodery Oklahoma Christian Sr. Baseball Verdigris, Okla. Abigail Rigsby Oklahoma Christian Sr. Women’s Golf Courtenay, British Columbia Chase Bartlett St. Edward’s Sr. Men’s Tennis Frisco, Texas Jenna Lipscomb St. Edward’s Sr. Women’s Soccer Cedar Park, Texas Jeremiah Sanchez St. Mary’s Sr. Men’s Tennis Harlingen, Texas Staci Johns St. Mary’s Sr. Softball Elgin, Texas Brant Bailey Tarleton State Sr. Football Eastland, Texas Jordan Withrow Tarleton State Sr. Softball Trenton, Texas Justin Kim Texas A&M International Sr. Men’s Golf Sachse, Texas Dylan Henderson A&M-Commerce Sr. Men’s Track and Field Duncanville, Texas Chealsea Slider A&M-Commerce Sr. Softball Texarkana, Ark. Joseph Partida Texas A&M-Kingsville Sr. Football San Benito, Texas Madeleine Maltais Texas A&M-Kingsville Sr. Women’s Track and Field Corpus Christi, Texas Katy Ranes Texas Woman’s Sr. Volleyball Copperas Cove, Texas Oliver Perez UAFS Sr. Men’s Cross Country Berryville, Ark. Rachel Williams UAFS Jr. Volleyball Mesquite, Texas Jeremy Pantalion UT Permian Basin Sr. Men’s Swim and Dive Allen, Texas Bailey Benson UT Permian Basin Sr. Women’s Swim and Dive San Antonio, Texas Chazz Slatinsky West Texas A&M Sr. Football Forney, Texas Marlene van Mourik West Texas A&M Sr. Women’s Soccer Hovborg, Denmark