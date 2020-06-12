TAMUC – Sports

“Unfinished Business” Campaign raises nearly $44,000 in student-athlete scholarship support.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce and Lion Athletics are proud to announce that we nearly raised $44,000 since the launch of the Unfinished Business Campaign on May 1. The campaign, which will fund scholarships for Spring 2020 seniors who intend to return for their Spring 2021 season afforded by NCAA legislation, has a goal of $55,000. Donors who wish to help achieve this overall goal can still do so by visiting the giving page HERE.

“Inspiring is the keyword that comes to mind when I think of the support our Lion family has shown towards our senior softball, golf, and track and field student-athletes,” said Director of Athletics Tim McMurray. “These gifts will have a DIRECT impact on these seniors returning next year and will indirectly lift the entire Lion athletics program.”

Over five weeks, the Lion family was able to reach over 79% of the overall goal from 79 donor households. Thank you to our donors, who made a gift of over $100 towards this important initiative!

THANK YOU From Your Lion Family and Student-Athletes!

Sandy & Dr. Jerry Hutton (Former Faculty Member)

Janis & Ralph Stroope

LuAnne & Earl Bourland

Reba (Graham) & Bob Barnard

Holly & J.P. Mulligan (Former Lion Student-Athletes)

Lee & Russell Armstrong

Ann & Hoyle Julian

Coach Hawkins Family (Kathy Campbell, LuAnne & Earl Bourland, Ray & Susan Hawkins)

Dian Fife (Former Lion Cheer Member)

Donna & Jim Tavener (Former Lion Coach & Student-Athlete)

Blanca & John Baldwin (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Sue Davis

Anita & Bobby Bounds (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Anthony Brock (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Drs. Linda & Leonard Merrell

Judy & Bill Plunkett (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Jill & Mike Callahan

Susan & Ken Bishop (Current Staff Member)

Kimberly & Kevin Mathis (Former Lion Student-Athlete & Cheer Member)

Alicia & Joe Currin (Current Staff Member)

Dr. John & Erin Ballotti (Current Faculty Member)

Anna Hitt (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Linda & Dick King (Current Staff Member)

Valerie & Russell Lutes

December Rivers (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Debby & Buddie Barnes

Kay Young (In Recognition of Former Student-Athlete Bobby Wolfe)

McDaniel Dentistry (Drs. Mary & Marc McDaniel)

Drs. Rock & Linda Clinton (Former Faculty & Staff Member)

Paul Henry Bland (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Charlie Chitwood

Laurie & Sherman Burns

Patty & Dr. Lee Young (Current Staff Member)

Morris Kyser (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Carol & Jack Welch (Current Lion Coach)

Darla & Michael Sessom (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Vickie & Tim McMurray (Current Staff Member)

Lance Farmer (Current Staff Member)

Janis & Eddie Vowell (Former Lion Coach)

Leslie & J.P. Slovak (Former Lion Student-Athlete and Current Faculty Member)

Dr. Nelson & Laura Robinson (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Laura & Joe Milligan

Kyle and Amanda Lowe (Current Staff Member)

Jennifer Lacy (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

In Memory of Larry Gilbert (Former Lion Football Student-Athlete)

Mari & Mark Copeland (Former Lion Student-Athletes and Former Lion Coach)

Kathy Hawkins Campbell

Pat Bow (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Joan & Rich Lawrence (Former Staff Member)

Carolyn & Derryle Peace (Current Staff Member)

Karen Allen (Current Staff Member)

Robbin & Bryan Vaughn (Current Staff Member)

Jane & Bill Oellermann (Former Staff Member)

Aminta & Dr. Fred Fuentes (Current Faculty Member)

Crystel & Steve Ragland

Eddie Lopez

Dr. LaVelle Hendricks (Current Faculty Member)

Duane & Cindy Leftwich (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Jane & Eddie Daines (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

Julie & Ken Case

Anne & Neil Piper (Current Lion Head Coach)

Melissa Ann & Bill Munson (Former Lion Student-Athlete)

“All I can say is THANK YOU to the 79 households who decided to make a difference in the lives of our student-athletes,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director for Championship Resources Taylor Phelps. “There is no doubt these are challenging times for many, but to see numerous alumni, former student-athletes, community members, parents, faculty, staff, and coaches choose to give back reinforces how strong our Lion Pride is. It would be a disservice to our student-athletes if I did not stress there is still time to join this cause and help us reach our overall goal of $55,000 in support of our senior student-athletes who had their seasons cut short by COVID-19.”

For more information on the campaign or to donate, please visit https://lionpride.tamuc.edu/unfinished or contact Taylor Phelps at taylor.phelps@tamuc.edu.