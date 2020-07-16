TAMUC – Sports

Lion women, four individuals, earn USTFCCCA All-Academic honors.

NEW ORLEANS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track and field team earned the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Award. Four individuals earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors for their work in the 2019-20 academic year.

To be considered for the Scholar Team of the Year, a program must have a 3.00 cumulative GPA as a team. The Lion women had a collective team grade point average of 3.22.

Qualifying for the USTFCCCA All-Academic award, student-athletes must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have reached a provisional or automatic qualifying standard for the NCAA Championships in the indoor season, since the outdoor season canceled.

Three Lion women – Kaelah Elvish (Mount Eliza, Victoria, Australia), Danielle Nicholson (McKinney – North), and Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) – earned All-Academic individual honors. On the men’s team, Steven Sanchez (New Braunfels) earned All-Academic status.

It marks the second consecutive season in which the Lion women have earned the team academic award. Svaerd is an All-Academic honoree for the second straight year.

“In my opinion, the academic awards are some of the most important honors a student-athlete can receive,” said Lion track and field head coach George Pincock. “Without a doubt, our student-athletes work hard at practice, but they work even harder in their academic endeavors, especially in a year which presented as many challenges as this year did. These awards are a great reminder that the individual effort for academic excellence and the Thrower Center is worth it.”