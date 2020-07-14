" /> TAMUC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
TAMUC – Sports

2 hours ago

Shelley Chapron nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball student-athlete Shelley Chapron has been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award, as announced by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and collegiate leadership careers.

The NCAA encourages member schools to honor their top graduating female student-athletes each year by submitting their names for consideration for the Woman of the Year award.

“Shelley is an outstanding candidate for this award, and it is an honor to nominate her,” said A&M-Commerce Senior Woman Administrator Judy Sackfield. “She is a great example of our Best In Class mission and is an excellent representative of our athletic program and university. She has distinguished herself in her academic work, athletic achievement, and commitment to service and leadership.”

Chapron – a graduate of St. Pius X High School in Houston – finished her career as one of the most decorated players in Lion Volleyball history. She played in 100 matches and 388 sets in her three-year A&M-Commerce career and became the first volleyball player in program history to be named an All-American four times.

She was a four-time All-Region selection and was named First Team All-Lone Star Conference in all three of her seasons. They honored Chapron as the 2019 LSC Defensive Player of the Year, 2018 LSC Tournament MVP, and 2017 LSC Newcomer of the Year. She completed her career ranking third in program history in blocks (427.0), third in hitting percentage (.358), seventh in points scored (1,257.5), and 11th in kills (965).

Chapron was named 2019 Academic All-District by CoSIDA and was a two-time Academic All-LSC selection. She has been named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times, the President’s List five times, the Dean’s List one, the Best In Class Honor Roll six times, and the Athletics Director’s List once. She will graduate with honors in August with her bachelor of science degree in public health.

The record 605 nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year competed in 24 different sports across all three NCAA divisions, including 259 from Division I, 126 from Division II, and 220 from Division III.

Next, conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

From the Top 30, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will then choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, named this fall.

174 Lions named to Spring 2020 LSC Honor Roll

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 174 student-athletes on the Spring 2020 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office Tuesday.  

They announced the Commissioner’s Honor Roll after the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. For a student to be eligible for the honor roll, the student-athlete must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

Of the 174 Lion student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, A&M-Commerce had 58 student-athletes who earned a perfect 4.0 term grade point average. A total of 2,667 student-athletes throughout the league’s 19 institutions in the spring semester earned recognition on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, with the Lions’ 174 ranking No. 5 in the league.

Emmanuel Adagbon R-Fr. Football Biological Science Mesquite, Texas
Serina Aguilar So. Softball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Houston, Texas
Atiana Alexander So. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Public Health San Antonio, Texas
Phoebe Alvarez Fr. Volleyball Broadfield Ag-Wildlife & Conservation Science Greenville, Texas
Ryan Amador So. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies Jonesboro, Ark.
Sydney Andersen Jr. Volleyball Accounting Placentia, Calif.
Edwin Aparicio Sr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Accounting Katy, Texas
Lamarion Arnold Jr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies Montgomery, Ala.
Lauren Banning Fr. Women’s Soccer Kinesiology & Sports Studies Pflugerville, Texas
Brandon Bascue R-So. Football Accounting Flower Mound, Texas
Devin Beamon So. Football Electrical Engineering Forney, Texas
Michelle Becker Fr. Women’s Golf Accounting San Antonio, Texas
Neema Behbahani R-Sr. Football Business Administration Plano, Texas
N’Kozi Bell Fr. Football Criminal Justice Dallas, Texas
Lauren Bentley Sr. Women’s Golf Public Health League City, Texas
Kara Blasingame Jr. Women’s Soccer Finance Oswego, Ill.
Avery Boley So. Softball Chemistry Fort Worth, Texas
Mason Boswell Jr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Finance Katy, Texas
Jonathan Bramblett Grad. Athletic Training Health, Kinesiology & Sport Studies Rockwell, N.C.
David Brazil Sr. Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies Carrollton, Texas
Jeremiah Bridges So. Football General Studies Powder Springs, Ga.
Evelyn Brown Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Psychology Paris, Texas
Alexis Bryant Sr. Women’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management Pflugerville, Texas
Lexi Bubenchik Jr. Women’s Golf Liberal Studies New Concord, Ohio
Mykiel Burleson Sr. Women’s Basketball General Studies Pflugerville, Texas
Joe Butler Sr. Football General Studies San Antonio, Texas
Leslie Campuzano Jr. Women’s Soccer Public Health Garland, Texas
Caleb Cantu So. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Management Flower Mound, Texas
Taryn Cast R-Fr. Volleyball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Peaster, Texas
Shelley Chapron Sr. Volleyball Public Health Houston, Texas
Chelsea Cheek Sr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Counseling Baytown, Texas
Matt Childers R-So. Football Business Administration Henderson, Texas
Chance Cooper Jr. Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies Leander, Texas
Jessika Coronado Sr. Women’s Soccer Kinesiology & Sports Studies Red Oak, Texas
Shelbi Court Sr. Softball Learning & Technology Rockwall, Texas
Shamon Craver Fr. Athletic Training Pre-nursing Dallas, Texas
Amber Crews So. Women’s Soccer Kinesiology & Sports Studies Lewisville, Texas
Myca Crum Jr. Women’s Soccer Psychology Fort Worth, Texas
Madison D’Elia So. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Criminal Justice Sunnyvale, Texas
Katherine Daniels Sr. Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports studies Winnsboro, Texas
Riley Davidson Jr. Volleyball Marketing Commerce, Texas
Da’jia Davis So. Softball Public Health Hillsboro, Texas
Franziska Decker Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Business Administration Koblenz-Karthause, Germany
Carlita Diaz So. Athletic Training Pre-nursing Commerce, Texas
Veronica Diaz So. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Biological Science San Angelo, Texas
Maiya Dickie So. Volleyball Public Health Huntsville, Texas
Elijah Earls R-Jr. Football Wildlife and Conservation Science San Antonio, Texas
Uzo Ebinama Fr. Football Criminal Justice Garland, Texas
Graham Eeds Fr. Football Construction Engineering Arlington, Texas
Kaelah Elvish Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Sociology Mount Eliza, Victoria, Australia
Gerard Franklin R-Fr. Football Marketing New Orleans, La.
Trayveon Franklin So. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies Montgomery, Texas
Clifford Funderburk Fr. Football Business Administration Forney, Texas
Paige-Lee Garris Jr. Women’s Golf Political Science West Palm Beach, Fla.
Abigail Gatlin So. Softball Kinesiology & Sports Studies San Antonio, Texas
Katie Givens Jr. Women’s Soccer Learning & Technology Rockwall, Texas
Laurel Glatch So. Softball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Frisco, Texas
Nicki Gonelli R-So. Volleyball Sociology Round Rock, Texas
Simon Haas Fr. Men’s Golf Criminal Justice Lorch, Germany
Noah Harris R-Fr. Football Physics Stratford, Texas
Kinsie Hebler Sr. Softball Biological Science Cypress, Texas
Sophie-Charlott Hempel Jr. Women’s Golf Psychology Pirmasens, Germany
Peyton Higgins Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies D’Hanis, Texas
Alexandra Honeywood Jr. Athletic Training Sports & Recreation Management Paris, Texas
Erin James Fr. Women’s Basketball Kinesiology & Sports Studies McKinney, Texas
Bryson Jenkins R-Fr. Football Sports & Recreation Management Frisco, Texas
Nathan Jester Fr. Football History Austin, Texas
Braeja Johnson Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies Crowley, Texas
Alexus Jones Sr. Women’s Basketball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Lewisville, Texas
Taylor Jones So. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Visual Communication Garland, Texas
Andre Karasch Sr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Business Administration Barntrup, Germany
Timon Kemboi So. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Public Health Eldoret, Kenya
Julie Kennedy Fr. Softball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Fort Worth, Texas
Kader Kohou R-Jr. Football Marketing Euless, Texas
Leo Lara R-So. Men’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management Santa Rosa, Texas
Coleton Lasseter R-Jr. Football Technology Management Hallsville, Texas
Antonio Leali’ie’e R-Jr. Football Sports & Recreation Management Copperas Cove, Texas
Wyatt Leath Jr. Football General Studies Rockwall, Texas
Alyssa LeBlanc Fr. Softball Sports & Recreation Management Katy, Texas
Kevin LeDee R-So. Football General Studies Cypress, Texas
Spencer Long Fr. Football Undecided Mont Belvieu, Texas
Kayla Lucas Fr. Volleyball Undecided Colorado Springs, Colo.
Madison Luther So. Volleyball Marketing Sealy, Texas
Yenifer Martinez So. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Kinesiology & Sports Studies Irving, Texas
Kendall Mathis R-Jr. Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies Maud, Texas
Hallie McCarroll So. Women’s Soccer Sports & Recreation Management Frisco, Texas
Jocelyn McDonough So. Women’s Soccer Visual Communication McKinney, Texas
Tyler McDonough Sr. Men’s Golf Communication Studies Horseshoe Bay, Texas
Mitchell McGarry Fr. Football Construction Engineering Tannum Sands, Queensland, Australia
Kaytlan Meusel So. Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports studies Greenville, Texas
Hunter Miller Fr. Football Electrical Engineering Bushland, Texas
Cooper Miller Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Electrical Engineering Big Spring, Texas
Dallas Millin Jr. Men’s Golf Finance Wright, Wyo.
Tyler Mitchell Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field General Business Dallas, Texas
Uxua Modrego Lopez Fr. Softball Biological Science Burlada, Spain
Ta’Lyn Moody Sr. Softball Liberal Studies Mansfield, Texas
Emily Moran Jr. Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports studies Sulphur Springs, Texas
Mallory Morgan Jr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Biological Science Katy, Texas
Maryam Muhammad Sr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Interdisciplinary Studies Spring, Texas
Chance Mulligan Fr. Men’s Golf Management Dallas, Texas
Kendrick Murphy Fr. Football Business Administration Dallas, Texas
Tehillah Ndhlovu Fr. Women’s Soccer Kinesiology & Sports Studies York, England
Kimber Neal Jr. Softball Political Science Humble, Texas
Karlee Nichols So. Women’s Golf Public Health San Antonio, Texas
Danielle Nicholson Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Undecided McKinney, Texas
Andre Norman Jr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies Celina, Texas
KeeKee Nowlin Jr. Women’s Basketball Public Health Bryan, Texas
Emily Otto Jr. Softball Interdisciplinary Studies Richmond, Texas
Ryan Palmer So. Men’s Golf Marketing Leander, Texas
Cally Pausewang Sr. Softball Mathematics Bastrop, Texas
Alex Peavy R-Fr. Men’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management San Antonio, Texas
Aiden Pelphrey So. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Sports & Recreation Management Princeton, Texas
Ashley Pennington Fr. Volleyball Psychology Frisco, Texas
Jen Peters Fr. Women’s Soccer Kinesiology & Sports Studies Allen, Texas
Nick Petitti R-So. Football Sports & Recreation Management League City, Texas
Jocelyn Pierce Jr. Women’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management Argyle, Texas
Addie Jo Pulliam Fr. Women’s Soccer Public Health Houston, Texas
Hyaznarely Ramirez Sr. Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports studies Greenville, Texas
Maddy Rashford Fr. Volleyball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Placentia, Calif.
Mason Ray Jr. Football Business Administration Bryan, Texas
Tianna Reed So. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Marketing Arlington, Texas
Kyevon Rider R-Fr. Football Mathematics Whitehouse, Texas
Rylie Robertson Jr. Women’s Soccer Interdisciplinary Studies Rockwall, Texas
Lauren Ruminer Fr. Women’s Soccer Liberal Studies Durant, Texas
Mason Russ Jr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies Grove, Okla.
Savannah Rutledge Sr. Volleyball Sports & Recreation Management The Woodlands, Texas
Steven Sanchez Sr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies New Braunfels, Texas
Natalie Sarbeck So. Volleyball Interdisciplinary Studies Cypress, Texas
Madison Schaefer So. Softball General Business Frisco, Texas
Cassidy Seaney Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Agricultural Sciences Miller Grove, Texas
Jennifer Seher Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Management Bad Mergentheim, Germany
Julia Seigerroth Sr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Environmental Science Jonkoping, Sweden
Lauren Shaw Fr. Women’s Soccer Kinesiology & Sports Studies Livingston, Texas
Alex Shillow R-Jr. Football Business Administration Pflugerville, Texas
Naomi Sink Fr. Women’s Soccer Criminal Justice Plano, Texas
Destiny Skidmore Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Studio Art Mansfield, Mo.
Chealsea Slider Sr. Softball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Texarkana, Ark.
Skylar Sorrell So. Women’s Soccer Kinesiology & Sports Studies Monroe, La.
Brandi Stalder Sr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Biological Science Sanger, Texas
Agang Tac Jr. Women’s Basketball Learning & Technology Garland, Texas
Dejhia Taylor Jr. Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports studies Prosper, Texas
Daryion Taylor R-Fr. Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies Humble, Texas
Imani Taylor R-Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies Sulphur Springs, Texas
Deonta Terrell Sr. Men’s Basketball General Studies Chicago, Ill.
Makena Thomas Sr. Women’s Golf Marketing San Antonio, Texas
Allie Thompson Jr. Softball Biological Science Lindale, Texas
Cesar Torres Sr. Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports studies Dallas, Texas
Tanner Townsend Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Kinesiology & Sports Studies Royse City, Texas
Landry Tyson Fr. Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies Sulphur Springs, Texas
Samantha Vega So. Women’s Basketball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Doral, Fla.
Celeste Vela Jimenez So. Volleyball Industrial Engineering Guadalajara, Mexico
Nathaniel Velez Fr. Football Psychology Bertram, Texas
Valori Voorheese Fr. Softball Public Health Sulphur Springs, Texas
DaVionne Walker Grad. Athletic Training Health, Kinesiology & Sport Studies Rosharon, Texas
Hailey Wanoreck Grad. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Human Performance Beaumont, Texas
Taylor Ward Sr. Athletic Training Public Health DeSoto, Texas
Izabella Ward R-Jr. Women’s Soccer Public Health McKinney, Texas
Shundarion Ward Fr. Football Sports & Recreation Management DeSoto, Texas
Darryan Welborn So. Softball Sports & Recreation Management Wichita, Kan.
Cora Welch Jr. Women’s Soccer Visual Communication Plano, Texas
Alex Welch So. Men’s Golf Business Administration League City, Texas
Richard West R-So. Football Sports & Recreation Management San Antonio, Texas
Talea Westbrooks So. Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports studies Dallas, Texas
Shelby White Jr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country General Business Eustace, Texas
Robin White R-Fr. Men’s Basketball Kinesiology & Sports Studies DeSoto, Texas
Cedrick Wilcox Sr. Football Business Administration Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Ariana Williams Jr. Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports studies Mansfield, Texas
Jemal Williams So. Football Management Inglewood, Calif.
Trinity Williams Fr. Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports studies Farmer’s Branch, Texas
Christian Wise R-Fr. Football Liberal Studies Houston, Texas
Joe Wolcik Sr. Men’s Golf Sports & Recreation Management Cleveland, Texas
Sarah Wongsinth Jr. Women’s Golf Sports & Recreation Management Udon Thani, Thailand
Devlen Woods Fr. Football Interdisciplinary Studies Tyler, Texas
Madison Zick Jr. Women’s Soccer Communication Studies Arlington, Texas

