TAMUC – Sports

3 hours ago

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football picks Lions to win LSC in 2020; Ramsey and Simon named Preseason All-Texas Small College.

LEWISVILLE – Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has named Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Dominique Ramsey and Amon Simon to its preseason All-Texas Small College team and has predicted the Lions to finish atop the Lone Star Conference in the 2020 season. 

To qualify for the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas Small College team, a player must participate at a four-year institution in Texas that plays below the FBS level. Selections came from five conferences across FCS, Division II, Division III, along with transitioning FCS independent Tarleton State.  

The annual Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine will be available on newsstands throughout the state in early July. 

Ramsey – a redshirt senior from Converse (Judson) – was recently named a First Team Preseason All-American by Lindy’s Sports and Street & Smith’s college football preview magazines. He has earned three All-American honors in 2019 and has four postseason All-American awards in his career. He was named First Team All-American as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press and Second Team All-American as both a return specialist and safety by the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA). Also named was the Cliff Harris Award nominee to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas, a small college team. It earned First Team All-Super Region Four honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association as both a safety and return specialist. 

He earned Lone Star Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice in 2019, ranking second in the nation in kickoff return average at 37.5 yards per return, and second in the LSC and ninth in the nation in punt return average at 14.7 yards per return. His return prowess has seen teams kick away from him insomuch as he did not return a kickoff in the last three games of the regular season. He also had 39 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups, and two tackles for loss on defense. 

Simon – a redshirt senior from Humble (Atascocita) – was recently named a First Team Preseason All-American by Lindy’s Sports and Street & Smith’s college football preview magazines. He earned Second Team All-American honors from both the Associated Press and D2CCA in 2019. He was on the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas small college team and earned First Team All-Super Region Four honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. In 2019, he earned Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and First Team All-LSC honors at offensive tackle. He blocked for an offense that averaged 407.9 yards and 36.1 points per game during the regular season. 

With the addition this week of West Florida to the Lions’ 2020 schedule, three of A&M-Commerce’s opponents are rated in the top 25 by the two publications. The UWF Argonauts are the defending Division II National Champions and are ranked No. 1 in both national publications. Non-conference foe Bowie State appeared in both rankings, with the Bulldogs at 18th in Lindy’s Sports and 21st in Street & Smith’s. Lone Star Conference opponent Angelo State is ranked 24th in Street & Smith’s. 

Lion fans are encouraged to stay tuned to LionAthletics.com and our social media channels for full ticket and season information or additional schedule adjustments as the academic year draws closer. 

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Lone Star Conference Predicted Order of Finish

1 A&M-COMMERCE
2 Angelo State
3 West Texas A&M
4 Midwestern State
5 UT Permian Basin
6 Eastern New Mexico
7 Western New Mexico
8 Texas A&M-Kingsville

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College team

Position Name School Class Hometown
QB Bailey Zappe Houston Baptist Sr. Victoria East
RB Bryson Hammonds Hardin-Simmons Sr. Coleman
RB Donovan Williams Sam Houston St. Jr. Paris
WR Ben Ratzlaff Houston Baptist Sr. San Diego, Calif.
WR Xavier Gipson Stephen F. Austin So. Dallas Wilson
TE Jordan Johnson West Texas A&M Sr. Rice Consolidated
OL Amon Simon A&M-Commerce Sr. Humble Atascocita
OL Steven Sellers Mary Hardin-Baylor Sr. Wylie
OL Colby Thomas Sam Houston St. Sr. Manvel
OL DeJohn Jones Prairie View A&M Sr. Lakeview Centennial
OL Austan Davis Midwestern State Sr. Sulphur Springs
DL Trace Mascorro Sam Houston St. Sr. Refugio
DL E’Monte Smith Mary Hardin-Baylor Jr. Pflugerville Connally
DL G’Karri McCoy Angelo State Jr. Dallas Hillcrest
DL Campbell Miller Trinity Sr. Tyler Lee
LB Ronnell Wilson Tarleton Sr. Abilene
LB Michael Jewett Trinity Jr. Strake Jesuit
LB Keegan Nichols Austin College Jr. Cedar Park
DB Michael Lawson Lamar Sr. Patterson, Calif.
DB Jefferson Fritz Mary Hardin-Baylor Sr. Kaufman
DB Devin Hafford Tarleton Sr. Humble Atascocita
DB James Bell Texas Lutheran Sr. Lamar
P Matt McRobert Sam Houston St. Sr. Berowra, Australia
PK Jamie Pogue Hardin-Simmons Sr. Abilene Cooper
KR Dominique Ramsey A&M-Commerce Sr. Converse Judson
PR Tobias Harris West Texas A&M Jr. Pflugerville Hendrickson

