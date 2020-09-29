TAMUC – Sports

Rotich claims LSC Runner and Freshman of the Week honors.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country student-athlete Nicodemus Rotich has been named Lone Star Conference Runner and Freshman of the Week after his performance at the Dallas Baptist Orville Rogers Opener on Friday.

Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) was the race champion at the DBU Orville Rogers Opener in his first collegiate cross country race, completing the 8-kilometer course in a time of 25:36.9, just over 23 seconds quicker than his closest competitor. His performance marked the fastest 8-kilometer race by a Lion since the 2016 Lone Star Conference Championships.

Rotich led the Lions to a second-place finish in their opening event of the 2020 season. The Lions will host the East Texas Shootout on Friday, with the women’s race starting at 5:10 pm and the men’s race at 5:45 pm. in Centennial Park.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Men’s

S-28 Nicodemus Rotich, A&M-Commerce

Women’s

S-11 Marissa Insinna, DBU

Men’s Freshman

S-28 Nicodemus Rotich, A&M-Commerce

Women’s Freshman

S-28 No Nominees