" /> TAMUC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Dane McLamore Header
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
North Texas Paving Group Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

TAMUC – Sports

2 hours ago

Lion women picked 10th in the LSC preseason XC poll.

RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s cross country team has been picked 10th in the 2020 Lone Star Conference preseason poll, as announced Wednesday. 

“Our group is young, and they are enthusiastic about this season,” said Lion head coach George Pincock. “They will learn a lot this season by competing in one of the toughest leagues in Division II and earn valuable experience and start the foundation of continued success.” 

The Lions finished the 2019 season in 12th place at the Lone Star Conference Championships and slated to compete in four meets this year. 

The season starts on Friday, September 25, at Dallas Baptist’s Orville Rogers Opener. The Lions will host the East Texas Shootout on Friday, October 2. The Angelo State Blue and Gold Invite will be on Friday, October 16, with the 2020 Lone Star Conference Cross Country Championships in San Angelo on Saturday, October 31. 

2020 LSC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll

Rank Team 1st Total
1. Lubbock Christian 17 504
West Texas A&M 11 504
3. DBU 7 486
4. Midwestern State 416
5. St. Edward’s 350
6. Western New Mexico 348
7. Cameron 1 335
8. Oklahoma Christian 330
9. UT Tyler 224
10. A&M-Commerce 200
11. Texas A&M International 170
12. UT Permian Basin 163
13. UAFS 111
14. Angelo State 105
15. Texas A&M-Kingsville 74

Lion men picked sixth in the LSC preseason poll.

RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s cross country team has been picked sixth in the 2020 Lone Star Conference preseason poll, as announced Tuesday. 

“We have an experienced and deep group returning, with runners who improved a lot last year,” said Lion head coach George Pincock. “They have continued that improvement and have navigated this year in a way that will prepare them well for this ‘sprint’ season of cross country.” 

The Lions finished the 2019 season in eighth place at the Lone Star Conference Championships and slated to compete in four meets this year. 

The season starts on Friday, September 25, at Dallas Baptist’s Orville Rogers Opener. The Lions will host the East Texas Shootout on Friday, October 2. The Angelo State Blue and Gold Invite will be on Friday, October 16, with the 2020 Lone Star Conference Cross Country Championships in San Angelo on Saturday, October 31. 

2020 LSC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll

Rank Team 1st Total
1. West Texas A&M 29 454
2. Lubbock Christian 4 391
3. Cameron 374
4. Oklahoma Christian 359
5. Western New Mexico 282
6. A&M-Commerce 275
7. St. Edward’s 274
8. DBU 273
9. Texas A&M International 205
10. UT Tyler 182
11. UT Permian Basin 155
12. Angelo State 111
13. UAFS 76
14. Texas A&M-Kingsville 54

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     