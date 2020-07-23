TAMUC – Sports

Burch named GCAA All-America Scholar.

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golfer Zach Burch has been named a Srixon/Cleveland All-American Scholar by the Golf Coaches’ Association of America, as announced this week.

Burch – a rising senior from Lubbock (Cooper) – played in all 17 rounds for the Lions in 2019-20, five rounds under par in six events. He had a 74.47 stroke average and tied for the team’s lowest individual round of the season with a 3-under par 68 at the Midwestern State Invitational in October. He had three rounds of 3-under par and finished in the top 10 at the RJGA South Central Regional Preview.

Besides his strong on-course credentials, Burch met rigorous academic requirements for this award, while majoring in industrial engineering. He has been named to the Dean’s List twice, Athletics Director’s List three times, Lion Honor Roll twice, and LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll three times.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA. Or receiving their Associate’s Degree their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. They must also have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40% of the team’s competitive rounds