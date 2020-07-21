TAMUC – Sports

Women’s Golf and Soccer win LSC Academic Championships

RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf and soccer teams have been honored as Lone Star Conference Academic Champions for 2019-20, as announced Tuesday.

The Lion women’s golf team posted a grade point average of 3.809 to win the conference academic championship for the second consecutive season. The top-grade point average was posted by any team in the LSC this season and tied the Lions’ record for the highest team GPA since the institution of the academic champion program.

“Although our championship season was cut short, our women’s team kept working hard on their academic pursuits,” said Lion Golf head coach Lauren Mason. “Through all the differences the pandemic brought each student-athlete such as traveling home to another country, flying around the states to get home, or driving home, our student-athletes stayed focused and excelled academically. I am thankful for such a great group of women, and I can’t wait to see what they can bring to the 2020-21 season in academics and athletics.”

Lion Soccer posted a grade point average of 3.626 to win their academic championship. It was especially impressive in 2019-20, as the LSC’s women’s soccer sponsorship increased from seven to 14 teams.

“I am very proud of our student-athletes and our academic support team,” said head soccer coach Neil Piper. “This is a great honor for them. It was a unique year, and they did a great job adjusting to the challenges.”

The women’s golf team is now a five-time LSC Academic Champion, while women’s soccer is a two-time champion. The Lions have won 11 LSC Academic Championships since the award was initiated in 2013-14 and have had at least one LSC Academic Champion in each academic year.

“Our women’s golf and soccer teams committed themselves to be Best In Class on and off their field of play and winning the LSC Academic Championship prove they met their goals,” said associate athletics director for student-athlete success Victoria Kisluk. “Their work in the Thrower Center and success in the classroom is truly outstanding. To achieve the highest team grade point average in LSC is an amazing accomplishment, and I commend these women for their work in the classroom and on the course this year.”

Lion Volleyball earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award.

LEXINGTON, Ky.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team has earned the United States Marine Corps (USMC)/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) 2019-20 Team Academic Award. It marks the fourth time in the past five seasons the Lion volleyball team has received the award and the fifth time in program history.

“I’m really proud of the effort and dedication our players have towards their education,” Lion Volleyball head coach Craig Case said. “There were plenty of opportunities this year for them to not perform well, but they focused and performed at their normal high academic level. We strive to be elite on the court, in the classroom, and within the community. This award is proof that we’re doing a lot a great things.”

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 collective team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

The Lions are 171 schools from the NCAA Division II to receive the award, and one of 12 teams from the Lone Star Conference in 2020.

Lion Athletics announces the Hall of Fame induction class of 2020

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the five individuals and one team of the 2020 Lion Athletics Hall of Fame class, the Bobby Fox Award recipients, and the newest members of the Lion Athletics Hall of Honor.

Kathy Goodlett, the winningest coach in Lion Volleyball history, 2008 men’s basketball All-American Scooby Johnson, 2002 long jump national champion George Sheppard, 1979 All-American wide receiver Lonnie Cunigan, 1991 All-American nose guard Micah Haley, and we will induct the 1987 Lion Volleyball Team into the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame.

This year’s Bobby Fox Outstanding Alumni Coach Award recipients will be Allen ISD Athletics Director Steve Williams and Kevin Yoxall, legendary strength and conditioning coach, most recently with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades. The Hall of Honor will welcome long-time Lion supporters Debby and Buddie Barnes and Sue Davis.

We will announce the details for the Class of 2020’s induction ceremony at a later date.

Membership in the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame is limited to former Lion student-athletes, coaches, and athletics administrators. Student-athletes must have completed their eligibility ten years before nomination, while coaches and administrators must have served A&M-Commerce for a minimum of five years. Also, the nominee must be a person of such integrity, character, and sportsmanship that the recognition will inspire the A&M-Commerce family.