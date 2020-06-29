TAMUC – Sports

Garris, Hempel, Nichols named WGCA All-American Scholars.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Three Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfers have been named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, as announced Monday.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel earned the award for the third time, Paige-Lee Garris received the award for the second time, and Karlee Nichols received the honor for the first time.

Hempel – a rising senior from Pirmasens, Germany – played in five events in her junior season with three top 10 finishes, three rounds under par, and a 75.45 stroke average. The President’s List and Best In Class Honor Roll in the spring semester named the psychology major.

Garris – a rising senior from West Palm Beach, Fla. – played in six events with a 76.43 stroke average, two top 10 finishes, and three rounds under par. The President’s List and Best In Class Honor Roll in the spring semester named the political science major.

Nichols – a rising junior from Smithson Valley – played in three events with a 77.29 stroke average and one top ten finish. The Dean’s List and the Athletics Director’s List in the spring semester named the public health major.

A total of 1 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers recognized with this prestigious honor. The criteria for selecting the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50. The Lions’ three honorees tie them the most from the 2019-20 configuration of the Lone Star Conference.