TAMUC – Sports

Ramsey and Simon earn Preseason First Team All-American honors from pair of publications; Lions rated in Top 10 nationally.

COMMERCE – Lindy’s Sports and Street & Smith’s college football preview magazines namedTexas A&M University-Commerce’s Dominique Ramsey and Amon Simon First Team Preseason All-Americans. Each publication ranked the Lions in the preseason top 10.

Ramsey earned his preseason All-American honors as an all-purpose player, while they honored Simon as an offensive lineman. Lindy’s Sports recognizes two preseason All-American teams, while Street & Smith’s recognizes only a first-team. Both publications honored Ramsey and Simon as First Team Preseason All-Americans.

After an 11-3 season and Super Regional Final appearance in their first season under head coach David Bailiff in 2019, the Lions are ranked No. 3 in the nation by Street & Smith’s and No. 8 in the nation by Lindy’s Sports. A&M-Commerce has qualified for the NCAA Division II Football Championship for five consecutive seasons, which is the third-longest active streak in the division.

Ramsey – a redshirt senior from Converse (Judson) – earned three All-American honors in 2019 and has four post-season All-American awards in his career. He was named First Team All-American as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press and Second Team All-American as both a return specialist and safety by the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA). Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas named the Cliff Harris Award nominee, a small college team. It earned First Team All-Super Region Four honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association as both a safety and return specialist.

He earned Lone Star Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice in 2019, ranking second in the nation in kickoff return average at 37.5 yards per return, and second in the LSC and ninth in the nation in punt return average at 14.7 yards per return. His return prowess has seen teams kick away from him insomuch as he did not return a kickoff in the last three games of the regular season. He also had 39 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups, and two tackles for loss on defense.

Simon – a redshirt senior from Humble (Atascocita) – earned Second Team All-American honors from both the Associated Press and D2CCA in 2019. He was on the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas small college team and earned First Team All-Super Region Four honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. In 2019, he earned Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and First Team All-LSC honors at offensive tackle. He blocked for an offense that averaged 407.9 yards and 36.1 points per game during the regular season.

Two opponents on the Lions’ 2020 schedule are rated in the top 25 by the two publications. Non-conference foe Bowie State appeared in both rankings, with the Bulldogs at 18th in Lindy’s Sports and 21st in Street & Smith’s. Lone Star Conference opponent Angelo State is ranked 24th in Street & Smith’s.

Full All-American teams are available to purchase Lindy’s Sports and Street & Smith’s magazines.

Lion Football starts the 2020 season on Saturday, September 5, at home against Simon Fraser University. Lion fans are encouraged to stay tuned to LionAthletics.com and our social media channels for full ticket and season information as the academic year draws closer.