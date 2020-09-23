TAMUC – Sports

Lion men shine Tuesday to finish in eighth at LSC/RMAC Shootout.

EL PASO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team carded the lowest round of the day at the RJGA/WNMU LSC/RMAC Shootout on Tuesday to move up the leaderboard and finish the event in eighth place.

The Lions’ 3-under par 285 allowed the blue and gold to finish the tournament with a 54-hole score of 880 (+16, 301-294-285). They improved on their score in each round. Western New Mexico won the event at 855.

“Today was a better day out on the course! Our team was able to find the momentum we were missing during yesterday’s round,” said Lion head coach Lauren Mason. “At one point, we were -7 through 10 holes, which is exactly what our team is capable of. I am proud of the way our guys were able to bounce back today with a -3 daily total. We are looking forward to getting some solid practice and qualifying rounds in ahead of teeing it up in our next tournament in just under three weeks.”

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) was the Lions’ top finisher in 19th place at 2-over par 218. He was one of three Lions at 1-under par on Tuesday’s round, carding five birdies throughout the day.

Tripp Wallace (Wolfforth Frenship) placed 23rd in his first event as a Lion at 3-over par 219. He shot even-par at 72 with four birdies on Tuesday.

Ryan Palmer (Leander) placed 27th at 5-over par 221, including Tuesday’s career-low 71 and five birdies.

Brody Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) placed 30th at 6-over par 222, with six birdies on the way to a 71 Tuesday. Competing as an individual, Dallas Millin (Wright, Wyo.) placed 39th at 10-over par 226, and JoVin Tan (Taiping, Malaysia) placed 58th at 236.

The Lions will return to the links on October 12-13 in Wichita Falls at the Midwestern State Invitational.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Western N.M. 291 279 285 855 -9 2. Colorado Mesa 286 289 287 862 -2 3. Midwestern St. 292 282 295 869 +5 4. Colorado-Colorado Springs 286 294 292 872 +8 5. UT Permian Basin 290 294 290 874 +10 UT Tyler 299 286 289 874 +10 7. Cameron 293 288 295 876 +12 8. A&M-COMMERCE 301 294 285 880 +16 Lubbock Christian 293 296 291 880 +16 10. Ft. Lewis 305 292 293 890 +26 11. West Texas A&M 300 297 295 892 +28 12. Ft. Lewis “B” 309 318 337 964 +100

Hempel finishes in the top 10 to lead Lions at DBU Classic.

DENTON – Despite drizzly conditions throughout action Tuesday, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team performed well, wrapping up action at the DBU Women’s Classic at Wildhorse Golf Club.

Overnight rain combined with wind and drizzle for the round’s entirety provided a challenge to all players.

“It’s tough to block out the conditions and still perform at a high level, but our team did that for most of the day,” said Lion assistant coach Lucas McCubbin. “Our players put together a strong round today and have laid a good foundation to build on for the rest of the 2020-21 season. We have to get healthy and keep our focus and attention on improving before our next event.”

Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) earned her seventh career top 10 finish, tying for sixth place at 5-over par 221 (75-71-75). She opened her round with a birdie and, at one point, had a string of nine consecutive pars.

Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) completed her first tournament as a Lion in 15th place at 10-over par 226 (71-76-79). She highlighted her round with an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole, which was inches away from rolling in for an albatross.

Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) placed 27th with two birdies on the way to an 18-over par 234 (77-76-81), while Lexi Bubenchik (New Concord, Ohio) carded a birdie en route to 36th place at 239 (79-76-84, +23).

The Lions return to action in three weeks, competing in the Oklahoma Intercollegiate hosted by Cameron University in Lawton, Okla., on Monday, October 12.