TAMUC – Sports

Shelley Chapron nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball student-athlete Shelley Chapron has been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award, as announced by the NCAA on Tuesday.
Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and collegiate leadership careers.
The NCAA encourages member schools to honor their top graduating female student-athletes each year by submitting their names for consideration for the Woman of the Year award.
“Shelley is an outstanding candidate for this award, and it is an honor to nominate her,” said A&M-Commerce Senior Woman Administrator Judy Sackfield. “She is a great example of our Best In Class mission and is an excellent representative of our athletic program and university. She has distinguished herself in her academic work, athletic achievement, and commitment to service and leadership.”
Chapron – a graduate of St. Pius X High School in Houston – finished her career as one of the most decorated players in Lion Volleyball history. She played in 100 matches and 388 sets in her three-year A&M-Commerce career and became the first volleyball player in program history to be named an All-American four times.
She was a four-time All-Region selection and was named First Team All-Lone Star Conference in all three of her seasons. They honored Chapron as the 2019 LSC Defensive Player of the Year, 2018 LSC Tournament MVP, and 2017 LSC Newcomer of the Year. She completed her career ranking third in program history in blocks (427.0), third in hitting percentage (.358), seventh in points scored (1,257.5), and 11th in kills (965).
Chapron was named 2019 Academic All-District by CoSIDA and was a two-time Academic All-LSC selection. She has been named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times, the President’s List five times, the Dean’s List one, the Best In Class Honor Roll six times, and the Athletics Director’s List once. She will graduate with honors in August with her bachelor of science degree in public health.
The record 605 nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year competed in 24 different sports across all three NCAA divisions, including 259 from Division I, 126 from Division II, and 220 from Division III.
Next, conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.
From the Top 30, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will then choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, named this fall.
174 Lions named to Spring 2020 LSC Honor Roll
RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 174 student-athletes on the Spring 2020 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office Tuesday.
They announced the Commissioner’s Honor Roll after the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. For a student to be eligible for the honor roll, the student-athlete must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.
Of the 174 Lion student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, A&M-Commerce had 58 student-athletes who earned a perfect 4.0 term grade point average. A total of 2,667 student-athletes throughout the league’s 19 institutions in the spring semester earned recognition on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, with the Lions’ 174 ranking No. 5 in the league.
|Emmanuel Adagbon
|R-Fr.
|Football
|Biological Science
|Mesquite, Texas
|Serina Aguilar
|So.
|Softball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Houston, Texas
|Atiana Alexander
|So.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Public Health
|San Antonio, Texas
|Phoebe Alvarez
|Fr.
|Volleyball
|Broadfield Ag-Wildlife & Conservation Science
|Greenville, Texas
|Ryan Amador
|So.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Jonesboro, Ark.
|Sydney Andersen
|Jr.
|Volleyball
|Accounting
|Placentia, Calif.
|Edwin Aparicio
|Sr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Accounting
|Katy, Texas
|Lamarion Arnold
|Jr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Lauren Banning
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Brandon Bascue
|R-So.
|Football
|Accounting
|Flower Mound, Texas
|Devin Beamon
|So.
|Football
|Electrical Engineering
|Forney, Texas
|Michelle Becker
|Fr.
|Women’s Golf
|Accounting
|San Antonio, Texas
|Neema Behbahani
|R-Sr.
|Football
|Business Administration
|Plano, Texas
|N’Kozi Bell
|Fr.
|Football
|Criminal Justice
|Dallas, Texas
|Lauren Bentley
|Sr.
|Women’s Golf
|Public Health
|League City, Texas
|Kara Blasingame
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Finance
|Oswego, Ill.
|Avery Boley
|So.
|Softball
|Chemistry
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Mason Boswell
|Jr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Finance
|Katy, Texas
|Jonathan Bramblett
|Grad.
|Athletic Training
|Health, Kinesiology & Sport Studies
|Rockwell, N.C.
|David Brazil
|Sr.
|Football
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Carrollton, Texas
|Jeremiah Bridges
|So.
|Football
|General Studies
|Powder Springs, Ga.
|Evelyn Brown
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Psychology
|Paris, Texas
|Alexis Bryant
|Sr.
|Women’s Basketball
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Lexi Bubenchik
|Jr.
|Women’s Golf
|Liberal Studies
|New Concord, Ohio
|Mykiel Burleson
|Sr.
|Women’s Basketball
|General Studies
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Joe Butler
|Sr.
|Football
|General Studies
|San Antonio, Texas
|Leslie Campuzano
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Public Health
|Garland, Texas
|Caleb Cantu
|So.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Management
|Flower Mound, Texas
|Taryn Cast
|R-Fr.
|Volleyball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Peaster, Texas
|Shelley Chapron
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Public Health
|Houston, Texas
|Chelsea Cheek
|Sr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Counseling
|Baytown, Texas
|Matt Childers
|R-So.
|Football
|Business Administration
|Henderson, Texas
|Chance Cooper
|Jr.
|Football
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Leander, Texas
|Jessika Coronado
|Sr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Red Oak, Texas
|Shelbi Court
|Sr.
|Softball
|Learning & Technology
|Rockwall, Texas
|Shamon Craver
|Fr.
|Athletic Training
|Pre-nursing
|Dallas, Texas
|Amber Crews
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Lewisville, Texas
|Myca Crum
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Psychology
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Madison D’Elia
|So.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Criminal Justice
|Sunnyvale, Texas
|Katherine Daniels
|Sr.
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports studies
|Winnsboro, Texas
|Riley Davidson
|Jr.
|Volleyball
|Marketing
|Commerce, Texas
|Da’jia Davis
|So.
|Softball
|Public Health
|Hillsboro, Texas
|Franziska Decker
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Business Administration
|Koblenz-Karthause, Germany
|Carlita Diaz
|So.
|Athletic Training
|Pre-nursing
|Commerce, Texas
|Veronica Diaz
|So.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Biological Science
|San Angelo, Texas
|Maiya Dickie
|So.
|Volleyball
|Public Health
|Huntsville, Texas
|Elijah Earls
|R-Jr.
|Football
|Wildlife and Conservation Science
|San Antonio, Texas
|Uzo Ebinama
|Fr.
|Football
|Criminal Justice
|Garland, Texas
|Graham Eeds
|Fr.
|Football
|Construction Engineering
|Arlington, Texas
|Kaelah Elvish
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Sociology
|Mount Eliza, Victoria, Australia
|Gerard Franklin
|R-Fr.
|Football
|Marketing
|New Orleans, La.
|Trayveon Franklin
|So.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Montgomery, Texas
|Clifford Funderburk
|Fr.
|Football
|Business Administration
|Forney, Texas
|Paige-Lee Garris
|Jr.
|Women’s Golf
|Political Science
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|Abigail Gatlin
|So.
|Softball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|San Antonio, Texas
|Katie Givens
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Learning & Technology
|Rockwall, Texas
|Laurel Glatch
|So.
|Softball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Frisco, Texas
|Nicki Gonelli
|R-So.
|Volleyball
|Sociology
|Round Rock, Texas
|Simon Haas
|Fr.
|Men’s Golf
|Criminal Justice
|Lorch, Germany
|Noah Harris
|R-Fr.
|Football
|Physics
|Stratford, Texas
|Kinsie Hebler
|Sr.
|Softball
|Biological Science
|Cypress, Texas
|Sophie-Charlott Hempel
|Jr.
|Women’s Golf
|Psychology
|Pirmasens, Germany
|Peyton Higgins
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|D’Hanis, Texas
|Alexandra Honeywood
|Jr.
|Athletic Training
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Paris, Texas
|Erin James
|Fr.
|Women’s Basketball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|McKinney, Texas
|Bryson Jenkins
|R-Fr.
|Football
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Frisco, Texas
|Nathan Jester
|Fr.
|Football
|History
|Austin, Texas
|Braeja Johnson
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Crowley, Texas
|Alexus Jones
|Sr.
|Women’s Basketball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Lewisville, Texas
|Taylor Jones
|So.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Visual Communication
|Garland, Texas
|Andre Karasch
|Sr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Business Administration
|Barntrup, Germany
|Timon Kemboi
|So.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Public Health
|Eldoret, Kenya
|Julie Kennedy
|Fr.
|Softball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Kader Kohou
|R-Jr.
|Football
|Marketing
|Euless, Texas
|Leo Lara
|R-So.
|Men’s Basketball
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Santa Rosa, Texas
|Coleton Lasseter
|R-Jr.
|Football
|Technology Management
|Hallsville, Texas
|Antonio Leali’ie’e
|R-Jr.
|Football
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Copperas Cove, Texas
|Wyatt Leath
|Jr.
|Football
|General Studies
|Rockwall, Texas
|Alyssa LeBlanc
|Fr.
|Softball
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Katy, Texas
|Kevin LeDee
|R-So.
|Football
|General Studies
|Cypress, Texas
|Spencer Long
|Fr.
|Football
|Undecided
|Mont Belvieu, Texas
|Kayla Lucas
|Fr.
|Volleyball
|Undecided
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Madison Luther
|So.
|Volleyball
|Marketing
|Sealy, Texas
|Yenifer Martinez
|So.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Irving, Texas
|Kendall Mathis
|R-Jr.
|Football
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Maud, Texas
|Hallie McCarroll
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Frisco, Texas
|Jocelyn McDonough
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Visual Communication
|McKinney, Texas
|Tyler McDonough
|Sr.
|Men’s Golf
|Communication Studies
|Horseshoe Bay, Texas
|Mitchell McGarry
|Fr.
|Football
|Construction Engineering
|Tannum Sands, Queensland, Australia
|Kaytlan Meusel
|So.
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports studies
|Greenville, Texas
|Hunter Miller
|Fr.
|Football
|Electrical Engineering
|Bushland, Texas
|Cooper Miller
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Electrical Engineering
|Big Spring, Texas
|Dallas Millin
|Jr.
|Men’s Golf
|Finance
|Wright, Wyo.
|Tyler Mitchell
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|General Business
|Dallas, Texas
|Uxua Modrego Lopez
|Fr.
|Softball
|Biological Science
|Burlada, Spain
|Ta’Lyn Moody
|Sr.
|Softball
|Liberal Studies
|Mansfield, Texas
|Emily Moran
|Jr.
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports studies
|Sulphur Springs, Texas
|Mallory Morgan
|Jr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Biological Science
|Katy, Texas
|Maryam Muhammad
|Sr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Spring, Texas
|Chance Mulligan
|Fr.
|Men’s Golf
|Management
|Dallas, Texas
|Kendrick Murphy
|Fr.
|Football
|Business Administration
|Dallas, Texas
|Tehillah Ndhlovu
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|York, England
|Kimber Neal
|Jr.
|Softball
|Political Science
|Humble, Texas
|Karlee Nichols
|So.
|Women’s Golf
|Public Health
|San Antonio, Texas
|Danielle Nicholson
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Undecided
|McKinney, Texas
|Andre Norman
|Jr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Celina, Texas
|KeeKee Nowlin
|Jr.
|Women’s Basketball
|Public Health
|Bryan, Texas
|Emily Otto
|Jr.
|Softball
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Richmond, Texas
|Ryan Palmer
|So.
|Men’s Golf
|Marketing
|Leander, Texas
|Cally Pausewang
|Sr.
|Softball
|Mathematics
|Bastrop, Texas
|Alex Peavy
|R-Fr.
|Men’s Basketball
|Sports & Recreation Management
|San Antonio, Texas
|Aiden Pelphrey
|So.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Princeton, Texas
|Ashley Pennington
|Fr.
|Volleyball
|Psychology
|Frisco, Texas
|Jen Peters
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Allen, Texas
|Nick Petitti
|R-So.
|Football
|Sports & Recreation Management
|League City, Texas
|Jocelyn Pierce
|Jr.
|Women’s Basketball
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Argyle, Texas
|Addie Jo Pulliam
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Public Health
|Houston, Texas
|Hyaznarely Ramirez
|Sr.
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports studies
|Greenville, Texas
|Maddy Rashford
|Fr.
|Volleyball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Placentia, Calif.
|Mason Ray
|Jr.
|Football
|Business Administration
|Bryan, Texas
|Tianna Reed
|So.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Marketing
|Arlington, Texas
|Kyevon Rider
|R-Fr.
|Football
|Mathematics
|Whitehouse, Texas
|Rylie Robertson
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Rockwall, Texas
|Lauren Ruminer
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Liberal Studies
|Durant, Texas
|Mason Russ
|Jr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Grove, Okla.
|Savannah Rutledge
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Sports & Recreation Management
|The Woodlands, Texas
|Steven Sanchez
|Sr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|New Braunfels, Texas
|Natalie Sarbeck
|So.
|Volleyball
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Cypress, Texas
|Madison Schaefer
|So.
|Softball
|General Business
|Frisco, Texas
|Cassidy Seaney
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Agricultural Sciences
|Miller Grove, Texas
|Jennifer Seher
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Management
|Bad Mergentheim, Germany
|Julia Seigerroth
|Sr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Environmental Science
|Jonkoping, Sweden
|Lauren Shaw
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Livingston, Texas
|Alex Shillow
|R-Jr.
|Football
|Business Administration
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Naomi Sink
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Criminal Justice
|Plano, Texas
|Destiny Skidmore
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Studio Art
|Mansfield, Mo.
|Chealsea Slider
|Sr.
|Softball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Texarkana, Ark.
|Skylar Sorrell
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Monroe, La.
|Brandi Stalder
|Sr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Biological Science
|Sanger, Texas
|Agang Tac
|Jr.
|Women’s Basketball
|Learning & Technology
|Garland, Texas
|Dejhia Taylor
|Jr.
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports studies
|Prosper, Texas
|Daryion Taylor
|R-Fr.
|Football
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Humble, Texas
|Imani Taylor
|R-Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Sulphur Springs, Texas
|Deonta Terrell
|Sr.
|Men’s Basketball
|General Studies
|Chicago, Ill.
|Makena Thomas
|Sr.
|Women’s Golf
|Marketing
|San Antonio, Texas
|Allie Thompson
|Jr.
|Softball
|Biological Science
|Lindale, Texas
|Cesar Torres
|Sr.
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports studies
|Dallas, Texas
|Tanner Townsend
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Royse City, Texas
|Landry Tyson
|Fr.
|Football
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Sulphur Springs, Texas
|Samantha Vega
|So.
|Women’s Basketball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Doral, Fla.
|Celeste Vela Jimenez
|So.
|Volleyball
|Industrial Engineering
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|Nathaniel Velez
|Fr.
|Football
|Psychology
|Bertram, Texas
|Valori Voorheese
|Fr.
|Softball
|Public Health
|Sulphur Springs, Texas
|DaVionne Walker
|Grad.
|Athletic Training
|Health, Kinesiology & Sport Studies
|Rosharon, Texas
|Hailey Wanoreck
|Grad.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Human Performance
|Beaumont, Texas
|Taylor Ward
|Sr.
|Athletic Training
|Public Health
|DeSoto, Texas
|Izabella Ward
|R-Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Public Health
|McKinney, Texas
|Shundarion Ward
|Fr.
|Football
|Sports & Recreation Management
|DeSoto, Texas
|Darryan Welborn
|So.
|Softball
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Wichita, Kan.
|Cora Welch
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Visual Communication
|Plano, Texas
|Alex Welch
|So.
|Men’s Golf
|Business Administration
|League City, Texas
|Richard West
|R-So.
|Football
|Sports & Recreation Management
|San Antonio, Texas
|Talea Westbrooks
|So.
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports studies
|Dallas, Texas
|Shelby White
|Jr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|General Business
|Eustace, Texas
|Robin White
|R-Fr.
|Men’s Basketball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|DeSoto, Texas
|Cedrick Wilcox
|Sr.
|Football
|Business Administration
|Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|Ariana Williams
|Jr.
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports studies
|Mansfield, Texas
|Jemal Williams
|So.
|Football
|Management
|Inglewood, Calif.
|Trinity Williams
|Fr.
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports studies
|Farmer’s Branch, Texas
|Christian Wise
|R-Fr.
|Football
|Liberal Studies
|Houston, Texas
|Joe Wolcik
|Sr.
|Men’s Golf
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Cleveland, Texas
|Sarah Wongsinth
|Jr.
|Women’s Golf
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Udon Thani, Thailand
|Devlen Woods
|Fr.
|Football
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Tyler, Texas
|Madison Zick
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Communication Studies
|Arlington, Texas