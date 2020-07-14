TAMUC – Sports

Shelley Chapron nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball student-athlete Shelley Chapron has been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award, as announced by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and collegiate leadership careers.

The NCAA encourages member schools to honor their top graduating female student-athletes each year by submitting their names for consideration for the Woman of the Year award.

“Shelley is an outstanding candidate for this award, and it is an honor to nominate her,” said A&M-Commerce Senior Woman Administrator Judy Sackfield. “She is a great example of our Best In Class mission and is an excellent representative of our athletic program and university. She has distinguished herself in her academic work, athletic achievement, and commitment to service and leadership.”

Chapron – a graduate of St. Pius X High School in Houston – finished her career as one of the most decorated players in Lion Volleyball history. She played in 100 matches and 388 sets in her three-year A&M-Commerce career and became the first volleyball player in program history to be named an All-American four times.

She was a four-time All-Region selection and was named First Team All-Lone Star Conference in all three of her seasons. They honored Chapron as the 2019 LSC Defensive Player of the Year, 2018 LSC Tournament MVP, and 2017 LSC Newcomer of the Year. She completed her career ranking third in program history in blocks (427.0), third in hitting percentage (.358), seventh in points scored (1,257.5), and 11th in kills (965).

Chapron was named 2019 Academic All-District by CoSIDA and was a two-time Academic All-LSC selection. She has been named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times, the President’s List five times, the Dean’s List one, the Best In Class Honor Roll six times, and the Athletics Director’s List once. She will graduate with honors in August with her bachelor of science degree in public health.

The record 605 nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year competed in 24 different sports across all three NCAA divisions, including 259 from Division I, 126 from Division II, and 220 from Division III.

Next, conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

From the Top 30, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will then choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, named this fall.

174 Lions named to Spring 2020 LSC Honor Roll

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 174 student-athletes on the Spring 2020 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office Tuesday.

They announced the Commissioner’s Honor Roll after the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. For a student to be eligible for the honor roll, the student-athlete must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

Of the 174 Lion student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, A&M-Commerce had 58 student-athletes who earned a perfect 4.0 term grade point average. A total of 2,667 student-athletes throughout the league’s 19 institutions in the spring semester earned recognition on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, with the Lions’ 174 ranking No. 5 in the league.