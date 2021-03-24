TAMUC – Sports

Lions take on undefeated Javelinas in the LSC Tournament quarterfinals.

COMMERCE – After an opening-round win, the A&M-Commerce Lions move on to the Lone Star Conference Tournament quarterfinals against a division winner in the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas.

WHO: A&M-Commerce at A&M-Kingsville

WHERE: Kingsville | Steinke Center

WHEN: 6:00 pm on Wednesday, March 24

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 7-6 overall after winning the opening round match over Oklahoma Christian 3-1. A&M-Kingsville is 12-0 and ranked eighth in the nation.

TELEVISION/LIVE VIDEO: LSC Digital Network

LIVE STATS: http://statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=tame

What’s at stake:

The winner of the match advances to the LSC Tournament semifinals next Tuesday. They announce the seedings and location after Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

On the Lions

Eleventh-year head coach Craig Case leads A&M-Commerce, who is the winningest coach in program history. His record at A&M-Commerce stands at 191-133.

The Lions are ranked 11th in the conference in hitting percentage at .160, fifth in assists at 11.86 per set, fourth in kills at 13.04 per set, ninth in blocks at 1.90 per set, and second in digs at 19.92 per set.

Taryn Cast ranks 14th in the conference in hitting percentage at .249, and Celeste Vela is sixth in the conference in assists at 6.46 per set. Riley Davidson’s 5.06 digs per set rank fourth in the league and Lyric Hebert is 13th in the conference at 3.98.

On the opponent

TAMUK ranks second in the conference in hitting percentage at .236, and the Hogs’ 13.41 assists per set and 14.16 kills per set leads the league. They’ve been strong at the net with 2.4 blocks per set to lead the league, and the 19.59 digs per set rank third in the league.

Kailey Estrad and Ayanna Jackson are in the top 10 in the conference in hitting percentage at .328 and .265. Setter Emily Witt leads the league in assists at 10.58, the only setter over 10 per set in the LSC.

Jackson’s 1.14 blocks per set are second in the league. Her 3.14 kills per set are seventh in the conference. Nicole Murff has 5.39 digs per set to rank third in the league.

In the series history

The Lions and Javelinas meet up for the 62nd time, with the Lions holding a 48-13 lead. The Lions won the first 31 meetings in the series. A&M-Commerce has won the last five meetings between the schools, dating back to 2017, and are 12-8 in the Steinke Center.

The No. 2 Lions host a key meeting of nationally-ranked teams with No. 12 Southern Arkansas Wednesday.

COMMERCE – The No. 2 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team steps out of the Lone Star Conference loop Wednesday for a key matchup with nationally-ranked Southern Arkansas.

WHO: Southern Arkansas at A&M-Commerce

WHERE: Commerce | John Cain Family Softball Field

WHEN: 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 24

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 18-4 overall and 12-0 in the Lone Star Conference. Southern Arkansas is 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the Great American Conference.

RANKINGS: A&M-Commerce is second nationally in the NFCA Division II Coaches Poll, and Southern Arkansas is ranked 12th in the nation. (They announce the new rankings Wednesday morning.)

LIVE VIDEO: LSC Digital Network

LIVE STATS: http://statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=tame

The latest

A&M-Commerce is on a 14-game winning streak with doubleheader sweeps of then-No. 16 Rogers State, Eastern New Mexico, then-No. 17 West Texas A&M, Western New Mexico, UT Permian Basin, Midwestern State, and Texas Woman’s University. The 14-game win streak tied for the second-longest active streak in Division II and second-longest in program history.

1 North Georgia 16 2 A&M-Commerce 14 3 Colorado Mesa 13 4 Lincoln Memorial 12 Shepherd 12 Sonoma State 12 UT Tyler 12 8 Rollins 9 Washburn 9

The 10-game home win streak is tied for the ninth-longest in Division II. St. Cloud State leads the nation in that category with 29 straight home wins.

The Lions are ranked second nationally, tying the highest-ever national ranking for the program. North Georgia is the No. 1 team, and neither team was voted lower than second in the nation, with UNG getting 12 first-place votes and A&M-Commerce getting four.

The Lions lead the nation in shutouts, with 11 blankings in 22 games, tied with Lubbock Christian. This is in large part due to a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio which ranks 20th nationally. Alyssa LeBlanc ranks fourth nationally with 96 strikeouts and her 12 wins in the circle is tied for the national lead.

Narrow margins

We usually highlight individual performances here, but the narrow differences between the teams in terms of key statistics is noteworthy

Stat TAMUC SAU Batting Average .324 .301 Runs per game 6.55 6.17 On-base percentage .433 .430 Earned Run Average 2.05 2.12

On the opponent…

The Muleriders are on a four-game winning streak and held the No. 1 national ranking earlier in the season. In 12 games, three Muleriders have double-digit RBIs. Kaxynn Dixon has a .412 average with three homers and 11 RBIs. Sara Evans leads the team with 12 RBIs and has a .387 average. Five SAU players are hitting over .300.

Sydney Wader has a 1.87 ERA in the circle with four complete games and a 3-2 record. Victoria Taylor has a 2.90 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 31 innings and a 6-0 record.

On the series history…

The all-time series is tied 2-2, with the Lions winning twice in 2015 and SAU winning in 2017 and 2020. In 2017, the Muleriders won a wild 15-14 game.

Lions’ dominant closing stretch earns 3-1 win over Oklahoma Christian in LSC Tournament Opening Round.

KINGSVILLE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team dominated the third and fourth sets Tuesday night to take a 3-1 win over Oklahoma Christian University in the opening round of the Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship.

The Lions, who are the second seed from the Central Division, won by set scores of 25-22, 20-25, 25-11, and 25-12, over the Eagles, the third seed from the North Division.

A&M-Commerce has now won five straight matches and is 7-6 on the season, while Oklahoma Christian ends at 6-10 in its first season since 1983.

The Lions now face the top seed from the South Division, undefeated and No. 8-ranked Texas A&M-Kingsville, in the LSC quarterfinal at 6:00 pm Wednesday.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions dominated in all phases, with 65 kills to OC’s 35 and a .233 hitting percentage to the Eagles’ .108. The Lions had 93 digs to help keep points alive, and OC had only one set with double-digit kills.

– Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.) had a career-high 17 kills on a .279 hitting percentage for her fourth double-digit kill match of the season.

– Nicki Gonelli (Round Rock – Stony Point) hit .333 with 15 kills, and Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) had 11 kills with a .219 percentage.

– Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) averaged eight digs per set with 32 total. Riley Davidson (Commerce) also had 18 digs.

– Setters Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) and Aislynn Shore (Hockley – Frassati Catholic) each had double-doubles. Vela passed out 25 assists and had ten digs, and Shore had 21 assists and 11 digs.

HEAD COACH CRAIG CASE AFTER THE MATCH

“I’m really proud of how this team played tonight, especially in tight situations. On the defensive side of the ball, I was really pleased with our first contacts, and that was key down the stretch for us to make some runs. OC is an incredible blocking and serving team. For us to finish hitting over .200 is really pleasing. There was nothing easy about this win tonight.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The opening set was a game of runs, as each side seemed to take momentum for a few points at a time. The Lions scored seven of eight points to take an 18-14 lead before the Eagles scored five straight to take a 19-18 lead. Rashford then threw down three consecutive kills to start a 5-2 run that put the Lions ahead 23-21. Two Eagle errors handed the Lions a 25-22 set win. The Lions hit .146 with 17 kills in the frame, led by Rashford’s six finishers.

The Eagles were able to tie the match at a set apiece, thanks to a big run in the middle of the second set. An 11-3 OC surge included three Lion hitting errors, and the Eagles took a 19-11 lead. A&M-Commerce was able to narrow its deficit to four points late in the frame before OC took the 25-20 win. Gonelli and Rashford each had four of the Lions’ 13 kills in the set, but ten hitting errors and a .071 percentage were too much to overcome.

The Lions regained control with a run of their own in the third set. From a 3-all tie, TAMUC took off on a 14-4 rally with nine kills. That 17-7 lead was too much for the young Eagle squad to fight back from, and the Lions scored the final five points of the set, with an Andersen hammer closing the 25-11 win. OC’s Allyssa Hamlin had six kills in the Eagles’ 11 points, but the Lions hit .381 with 18 kills against only two errors, and Hebert had 11 digs.

The fourth set was all Lions again, with strings of three and four points to the Eagles’ one. The Lions hit .350 in the set with 17 kills against only three errors. A Davidson service ace closed out the victory.

A&M-Commerce women take third in Lion Invitational.

TROPHY CLUB – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team was climbing towards the top of the leaderboard Tuesday before settling for a third-place finish at the Lion Invitational.

The Lions wrapped up the event at 618 (307-311, +42), finishing behind DBU (599) and Oklahoma Christian (610). [FULL RESULTS]

Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) was the Lions’ top finisher in fifth place at 8-over par 152 (76-76). She notched three birdies in Tuesday’s round and claimed her third top-five finish in six events this season.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) placed ninth at 10-over par 154 (77-77). She had two birdies Tuesday and has placed in the top 10 of all six events this year.

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) placed 11th at 12-over par 156 (77-79), Karlee Nichols (Smithson Valley) placed 15th at 13-over par 157 (77-80), and Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) placed 25th at 16-over par 160 (81-79).

The Lions have two regular-season events remaining, both on an Arizona road trip. A&M-Commerce will play in the Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Ariz., on April 2-3 and the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational in Tucson, Ariz., on April 5-6.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Dallas Baptist 291 308 599 +23 2. Oklahoma Christian 309 301 610 +34 3. A&M-COMMERCE 307 311 618 +42 4. St. Mary’s 322 309 631 +55 5. Ark.-Ft. Smith 321 318 639 +63 6. Tex. A&M International 321 326 647 +71 7. Cameron 327 322 649 +73 8. Tex. A&M-Kingsville 325 329 654 +78 9. Ranger College 326 333 659 +83 10. Angelo St. 337 323 660 +84 Midwestern St. 326 334 660 +84 12. Oklahoma City 330 337 667 +91 13. UT Permian Basin 344 335 679 +103 14. Lubbock Christian 337 347 684 +108 15. Missouri Southern St. 344 341 685 +109

McCulloch’s top 10 moves Lion men to a fifth-place finish in Lion Invitational.

TROPHY CLUB – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team shot even par in the Lion Invitational final round on Tuesday to earn a fifth-place finish.

The Lions’ final round 288 on the par 72, 7,021-yard Hogan Course at Trophy Club Country Club improved five strokes over Monday’s opening round.

That round combined with Monday’s 293 gave A&M-Commerce a 581 total, five strokes behind tournament champions Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. LSC foes Cameron, Midwestern State, and Oklahoma Christian were all tied for second at 1-over par 577. [FULL RESULTS]

Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) had a great round of 4-under par 68 to finish with a two-day total of 142 (-2, 74-68). He birdied his first four holes of Tuesday’s round and had the third-best game of any player on the course. His ninth-place finish in the tournament gave him a fourth top 10 of the season in four events.

Tripp Wallace (Wolfforth Frenship) had an even-par round with two birdies and two bogeys, finishing the tournament in 20th place at 145 (+1, 73-72).

Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) placed 29th at 5-over par 149, Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) placed 47th at 7-over par 151, and Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) placed 52nd at 8-over par 152. Haas had four birdies on the way to an even-par round Tuesday, and Burch finished with birdies on three of his last five holes.

The Lions have one regular-season event remaining, playing in the DBU Men’s Classic at Robson Ranch in Denton on April 5-6.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Hutchinson CC 289 287 576 E 2. Cameron 290 287 577 +1 Midwestern St. 288 289 577 +1 Oklahoma Christian 291 286 577 +1 5. A&M-COMMERCE 293 288 581 +5 6. Tex. A&M International 287 297 584 +8 7. Dallas Baptist 290 299 589 +13 8. Rogers St. 298 294 592 +16 9. UT Tyler 294 300 594 +18 10. St. Mary’s 302 293 595 +19 11. Missouri Southern St. 298 298 596 +20 12. Ranger College 300 301 601 +25 13. Lubbock Christian 304 298 602 +26 Mississippi College 298 304 602 +26 15. West Texas A&M 304 299 603 +27 16. Arkansas-Ft. Smith 308 307 615 +39

Lion Softball doubleheader vs. Southern Arkansas moved to 2:00 pm Wednesday.

COMMERCE – The start time of Wednesday’s softball doubleheader between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Southern Arkansas has moved up an hour to avoid potential incoming inclement weather.

The No. 2 Lions and No. 12 Muleriders will now start the twinbill at 2:00 pm at A&M-Commerce’s John Cain Family Softball Field.

Kernal and Robinson named WBCA Honorable Mention All-Americans.

LILBURN, Ga. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce sophomore duo of DesiRay Kernal and Dyani Robinson have been named Honorable Mention All-Americans, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today.

It marks the first All-American honor for student-athletes and the third season in program history with multiple All-Americans.

“What a tremendous honor for both Dyani and DesiRay in a year filled with so many challenges,” said Lion head women’s basketball coach Jason Burton. “They were both tasked with moving into bigger roles in their sophomore years and to say they stepped up big for us would be an understatement. I couldn’t be more proud of these two young women for not only what they’ve done on the court but for the great teammates they are and the great women they are becoming. They are just tapping into the players they can become, and if they’re willing to put in the work, the future will be very, very bright for them both.”

Kernal (Newton, Kan.) averaged 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in her sophomore season, earning first-team all-Lone Star Conference honors. She scored in double figures in 14 of the Lions’ 18 games, with over 20 points in six games. She had double-doubles in five games, including the regional semifinal game against Southwestern Oklahoma. She also led the LSC in free throws and ranked fourth in the league in scoring.

Robinson (Cypress – Langham Creek) averaged 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 31 assists per game. She led the LSC in scoring in the regular season, scoring in double digits in 14 of 15 games played. She had 20 points or more in six games, including 29 in a record-breaking rout of Midwestern State and 25 in the regional semifinal game against Southwestern Oklahoma.

The duo led the Lions to their third straight NCAA Division II Championship berth. The win over Southern Nazarene in the regional quarterfinals made the 2020-21 Lions the second squad in program history to win a national tournament game. Along with 2019-20 WBCA honorable mention, they project All-American Chania Wright and the 2021-22 Lions to return three WBCA All-Americans.

WBCA All-Americans

Name School Hannah Belanger Truman State Makalla Cange Lander Kwajelin Farrar Valdosta State Brynne Lytle Christian Brothers Brooke Olson Minnesota-Duluth Brooklyn Pannell Charleston (W. Va.) Zamiya Passmore Lander Paige Robinson Drury Allie Schulte Lubbock Christian Zakiyah Winfield Glenville State

WBCA Honorable Mention All-Americans

Name School Amy Baum Hawaii Pacific Ay’Anna Bey Benedict Kiara Bradley William Jewell Claire Dingus Saint Martin’s Zyaire Ewing Delta State Riley Fitzwater Concord (W. Va.) Lexy Hightower West Texas A&M Jaden Hobbs Fort Hays State Tre’Zure Jobe Emporia State DesiRay Kernal A&M-COMMERCE Alex LaPorta Missouri-St Louis Ellie Mackay Michigan Tech Jada Marone Notre Dame (Ohio) Allie Navarette Metro State Erin Norling Wayne State (Neb.) Lilly Ritz Wheeling Dyani Robinson A&M-COMMERCE Haley Schubert Lee (Tenn.) Maddie Sutton Tusculum Julianne Sutton North Georgia Katie Titus Daemen Olivia West Hawaii Pacific Caroline White Daemen Tori Wortz St Cloud State Braelyn Wykle Carson-Newman

Lions start LSC Tournament with an opening-round game vs. Oklahoma Christian.

COMMERCE – The A&M-Commerce Lions start the 2021 spring Lone Star Conference Tournament on Tuesday night, taking on the Oklahoma Christian Eagles.

WHO: A&M-Commerce vs. Oklahoma Christian

WHERE: Kingsville | Steinke Center

WHEN: 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 23

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce completed the regular season with a 6-6 record and is the second seed out of the LSC Central. OC went 6-9 overall and 4-8 in conference play as the third seed out of the LSC North.

On the Lions:

The 11th-year Head Coach Craig Case leads A&M-Commerce, who is the winningest coach in program history. His record at A&M-Commerce stands at 190-133.

The Lions rank 11th in the conference in hitting percentage at .153, moving up two spots in that ranking with the sweep of TWU. The 11.69 assists per set rank sixth in the league, as does the 12.76 kills per set. The back row defense has kept points alive, ranking second in the conference with 19.62 digs per set.

Taryn Cast ranks 12th in the conference in hitting percentage at .260, and Celeste Vela’s 6.49 assists per set rank sixth in the conference. Maiya Dickie has moved into the top 20 in the conference in blocks at 0.76 per set.

Sydney Anderson is 17th in the LSC in kills per set at 2.60, and Dickie is 20th at 2.43, as the setters have spread the offensive opportunities around.

Riley Davidson ranks fourth in the conference in digs per set at 5.11, even after moving to outside hitter from libero earlier this year. Relatively new libero Lyric Hebert is 17th in the conference in digs at 3.62 per set.

On the opponent

Oklahoma Christian was playing intercollegiate volleyball for the first time since 1983 and qualified for the LSC Tournament with one win over Midwestern State and two wins over Cameron. The entire Eagle roster is freshmen or junior college transfers.

The Eagles rank 13th in the conference in hitting percentage at .133, and their 61 sets played ties for the conference lead. OC has been a solid defensive team, ranking seventh in the LSC in opponents’ hitting percentage at .160, tied with the Lions in that category.

Morgan Demuth ranks sixth in the LSC in hitting percentage at .273 and fourth in blocks at 1.08 per set but has missed 12 sets the Eagles have played. Spencer Plato is 15th in the conference at 5.04 assists per game.

Caitlynne Hudgens has 2.45 kills per set to rank 19th in the league and leads the Eagles. The OC service game has been strong, with Karlee Alonzo leading the league with 0.56 aces per set and Plato ranking fourth at 0.46. The top seven players in the league in aces are from the North Division.

In the series history

The Lions and Eagles meet for the first time, as the teams did not meet in intercollegiate competition before OC dropping their program.

Lion men sit in seventh after the first round of Lion Invitational, only six strokes off the lead.

TROPHY CLUB – After a tightly contested opening round, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team sits in seventh place in the Lion Invitational.

The Lions completed the trip around the par 72, 7,021-yard Hogan Course at Trophy Club Country Club in 293 strokes (+5). Despite the lower position on the leaderboard, the Lions are only six strokes back of the lead, which Texas A&M International holds at 287 (-1).

They originally had planned to play 36 holes Monday, but lightning came into the picture around lunchtime, delaying the event by nearly three hours. It eliminated 18 holes of play.

Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) leads the Lions with a 1-under par 71 to sit in 10th place. He had five birdies on the day, all in a stretch of seven holes. He leads the tournament in par four scorings.

Tripp Wallace (Wolfforth Frenship) is in 20th place at 1-over par 73 with three birdies. Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) is in 29th place at 2-over par 74, carding an eagle on the 10th hole.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) is in 34th at 3-over par with four birdies, and Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) is in 73rd at 8-over par 80.

The event concludes Tuesday with 18 holes of action.

Rank Team Total Par 1. Tex. A&M International 287 -1 2. Midwestern St. 288 E 3. Hutchinson CC 289 +1 4. Cameron 290 +2 Dallas Baptist 290 +2 6. Oklahoma Christian 291 +3 7. A&M-COMMERCE 293 +5 8. UT Tyler 294 +6 9. Mississippi College 298 +10 Missouri Southern St. 298 +10 Rogers St. 298 +10 12. Ranger College 300 +12 13. St. Mary’s 302 +14 14. Lubbock Christian 304 +16 West Texas A&M 304 +16 16. Arkansas-Ft. Smith 308 +20

Four Lion women sit in the top 10, with the team in second.

TROPHY CLUB – Four Lions are in the top 10 on the individual leaderboard. The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team sits in second place in the team standings after 18 holes at the Lion Invitational.

The Lions shot a 307 (+19) in the opening round, two strokes ahead of Oklahoma Christian and 16 strokes behind DBU.

They originally planned the event to play 36 holes Monday, but lightning came into the picture around lunchtime, delaying the event by nearly three hours as most teams were completing their ninth hole. It eliminated 18 holes of play.

Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) leads the Lion pride in sixth place at 4-over par 76, notching two birdies on the par 72, 6,075-yard Whitworth Course. She enters the final round one stroke out of an all-tournament spot and six strokes off the lead.

The trio of Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany), Karlee Nichols (Smithson Valley), and Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) tied for 10th on the leaderboard, all at 5-over par 77.

Wongsinth leads the event with 14 pars, while Nichols had 13 and Hempel had 11. Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) is in 26th place at 9-over par 81, carding two birdies.

The event concludes Tuesday with 18 holes of action.

Rank Team Total Par 1. DBU 291 +3 2. A&M-COMMERCE 307 +19 3. Oklahoma Christian 309 +21 4. Ark.-Ft. Smith 321 +33 Tex. A&M International 321 +33 6. St. Mary’s 322 +34 7. Tex. A&M-Kingsville 325 +37 8. Midwestern St. 326 +38 Ranger College 326 +38 10. Cameron 327 +39 11. Oklahoma City 330 +42 12. Angelo St. 337 +49 Lubbock Christian 337 +49 14. Missouri Southern St. 344 +56 UT Permian Basin 344 +56

Perera is named Lone Star Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.

RICHARDSON – The Lone Star Conference named Texas A&M University-Commerce national champion high jumper Ushan Perera the Lone Star Conference’s male Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, as announced Monday.

Perera is the national champion in the men’s high jump after clearing 2.26 meters (7′ 5″) at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, AL, earlier this month. His top clearance was five and a half inches higher than the nearest competitor. He set the fourth-highest clearance in Division II history, the Sri Lankan national record, and the A&M-Commerce record. He earned the Lions’ sixth indoor national championship and had previously been named the USTFCCCA’s National Field Athlete of the Year and South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year.

Perera is the second Lion to earn LSC male Indoor Field Athlete of the Year honors, joining Matt Rich’s 2015 honor. The Lion men have won six total men’s LSC Athlete of the Year honors in indoor track and field.

A&M-COMMERCE LSC INDOOR ATHLETES OF THE YEAR