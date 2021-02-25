TAMUC – Sports

The No. 7 Lions return to action this weekend to host No. 3 Augustana and St. Mary’s in a double round-robin.
COMMERCE – After two weeks of games scrapped by poor weather, the seventh-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team returns to the diamond this weekend, hosting a portion of the Irwin Classic.
The No. 7 Lions will hosts defending champion from 2020 – No. 3 Augustana – and St. Mary’s in a double round-robin on Friday and Saturday.
RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 3-1, Augustana has not played yet this season, and St. Mary’s is 2-4.
LIVE VIDEO: LSC Digital Network
LIVE STATS: Direct Link
SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26
1:00 pm – Augustana at A&M-Commerce
3:30 pm – St. Mary’s at A&M-Commerce
6:00 pm – St. Mary’s vs. Augustana
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27
11:00 am – Augustana vs. St. Mary’s
1:30 pm – Augustana at A&M-Commerce
4:00 pm – St. Mary’s at A&M-Commerce
About the Lions
The Lions enter the weekend holding a 3-1 record and are ranked No. 7 in the NFCA poll. A&M-Commerce is hitting .343 as a team and has a 1.38 team earned run average.
Madison Schaefer leads the team with a .636 batting average to rank second in the Lone Star Conference, while Samantha Dutton ranks seventh in the LSC with a .556 average. Kinsie Hebler’s .643 on-base percentage and seven walks rank third in the conference.
Alyssa LeBlanc has a 3-0 record in the circle with a no-hitter and leads the LSC with a 0.00 ERA and a .089 opponents’ batting average, allowing only four hits in three appearances.
About the Vikings
Augustana opens its season ranked No. 3 in the nation and is still defending national champions after the 2020 season was cut short. The Vikings are coming off a 16-3 2020 campaign and are on a seven-game winning streak.
All-American Ashley Mickschl leads the Vikings in the circle, also the NSIC Preseason Pitcher of the Year. Mickschl twirled 72.1 innings in 2020 and tallied a 1.87 ERA while collecting 11 of the Vikings wins. In the batter’s box, Kendall Cornick was tabbed as the Vikings’ Preseason Player to Watch after hitting .365 with 18 runs scored and 14 RBI.
Mary Pardo was the Vikings’ top run producer last season, totaling 19 RBI, much in thanks to a team-best eight doubles and four home runs. She hit .348 while starting all 19 games.
About St. Mary’s
The Rattlers are 2-4 overall with wins over Tabor College, first a 10-2, five-inning affair, then an 8-0, run-rule contest. St. Mary’s was tabbed ninth earlier this season in the Lone Star Conference.
Amber Gonzales owns the top batting average on the team at .429. Alex Moreno has tallied a pair of home runs in the six contests. Three different pitchers have started two games, while Alex McLennan and Julia Cruz each own one of the two victories this season. McLennan has the most innings pitched at 17.2 and owns a 0.4 ERA.
First Team
|Athlete
|School
|Year
|Points
|Event winner
|Johnathon Harper
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SR
|22
|Heptathlon, Pole Vault
|Peniel Richard
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|20
|Long Jump, Triple Jump
|Benjamin Azamati
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|20
|60 meters, 200 meters
|Ezekiel Kipchirchir
|West Texas A&M
|SR
|20
|3000 meters, 5000 meters
|Innocent Murwanashyaka
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|19
|Butare Rugenerwa
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|16.5
|Mile, Distance Medley Relay
|Tyrin Lewis
|West Texas A&M
|SR
|16
|Trayveon Franklin
|A&M-COMMERCE
|JR
|16
|Lamarion Arnold
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SR
|15.5
|4×400 Relay
|Nicodemus Rotich
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SO
|14.5
|Trpimir Siroki
|Angelo State
|JR
|14
|Taylor Chaney
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|FR
|11.5
|400 meters
|Jahmaal Wilson
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|11
|60 hurdles
|Ayman Zahafi
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|JR
|10
|800 meters
|Decio Andrade
|Angelo State
|JR
|10
|Weight Throw
|Marco Arevalo
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|JR
|10
|Shot Put
|Ushan Perera
|A&M-COMMERCE
|FR
|10
|High Jump
|Arnaud Taki
|West Texas A&M
|SR
|10.5
|Distance Medley Relay
|Malick Diop
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|6.5
|Distance Medley Relay
|Ian Colbert
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SR
|5.5
|4×400 Relay
|Calvin Allen
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|4.5
|Distance Medley Relay
|Gage Marshall
|A&M-COMMERCE
|FR
|2.5
|4×400 Relay
|Conner Stockerl
|A&M-COMMERCE
|FR
|2.5
|4×400 Relay
Second Team
|Athlete
|School
|Year
|Points
|Micky Ferdinand
|A&M-COMMERCE
|JR
|13
|Ray Dixon
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|11
|Jorge Rios
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SR
|11
|Creed Goode
|Angelo State
|JR
|10
|Alex Samples
|Oklahoma Christian
|FR
|10
|Nicholas Ellisor
|Angelo State
|SR
|10
|Owen Pearce
|Oklahoma Christian
|FR
|10
|Diego Pettorossi
|Angelo State
|JR
|10
|Briggs Wittlake
|West Texas A&M
|SR
|10
|Dean Wallace
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|JR
|10
|Hank Lemons
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SO
|8
|Canon Andrews
|Angelo State
|SR
|8
|Alex Rodriguez
|UT Tyler
|FR
|8
|Desmond Aryee
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|8
|Emmett Seals
|Angelo State
|JR
|8
|Jacobee Jones
|Angelo State
|SO
|8
|Jelte van Atten
|Oklahoma Christian
|SO
|7
|Dylan Burrows
|Oklahoma Christian
|SO
|7
|Kevin Roman
|Angelo State
|SO
|4
|Camden Miller
|Oklahoma Christian
|SO
|2
Third Team
|Jared Gilley
|DBU
|SR
|7.25
|Axcel Santana
|Angelo State
|JR
|6
|Loic Rossignaud
|Cameron
|SO
|6
|Matthew Hahn
|DBU
|SR
|6
|Dorian Andrews
|A&M-COMMERCE
|JR
|6
|Guillaume Devries
|West Texas A&M
|SR
|6
|Loic Rodrigues
|West Texas A&M
|FR
|6
|Joshua Schutter
|A&M-COMMERCE
|FR
|3.5
|Cooper Miller
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SO
|1.5
|Axel Paolucci
|A&M-COMMERCE
|FR
|1.5
|Johnny Davila
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|JR
|1.5
|Mikel Escobar
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|JR
|1.5
|Joseph Swierc
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SR
|1.5
WOMEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS
SPECIAL AWARDS
Outstanding Female Track Athlete: Florance Uwajeneza, West Texas A&M
Outstanding Female Field Athlete: Antonija Radic, Angelo State
Women’s Track & Field Coach of the Year: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M
First Team
|Athlete
|School
|Year
|Points
|Event winner
|Florance Uwajeneza
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|32.5
|3000-, 5000-meters, Mile, Distance Medley Relay
|Summer Grubbs
|UT Tyler
|JR
|28
|200 meters, 60 hurdles
|Antonija Radic
|Angelo State
|JR
|24
|High Jump
|Minna Sveard
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SR
|22.5
|400 meters, Pole Vault, 4×400 Relay
|Taylor Nelloms
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|22
|Triple Jump
|Leah Belfield
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|18
|60 meters
|Zada Swoopes
|West Texas A&M
|SR
|18
|Shot Put
|Elliot Harrison
|West Texas A&M
|FR
|18
|Eleonora Curtabbi
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|16.5
|Distance Medley Relay
|Madison Brown
|DBU
|SO
|16
|Raquel Chavez
|West Texas A&M
|FR
|15.5
|800 meters, Distance Medley Relay
|Miriam Zanovello
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|15
|Long Jump
|Sara Ramos
|Angelo State
|JR
|10
|Weight Throw
|Johanna Stegmaier
|Angelo State
|SO
|10
|Pentathlon
|Nyia Sena
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|7.5
|Distance Medley Relay
|Atiana Alexander
|A&M-COMMERCE
|JR
|7.5
|4×400 Relay
|Danielle Nicholson
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SO
|5.5
|4×400 Relay
|Dejanee Washington
|A&M-COMMERCE
|FR
|3
|4×400 Relay
Second Team
|Athlete
|School
|Year
|Points
|DeOndra Green
|West Texas A&M
|FR
|12
|Karlea Duhon
|Angelo State
|JR
|11
|Analynne Klotz
|DBU
|JR
|10
|Kenya Bailey
|Oklahoma Christian
|JR
|10
|Mia Van Oudsthoorn
|Angelo State
|JR
|10
|Shiean Walters
|Angelo State
|SO
|10
|Laiten Greeson
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|10
|Alana Wilson
|West Texas A&M
|FR
|9
|Daphne Pate
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|9
|Keeley Norris
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SO
|9
|MyKaela Alfred
|UT Tyler
|JR
|8
|Flore Gracia
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|8
|Kimberly Ortolon
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SO
|8
|Taylor Roberson
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SR
|8
|Paris Morrison
|DBU
|FR
|7
|Zykia McDaniel
|Angelo State
|SO
|6
|Sarah Porter
|Angelo State
|JR
|4
|Mia Roy
|DBU
|FR
|3.25
|Drew Warren
|DBU
|JR
|2
|Genevie Rivera
|Angelo State
|JR
|2
Third Team
|Athlete
|School
|Year
|Points
|Breanna Despanie
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|FR
|7.5
|Abby Zamzow
|Angelo State
|SO
|7
|Payton Duesing
|Oklahoma Christian
|JR
|6.25
|Raeana Mayo
|Angelo State
|JR
|6
|Joey Zimmerman
|West Texas A&M
|FR
|6
|Luisa Neumann
|West Texas A&M
|FR
|6
|Shadaria Hall
|A&M-COMMERCE
|FR
|6
|Katryna Hernandez
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|FR
|6
|Katie Till
|Midwestern State
|SR
|6
|Iniuto Ukpong
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SR
|6
|Rylee Cristan
|DBU
|JR
|6
|Larissa Sanchez
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SR
|4.25
|Jezell Shows
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|FR
|3.5
|Madelyn Merrell
|Lubbock Christian
|FR
|2.5
|Sydney Jones
|Lubbock Christian
|FR
|2.5
|Sophia Ramirez
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|FR
|2.25
|Chloe Trull
|Lubbock Christian
|FR
|1.5
|Andrea Sanchez
|Lubbock Christian
|SR
|1.5
20 Lions earn indoor all-LSC honors
RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce, track and field program had 20 student-athletes earn all-Lone Star Conference honors at last weekend’s LSC Indoor Track and Field Championships, with 13 men and seven women earning recognition.
The all-conference first team includes event winners, including all winning relay teams and athletes scoring 14 or more points. The second team has all second-place relay teams and athletes scoring 8-13.9 points, and the third team is all members of third-place relay teams and athletes scoring 6-7.9 points.
Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) was the top scorer for the men, leading seven first-team all-LSC honorees. He scored 16 points with runner-up finishes in both the long jump and the triple jump. Lamarion Arnold (Montgomery, Ala.) was right behind him with 15.5 points for a runner-up finish in the 200-meter dash, fourth place in the 60-meter dash, and a member of the winning 4×400 meter relay team. He was with Ian Colbert (Frisco – Heritage), Gage Marshall (Windsor, Ontario, Canada), and Conner Stockerl (The Woodlands).
Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) scored 14.5 points with a runner-up finish in the mile and a fourth-place finish in the 5,000 meters, and Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Kenya) claimed first-team all-LSC with his outstanding gold medal performance in the high jump.
On the women’s side, Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) earned the first team all-LSC indoor honors for the fourth consecutive year with 22.5 points. She earned gold medals in the 400 meters, the pole vault, and anchoring the 4×400 meter relay with Atiana Alexander (San Antonio – Taft), Danielle Nicholson (McKinney – North), and Dejanee Washington (Houston – Eisenhower).
The second-team honorees for the men were Micky Ferdinand (Micoud, St. Lucia), with a runner-up finish in the high jump and a fourth-place finish in the pole vault for 13 points. Also, Hank Lemons (Sanger) with a bronze medal in the long jump and seventh-place finish in the triple jump for eight points.
Keeley Norris (Texarkana – Liberty-Eylau) was a second-team honoree for the women with fifth place in the long jump, sixth place in the triple jump, and seventh place in the high jump for nine points.
Third team honorees for the men were Dorian Andrews (Dallas – Skyline), Joshua Schutter (Sachse), Cooper Miller (Big Spring), and Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France). Third team honorees for the women were Shadaria Hall (Mansfield – Lake Ridge) and Iniuto Ukpong (Mansfield – Summit).
MEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS
SPECIAL AWARDS
Outstanding Male Track Athlete: Benjamin Azamati, West Texas A&M
Outstanding Male Field Athlete: Johnathon Harper, Texas A&M-Kingsville
Men’s Track & Field Coach of the Year: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M