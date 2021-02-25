TAMUC – Sports

The No. 7 Lions return to action this weekend to host No. 3 Augustana and St. Mary’s in a double round-robin.

COMMERCE – After two weeks of games scrapped by poor weather, the seventh-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team returns to the diamond this weekend, hosting a portion of the Irwin Classic.

The No. 7 Lions will hosts defending champion from 2020 – No. 3 Augustana – and St. Mary’s in a double round-robin on Friday and Saturday.

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 3-1, Augustana has not played yet this season, and St. Mary’s is 2-4.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26

1:00 pm – Augustana at A&M-Commerce

3:30 pm – St. Mary’s at A&M-Commerce

6:00 pm – St. Mary’s vs. Augustana

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

11:00 am – Augustana vs. St. Mary’s

1:30 pm – Augustana at A&M-Commerce

4:00 pm – St. Mary’s at A&M-Commerce

About the Lions

The Lions enter the weekend holding a 3-1 record and are ranked No. 7 in the NFCA poll. A&M-Commerce is hitting .343 as a team and has a 1.38 team earned run average.

Madison Schaefer leads the team with a .636 batting average to rank second in the Lone Star Conference, while Samantha Dutton ranks seventh in the LSC with a .556 average. Kinsie Hebler’s .643 on-base percentage and seven walks rank third in the conference.

Alyssa LeBlanc has a 3-0 record in the circle with a no-hitter and leads the LSC with a 0.00 ERA and a .089 opponents’ batting average, allowing only four hits in three appearances.

About the Vikings

Augustana opens its season ranked No. 3 in the nation and is still defending national champions after the 2020 season was cut short. The Vikings are coming off a 16-3 2020 campaign and are on a seven-game winning streak.

All-American Ashley Mickschl leads the Vikings in the circle, also the NSIC Preseason Pitcher of the Year. Mickschl twirled 72.1 innings in 2020 and tallied a 1.87 ERA while collecting 11 of the Vikings wins. In the batter’s box, Kendall Cornick was tabbed as the Vikings’ Preseason Player to Watch after hitting .365 with 18 runs scored and 14 RBI.

Mary Pardo was the Vikings’ top run producer last season, totaling 19 RBI, much in thanks to a team-best eight doubles and four home runs. She hit .348 while starting all 19 games.

About St. Mary’s

The Rattlers are 2-4 overall with wins over Tabor College, first a 10-2, five-inning affair, then an 8-0, run-rule contest. St. Mary’s was tabbed ninth earlier this season in the Lone Star Conference.

Amber Gonzales owns the top batting average on the team at .429. Alex Moreno has tallied a pair of home runs in the six contests. Three different pitchers have started two games, while Alex McLennan and Julia Cruz each own one of the two victories this season. McLennan has the most innings pitched at 17.2 and owns a 0.4 ERA.

First Team

Athlete School Year Points Event winner Johnathon Harper Texas A&M-Kingsville SR 22 Heptathlon, Pole Vault Peniel Richard West Texas A&M JR 20 Long Jump, Triple Jump Benjamin Azamati West Texas A&M SO 20 60 meters, 200 meters Ezekiel Kipchirchir West Texas A&M SR 20 3000 meters, 5000 meters Innocent Murwanashyaka West Texas A&M JR 19 Butare Rugenerwa West Texas A&M JR 16.5 Mile, Distance Medley Relay Tyrin Lewis West Texas A&M SR 16 Trayveon Franklin A&M-COMMERCE JR 16 Lamarion Arnold A&M-COMMERCE SR 15.5 4×400 Relay Nicodemus Rotich A&M-COMMERCE SO 14.5 Trpimir Siroki Angelo State JR 14 Taylor Chaney Texas A&M-Kingsville FR 11.5 400 meters Jahmaal Wilson West Texas A&M SO 11 60 hurdles Ayman Zahafi Texas A&M-Kingsville JR 10 800 meters Decio Andrade Angelo State JR 10 Weight Throw Marco Arevalo Texas A&M-Kingsville JR 10 Shot Put Ushan Perera A&M-COMMERCE FR 10 High Jump Arnaud Taki West Texas A&M SR 10.5 Distance Medley Relay Malick Diop West Texas A&M SO 6.5 Distance Medley Relay Ian Colbert A&M-COMMERCE SR 5.5 4×400 Relay Calvin Allen West Texas A&M SO 4.5 Distance Medley Relay Gage Marshall A&M-COMMERCE FR 2.5 4×400 Relay Conner Stockerl A&M-COMMERCE FR 2.5 4×400 Relay

Second Team

Athlete School Year Points Micky Ferdinand A&M-COMMERCE JR 13 Ray Dixon West Texas A&M JR 11 Jorge Rios Texas A&M-Kingsville SR 11 Creed Goode Angelo State JR 10 Alex Samples Oklahoma Christian FR 10 Nicholas Ellisor Angelo State SR 10 Owen Pearce Oklahoma Christian FR 10 Diego Pettorossi Angelo State JR 10 Briggs Wittlake West Texas A&M SR 10 Dean Wallace Texas A&M-Kingsville JR 10 Hank Lemons A&M-COMMERCE SO 8 Canon Andrews Angelo State SR 8 Alex Rodriguez UT Tyler FR 8 Desmond Aryee West Texas A&M SO 8 Emmett Seals Angelo State JR 8 Jacobee Jones Angelo State SO 8 Jelte van Atten Oklahoma Christian SO 7 Dylan Burrows Oklahoma Christian SO 7 Kevin Roman Angelo State SO 4 Camden Miller Oklahoma Christian SO 2

Third Team

Jared Gilley DBU SR 7.25 Axcel Santana Angelo State JR 6 Loic Rossignaud Cameron SO 6 Matthew Hahn DBU SR 6 Dorian Andrews A&M-COMMERCE JR 6 Guillaume Devries West Texas A&M SR 6 Loic Rodrigues West Texas A&M FR 6 Joshua Schutter A&M-COMMERCE FR 3.5 Cooper Miller A&M-COMMERCE SO 1.5 Axel Paolucci A&M-COMMERCE FR 1.5 Johnny Davila Texas A&M-Kingsville JR 1.5 Mikel Escobar Texas A&M-Kingsville JR 1.5 Joseph Swierc Texas A&M-Kingsville SR 1.5

WOMEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS

SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Female Track Athlete: Florance Uwajeneza, West Texas A&M

Outstanding Female Field Athlete: Antonija Radic, Angelo State

Women’s Track & Field Coach of the Year: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M

First Team

Athlete School Year Points Event winner Florance Uwajeneza West Texas A&M JR 32.5 3000-, 5000-meters, Mile, Distance Medley Relay Summer Grubbs UT Tyler JR 28 200 meters, 60 hurdles Antonija Radic Angelo State JR 24 High Jump Minna Sveard A&M-COMMERCE SR 22.5 400 meters, Pole Vault, 4×400 Relay Taylor Nelloms West Texas A&M SO 22 Triple Jump Leah Belfield West Texas A&M SO 18 60 meters Zada Swoopes West Texas A&M SR 18 Shot Put Elliot Harrison West Texas A&M FR 18 Eleonora Curtabbi West Texas A&M SO 16.5 Distance Medley Relay Madison Brown DBU SO 16 Raquel Chavez West Texas A&M FR 15.5 800 meters, Distance Medley Relay Miriam Zanovello West Texas A&M SO 15 Long Jump Sara Ramos Angelo State JR 10 Weight Throw Johanna Stegmaier Angelo State SO 10 Pentathlon Nyia Sena West Texas A&M JR 7.5 Distance Medley Relay Atiana Alexander A&M-COMMERCE JR 7.5 4×400 Relay Danielle Nicholson A&M-COMMERCE SO 5.5 4×400 Relay Dejanee Washington A&M-COMMERCE FR 3 4×400 Relay

Second Team

Athlete School Year Points DeOndra Green West Texas A&M FR 12 Karlea Duhon Angelo State JR 11 Analynne Klotz DBU JR 10 Kenya Bailey Oklahoma Christian JR 10 Mia Van Oudsthoorn Angelo State JR 10 Shiean Walters Angelo State SO 10 Laiten Greeson West Texas A&M SO 10 Alana Wilson West Texas A&M FR 9 Daphne Pate West Texas A&M SO 9 Keeley Norris A&M-COMMERCE SO 9 MyKaela Alfred UT Tyler JR 8 Flore Gracia West Texas A&M JR 8 Kimberly Ortolon Texas A&M-Kingsville SO 8 Taylor Roberson Texas A&M-Kingsville SR 8 Paris Morrison DBU FR 7 Zykia McDaniel Angelo State SO 6 Sarah Porter Angelo State JR 4 Mia Roy DBU FR 3.25 Drew Warren DBU JR 2 Genevie Rivera Angelo State JR 2

Third Team

Athlete School Year Points Breanna Despanie Texas A&M-Kingsville FR 7.5 Abby Zamzow Angelo State SO 7 Payton Duesing Oklahoma Christian JR 6.25 Raeana Mayo Angelo State JR 6 Joey Zimmerman West Texas A&M FR 6 Luisa Neumann West Texas A&M FR 6 Shadaria Hall A&M-COMMERCE FR 6 Katryna Hernandez Texas A&M-Kingsville FR 6 Katie Till Midwestern State SR 6 Iniuto Ukpong A&M-COMMERCE SR 6 Rylee Cristan DBU JR 6 Larissa Sanchez Texas A&M-Kingsville SR 4.25 Jezell Shows Texas A&M-Kingsville FR 3.5 Madelyn Merrell Lubbock Christian FR 2.5 Sydney Jones Lubbock Christian FR 2.5 Sophia Ramirez Texas A&M-Kingsville FR 2.25 Chloe Trull Lubbock Christian FR 1.5 Andrea Sanchez Lubbock Christian SR 1.5

20 Lions earn indoor all-LSC honors

RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce, track and field program had 20 student-athletes earn all-Lone Star Conference honors at last weekend’s LSC Indoor Track and Field Championships, with 13 men and seven women earning recognition.

The all-conference first team includes event winners, including all winning relay teams and athletes scoring 14 or more points. The second team has all second-place relay teams and athletes scoring 8-13.9 points, and the third team is all members of third-place relay teams and athletes scoring 6-7.9 points.

Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) was the top scorer for the men, leading seven first-team all-LSC honorees. He scored 16 points with runner-up finishes in both the long jump and the triple jump. Lamarion Arnold (Montgomery, Ala.) was right behind him with 15.5 points for a runner-up finish in the 200-meter dash, fourth place in the 60-meter dash, and a member of the winning 4×400 meter relay team. He was with Ian Colbert (Frisco – Heritage), Gage Marshall (Windsor, Ontario, Canada), and Conner Stockerl (The Woodlands).

Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) scored 14.5 points with a runner-up finish in the mile and a fourth-place finish in the 5,000 meters, and Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Kenya) claimed first-team all-LSC with his outstanding gold medal performance in the high jump.

On the women’s side, Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) earned the first team all-LSC indoor honors for the fourth consecutive year with 22.5 points. She earned gold medals in the 400 meters, the pole vault, and anchoring the 4×400 meter relay with Atiana Alexander (San Antonio – Taft), Danielle Nicholson (McKinney – North), and Dejanee Washington (Houston – Eisenhower).

The second-team honorees for the men were Micky Ferdinand (Micoud, St. Lucia), with a runner-up finish in the high jump and a fourth-place finish in the pole vault for 13 points. Also, Hank Lemons (Sanger) with a bronze medal in the long jump and seventh-place finish in the triple jump for eight points.

Keeley Norris (Texarkana – Liberty-Eylau) was a second-team honoree for the women with fifth place in the long jump, sixth place in the triple jump, and seventh place in the high jump for nine points.

Third team honorees for the men were Dorian Andrews (Dallas – Skyline), Joshua Schutter (Sachse), Cooper Miller (Big Spring), and Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France). Third team honorees for the women were Shadaria Hall (Mansfield – Lake Ridge) and Iniuto Ukpong (Mansfield – Summit).

MEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS

SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Male Track Athlete: Benjamin Azamati, West Texas A&M

Outstanding Male Field Athlete: Johnathon Harper, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Men’s Track & Field Coach of the Year: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M