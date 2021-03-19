TAMUC – Sports

The No. 2 Lions return home to host Midwestern State.

COMMERCE – The No. 2 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team returns home to the Cain Complex Friday’s friendly confines, looking to extend one of the nation’s longest winning streaks against Midwestern State.

WHO: Midwestern State at A&M-Commerce

WHERE: Commerce | John Cain Family Softball Field

WHEN: 4:00 pm on Friday, March 19

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 14-4 overall and 8-0 in the Lone Star Conference. Midwestern State is 11-9 overall and 4-4 in LSC play.

RANKINGS: A&M-Commerce is second nationally in the NFCA Division II Coaches Poll.

LIVE VIDEO: LSC Digital Network

LIVE STATS: http://statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=tame

The latest

A&M-Commerce is on a 10-game winning streak with doubleheader sweeps of then-No. 16 Rogers State, Eastern New Mexico, and then-No. 17 West Texas A&M, Western New Mexico, and UT Permian Basin. The 10-game win streak tied for the sixth-longest active in Division II.

1 North Georgia 16 2 West Chester (Pa.) 15 3 St. Cloud State 13 4 Winona State 12 5 Sonoma State 12 6 A&M-COMMERCE 10 Colorado Mesa 10 8 Lincoln Memorial 9 Shepherd 9 10 UT Tyler 8 Southern Wesleyan 8

The Lions are ranked second nationally, tying the highest-ever national ranking for the program. North Georgia is the No. 1 team, and neither team was voted lower than second in the nation, with UNG getting 12 first-place votes and A&M-Commerce getting four.

In conference play, the Lions rank second in the LSC in batting average at .376 with 77 hits in eight games. Their patience at the plate has been rewarded as well, with league highs in walks with 50 and on-base percentage at .509. The Lions .994 fielding percentage with only one error in eight games also tops in the league.

At the plate, leadoff hitter Madison Schaefer is fourth in the LSC in batting average (.563), ninth in slugging (.804), and 10th in batting average (.446) and runs (18). Her 25 hits rank just above Uxua Modrego’s 24. Kinsie Hebler leads the league in walks at 18.

Alyssa LeBlanc has been a double threat, leading the nation in pitching wins with a 10-2 record, ranking fifth in the league in ERA at 1.42, second in the conference with 79 strikeouts, and ranking 13th at the plate in RBIs with 17.

On the opponent…

The Mustangs rank eighth in the LSC in batting average in conference games a .296 but have the third-fewest strikeouts. They are also near the middle of the pack in pitching with a 3.71 ERA ranking ninth in the league.

Ashley Turner ranks 14th in the conference with a .426 batting average, but Jacey Henry carries serious pop, ranking sixth in the league with a .813 slugging percentage. Turner has 29 hits, followed by Mattye Tyler’s 27. Tyler’s 10 doubles rank second in the league and Henry’s six homers are tied for third in the conference.

In the circle, Henry has a 3.37 ERA, ranking 20th in the league. Kaitlyn Turner leads the Mustangs in innings pitched at 51.1 with 43 strikeouts.

MSU is on a six-game losing streak and is playing the third of four straight-road doubleheaders.

On the series history…

The Lions are 13-4 all-time against the Mustangs and have won the last five games in the series. A&M-Commerce is 9-1 against MSU in Commerce and has not lost to the Mustangs at the John Cain Family Softball Field since the first game in the series in 2015.

Andersen and Davidson named LSC Players of the Week.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Sydney Andersen and Riley Davidson have won Lone Star Conference Volleyball Player of the Week honors, as announced by the league office Thursday morning.

Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) was named the Offensive Player of the Week led the Lion offense in a pair of sweeps of Texas Woman’s University with 24 kills for an average of 4.00 kills per set. She did this while hitting an efficient .258 on the outside. Sydney was also perfect in serve receive and had two blocks on the Week. For the second time, she received the LSC Player of the Week honor, as she was the Defensive Player of the Week on February 4. She is the only LSC player to earn Player of the Week in multiple categories this season.

Davidson (Commerce) was named the Defensive Player of the Week as an outside hitter, leading a stellar Lion defense with 6.3 digs per set on the way to a pair of sweeps over Texas Woman’s University. It included an LSC-high of 85 team digs in a three-set match on Tuesday. The senior also had 0 reception errors out of 52 serve receive chances. She also chipped in for five blocks (.83 blocks per set), three aces, and six kills.

The Lions finished the regular season with a 6-6 record and are the second seed out of the LSC Central Division in the Lone Star Conference Tournament, facing Oklahoma Christian in the first round on Tuesday in Kingsville.

