TAMUC – Sports

This Week In Lion Athletics – Sept. 21-27, 2020

After 195 days away from outside competition, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions return to action this week with contests in golf and cross country.

THIS WEEK IN LION ATHLETICS, presented by Cricket Wireless, will release information by social media and LionAthletics.com before each week’s competition. Live coverage links are accurate at the time of release, and LionAthletics.com makes any changes.

Monday, September 21 & Tuesday, September 22

W. Golf at DBU Classic – at Robson Ranch Wildhorse GC in Denton – Live Scoring.

M. Golf at RJGA/WNMU LSC/RMAC Shootout – at Butterfield Trail GC in El Paso – Live Scoring.

Friday, September 25

5:10 pm – W. Cross Country at Orville Rogers Opener – 5K

5:45 pm – M. Cross Country at Orville Rogers Opener – 8K

at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie