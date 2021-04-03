TAMUC – Sports

Women’s Golf 4/3/2021 7:59:00 PM Josh Manck

Wongsinth’s runner-up finish pushes Lions to third at Palm Valley Classic.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team moved up to third place in the final leaderboard at the RJGA Palm Valley Classic, thanks to an individual runner-up finish.

The Lions completed the 36-hole tournament with a score of 15-over par 591 (301-290), dropping 11 strokes from their first-round score. Point Loma won the tournament at 581.

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) claimed individual runner-up honors at 1-under par 143 (70-73), only one stroke back of Point Loma’s Nicola Kaminski. It is her second top-five of the season and third top 10. She has earned 10 top five spots and 16 top 10 placements in her 21 tournaments as a Lion. In Saturday’s round, she carded three birdies. She led the tournament in par five, scoring at 4-under par.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) placed 14th at 4-over par 148, shooting 74 in each round.

Karlee Nichols (Smithson Valley) and Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) tied for 20th on the leaderboard at 6-over par 150. Nichols was the top Lion on Saturday, scoring a 1-under par 71 with five birdies, and Ortiz Prieto shot even par on the day with four birdies. Nichols led the tournament in par three, scoring at 2-under.

Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) closed out the tournament at 4-over par 76 with three birdies, placing 44th at 156.

After a day off Sunday, the Lions will close out the regular season on Monday and Tuesday at the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational in Tucson, Ariz., at the Lodge at Ventana Canyon.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Point Loma 297 285 582 +6 2. Oklahoma Christian 300 288 588 +12 3. A&M-Commerce 301 290 591 +15 4. West Texas A&M 297 295 592 +16 5. UT Tyler 294 308 602 +26 6. Cameron 306 302 608 +32 7. Westminster 305 305 610 +34 8. Colorado Mesa 308 304 612 +36 Western Washington 301 311 612 +36 10. Biola 304 309 613 +37 Colorado Christian 307 306 613 +37 12. Chadron State 314 311 625 +49 13. Colorado-Colorado Springs 314 316 630 +54 14. Western N.M. 320 311 631 +55 15. Montana State-Billings 317 315 632 +56 16. MSU Denver 321 315 636 +60 17. Fort Lewis 330 324 654 +78 18. Northwest Nazarene 326 329 655 +79 19. St. Martin’s 325 333 658 +82 20. Hawai’i-Hilo 342 321 663 +87

Early second-half goals push third-seed Lions to a 3-0 win over sixth-seed Oklahoma Christian in LSC Tournament opening round.

COMMERCE – A pair of early second-half goals boosted the third-seed Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team to a 3-0 win over sixth-seed Oklahoma Christian in the opening round Lone Star Conference Women’s Soccer Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions are now 4-2-0 on the season and advance to the LSC quarterfinals against either West Texas A&M or Texas Woman’s University on Tuesday. Oklahoma Christian’s season ends at 1-7-2.

HEAD COACH NEIL PIPER AFTER THE MATCH

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions dominated the possession and quality opportunities throughout the match, outshooting OC 18-2 and allowing no shots on goal. Jen Peters (Allen) earned the shutout in goal. A&M-Commerce also had 13 corner kicks to the Eagles’ two.

– Leslie Campuzano (Garland – Lakeview Centennial) scored her fifth goal of the season and passed out an assist.

– Katie Givens (Rockwall) and Skylar Sorrell (Monroe, La.) each had goals. Gracie Spradley (Burleson – Centennial) assisted on a goal.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions immediately pressured the Eagles out of the gate, forcing two saves in the first five minutes. The match settled down as the Lions missed out on opportunities throughout the scoreless first half, despite earning six corners and holding a 7-1 shot advantage in the half.

Out of the halftime break, the Lions quickly won a corner kick in the 46th minute when OC goalkeeper Gabby Goddard saved a great shot by Melissa Storey (Tyne and Wear, England). Campuzano sent the corner in with her left foot, finding an unmarked Givens, uncontested as she headed in the match’s first goal.

Just seconds after the restart, the Lions earned another corner kick. Spradley played it short to Campuzano, who rifled the shot into the back of the net at the far post, giving the Lions the 2-0 lead in the 48th minute.

In the 75th minute, Sorrell collected the ball about 40 yards from a goal off an OC goal kick, then dribbled through four defenders. She put the result beyond all doubt with a top-shelf goal for a 3-0 lead.

OC’s Goddard made four close-range saves over eight minutes, keeping the Lions from further extending their lead.

Lions continue improvement in outdoor season at David Noble Relays.

SAN ANGELO – The nationally-rated Texas A&M University-Commerce’s track and field teams put up numerous national qualifying marks and school records at the David Noble Relays on Friday.

“Today was another step in the right direction for both our women’s and men’s teams. We’ve talked all year long about we are very good, but have to continue to get better and not just be a team with potential – we have to act on that,” said Lion head coach George Pincock. “There were a lot of PRs and a lot of season bests throughout the team. The sprints and throws were awesome today, but at the same time, every group had a great day.”

Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada) set the nation’s top mark in the discus throw at 60.04 meters (197′ 0″) for automatic qualification to the national meet. This mark ranks 28th in the world this season and fifth in all collegiate ranks this season. It is his third-best mark as a collegian.

Candesha Scott (St. Lucia) set the school record and nation’s top mark in the women’s javelin throw at 47.94 meters (157′ 3″). It is a provisional qualifying mark for the national meet.

Hailey Wanoreck (Hamshire-Fannett) improved on her school record in the women’s hammer throw at 58.06 meters (190′ 6″). It improves on her ranking of third in the nation and breaks her record, which stood since 2018.

Delan Edwin (St. Lucia) and Malcolm Woods (Sachse) earned a provisional qualifying time in the men’s 100-meter dash. Edwin’s time of 10.38 seconds ranks third in the nation, and Woods’ 10.51 is sixth.

Dorian Andrews (Dallas – Skyline) picked up a provisional qualifying time which ranks fourth in the nation in the men’s 110-meter hurdles at 14.10 seconds, only four one-hundredths of a second off of the school record, which has stood since 1985.

The men’s 4×100 meter relay team of Woods, Edwin, Jordan Hollis, and Andre Norman moved up to fifth in the nation with a time of 40.80 seconds.

Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) was the winner of the men’s triple jump at 14.61 meters (47′ 11 ¼”).

The Lions host the East Texas Invitational a week from Saturday on April 10. Not yet published are the full results for the Noble Relays.

