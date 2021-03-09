TAMUC – Sports

Soccer match at Texas Woman’s postponed

DENTON – Due to unforeseen circumstances in the Texas Woman’s program, the women’s soccer match between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Texas Woman’s University scheduled on Wednesday, March 10, has been postponed. There is not a makeup date determined.

The Lions’ next match is now at UT-Tyler on March 20 in non-conference action.

Modrego and LeBlanc earn LSC weekly awards.

RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team swept the Lone Star Conference weekly softball awards Tuesday, with Uxua Modrego winning Hitter of the Week and Alyssa LeBlanc winning Pitcher of the Week.

The Lions went 6-0 last week with sweeps of No. 16 Rogers State, Eastern New Mexico, and No. 17 West Texas A&M. The previous five wins were shutouts, and the Lions are on a 33.1 inning scoreless streak, with each inning extending a program record.

Modrego (Burlada, Spain) led the Lions at the plate, earning at least one hit in every game of the week with a batting average of .526. In the Rogers State sweep, she went 3-for-7 with three steals and two runs. In the two wins over Eastern New Mexico, she went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. In the tight sweep of West Texas A&M, she went 3-for-7 with two runs scored and a triple. For the season, she is hitting .442 with 19 hits, 8 RBIs, and 11 runs.

LeBlanc (Katy) wins LSC Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season, going 4-0 without allowing a run and holding opponents to a .133 batting average. On Tuesday, she closed out a win in the first game over Rogers State with five strikeouts in two innings, followed by a one-hitter in a run-rule win with seven strikeouts. On Friday, LeBlanc struck out eight in 4.0 innings, allowing three hits in Eastern New Mexico’s shutout. On Sunday, she had a complete-game shutout of West Texas A&M, striking out six and walking one with four hits. LeBlanc also went .313 with five hits and three runs, driving in six with two home runs at the plate. For the year, she leads the nation with eight wins in the circle, an 8-2 record, 1.43 ERA, and 69 strikeouts in 49.0 innings.

The Lions (10-4) hit the road for the first time this season for a pair of doubleheaders this week, traveling to Western New Mexico on Friday and UT Permian Basin on Sunday.