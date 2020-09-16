TAMUC – Sports

Lion women picked 10th in the LSC preseason XC poll.

RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s cross country team has been picked 10th in the 2020 Lone Star Conference preseason poll, as announced Wednesday.

“Our group is young, and they are enthusiastic about this season,” said Lion head coach George Pincock. “They will learn a lot this season by competing in one of the toughest leagues in Division II and earn valuable experience and start the foundation of continued success.”

The Lions finished the 2019 season in 12th place at the Lone Star Conference Championships and slated to compete in four meets this year.

The season starts on Friday, September 25, at Dallas Baptist’s Orville Rogers Opener. The Lions will host the East Texas Shootout on Friday, October 2. The Angelo State Blue and Gold Invite will be on Friday, October 16, with the 2020 Lone Star Conference Cross Country Championships in San Angelo on Saturday, October 31.

2020 LSC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll

Rank Team 1st Total 1. Lubbock Christian 17 504 West Texas A&M 11 504 3. DBU 7 486 4. Midwestern State 416 5. St. Edward’s 350 6. Western New Mexico 348 7. Cameron 1 335 8. Oklahoma Christian 330 9. UT Tyler 224 10. A&M-Commerce 200 11. Texas A&M International 170 12. UT Permian Basin 163 13. UAFS 111 14. Angelo State 105 15. Texas A&M-Kingsville 74

Lion men picked sixth in the LSC preseason poll.

RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s cross country team has been picked sixth in the 2020 Lone Star Conference preseason poll, as announced Tuesday.

“We have an experienced and deep group returning, with runners who improved a lot last year,” said Lion head coach George Pincock. “They have continued that improvement and have navigated this year in a way that will prepare them well for this ‘sprint’ season of cross country.”

The Lions finished the 2019 season in eighth place at the Lone Star Conference Championships and slated to compete in four meets this year.

The season starts on Friday, September 25, at Dallas Baptist’s Orville Rogers Opener. The Lions will host the East Texas Shootout on Friday, October 2. The Angelo State Blue and Gold Invite will be on Friday, October 16, with the 2020 Lone Star Conference Cross Country Championships in San Angelo on Saturday, October 31.

2020 LSC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll